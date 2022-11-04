High School Roundup: Appomattox volleyball advances to region semifinals, and more

Appomattox volleyball is on the verge of history. The Raiders, with a 3-0 sweep of Radford in Friday’s Region 2C quarterfinal match at ACHS, are one win away from qualifying for the state tournament for the first time ever.

Thanks in large part to the performances of Kaydence Gilbert and Aubrey Fulcher, the Raiders easily dispatched the Bobcats, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12, to advance to the tourney semifinals, where a ticket to the Class 2 state tournament is on the line.

Gilbert had a double-double with 21 kills and 16 digs (along with four blocks), and Fulcher tallied 37 assists and five kills to lead what coach Mark Drinkard described as a solid set of performances from his entire cast of players.

“Kaydence played well, and Aubrey put on a show as usual,” Drinkard said, adding the win was a “team effort.” The coach pointed also to the boost Regan Shields gave his team with nine kills and four digs. Emily Dudley hit the double-digit mark digs column with 16 to go with her four kills, and Haleigh Tweedy recorded three kills, three blocks and two aces.

ACHS got out to a hot start, building an insurmountable lead with an 8-1 advantage in the first set. Drinkard said the Bobcats (13-10) made a couple runs in that set and the second, but the Raiders flexed their muscles with a “dominant” third set.

Appomattox will put its perfect, 21-0 record on the line Tuesday, when it takes on Patrick County (18-5) — which defeated Floyd County 3-2 in another quarterfinal game Thursday — in the region semifinals at Glenvar. Game time Tuesday is set for 6 p.m. Gretna’s semifinal matchup with Glenvar will follow.

Also Friday, times for E.C. Glass and Altavista’s next playoff games were set.

In Region 4D, No. 2 seed Glass will play at No. 1 seed Western Albemarle for the championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In Region 1B, No. 2 seed Altavista will travel to top-seeded Rappahannock County for the title tilt at 6 p.m. Monday.

Second-seeded Rustburg also is in search of a region championship and plays at No. 1 Fort Defiance at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Glass, Altavista and Rustburg already have punched their tickets to the upcoming state tournaments, but the outcome of those region championship games will determine whether they will have home-court advantage for the first round of states.

CROSS COUNTRY

SRHS’ Sam Weddle sixth at Region 3C championship

In Axton, Sam Weddle was sixth among individuals as Staunton River’s top finisher, and the Golden Eagles boys placed fifth as a team in Thursday’s Region 3D championship race at Smith River Sports Complex.

Weddle recorded a 17:05.99 in helping SRHS post 151 points. The Golden Eagles were four points off of fourth-place Lord Botetourt, but Abingdon ran away with the team titles on both the girls and boys sides of the meet.

The Falcons tallied 29 points on the boys side, followed by Christiansburg with 57 and Cave Spring with 63. Abingdon finished with 25 points to win the girls title, beating out second-place Christiansburg (64 points) by a wide margin. The Staunton River girls did not post a team score.

Three girls represented SRHS. Megan Hawley had the best finish with a 14th-place 21:27.99.

Abingdon’s Jack Bundy on the boys side and Makaleigh Jessee on the girls won the individual titles and led 1-2 individual finishes for the Falcons.

BOYS SOCCER

New Covenant 2, Eastern Mennonite 1

New Covenant upset Eastern Mennonite on Friday, moving one step closer to a state championship.

The sixth-seeded Gryphons (9-6-3) beat the third-seeded Flames (8-12-2) in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state quarterfinals and will play second-seeded Wakefield (13-3) in the semifinals Tuesday (time to be announced).

Wakefield beat Grace Christian 4-1 in another quarterfinal Friday.