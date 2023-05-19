By the time E.C. Glass freshman Alex Petty reared back and fired off a free shot early in the second half of Tuesday's Region 4D quarterfinals, the result of the game wasn't in doubt.

But Petty, scoring one of her three goals on a night when the Hilltoppers quite simply dominated William Byrd, still had that competitive fire in her eyes.

"She's a fantastic middie," Glass coach Jace Crockett said of his young midfielder. "You'll be getting a lot of coverage of her over the next three more years."

From the freshman all the way to the seniors, E.C. Glass got contributions from across the board as they opened region play with a resounding 22-8 victory over William Byrd at Vince Bradford Field in the opening match of a girls-boys doubleheader at the school.

Seniors Nora Hamilton and Tess Ahrens led the way with six goals apiece. Hamilton added four assists, Ahrens finished with two, and fellow senior Camille Marraccini capped Glass' highest contributors by scoring four times and assisting two goals.

In addition to her hat trick (on just four shots), Petty finished with seven ground balls and an assist.

"We came out and controlled the field," said Hamilton, who was credited with 18 draw controls on the night. "We really wanted to come out and set the tone tonight."

The second-seeded Hilltoppers now advance to Wednesday's region semifinals, where they will host either No. 3 Salem or No. 6 Blacksburg.

Jefferson Forest, seeded eighth, is also in the mix and plays at No. 1 Rockbridge at 6 p.m. Monday.

Speaking of Rockbridge, Glass players know they would most likely have to play the Wildcats in the region finals. And winning the region is a goal, because the 'Toppers have never accomplished that feat.

Rockbridge (12-1) downed Glass in the Hilltoppers regular-season finale earlier this week, 16-7.

"But it's hard to beat a team twice," Ahrens said after Friday's game. "They're tough, but we know if we're at our best, we can play with them."

This Glass team, Ahrens and Hamilton noted, is one that has come together this season and is prepared for a lengthy postseason run. The Hilltoppers advanced to the Class 4 state tournament last season, with Ahrens and Hamilton playing major roles on that squad, as well.

"One of our goals is to beat Rockbridge," Hamilton said, also noting Glass wants to advance to the state tourney again.

Crockett talked Friday about how this season's team is more mature than last year's club.

"Nora is a superstar talent," he said of Hamilton. "Tess is, as well. Tess is the unquestioned leader. ... She's the glue. So it's just another year of [gaining more] maturity and believing in themselves."

Glass has never been the No. 2 seed in a region tournament, Crockett said. Many Glass players are no stranger to firsts. Last year's team set a record for wins in a single season and then advanced to the state tourney for the first time in school history. This team wants a region title, as well.

"We could go to Rockbridge and beat them and win the region title for the first time ever," the coach said. "And add another first. ... We keep building, learning from our mistakes, clean them up and build on them the next time."

Venue changed for VES' VISAA title game

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association on Friday announced a venue change for its girls lacrosse Division II state title game. Third-seeded Virginia Episcopal (12-4) will now face top-seeded Covenant (13-2) at Cape Henry Collegiate School in Virginia Beach on Saturday. Game time is noon.

The match was originally scheduled to take place at Catholic High.

BOYS LACROSSE

E.C. Glass 19, Hidden Valley 1

For the second time in a week, E.C. Glass overwhelmed Hidden Valley, this time to advance to the Region 4D semifinals.

Robert Sorenson finished with four goals and three assists, Penn Willman scored four goals, and the Hilltoppers led 13-1 at halftime before pitching a shutout in the final two quarters of play at Vince Bradford Field.

"I'd say we pretty much dictated the pace of the game," Glass coach Eddie Ranuska said. "Offensively, we were gelling."

Jackson Grant and Camp Conner each scored three times, and Luke Matthews added two goals for second-seeded Glass, which hosts either No. 6 William Byrd or No. 3 Salem in the semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Glass (13-2) ended its regular-season schedule earlier this week with a blowout victory over Hidden Valley (4-10). In those two games, the Hilltoppers outscored the Titans 30-1.

TRACK AND FIELD

Heritage sweeps Seminole District championships

The boys team garnered 123 points, the girls team amassed the same number, and Heritage swept both sides of the Seminole District championships, which concluded Thursday night at Liberty High.

Heritage got four first-place finishes from Akera Molette, who claimed the 100 hurdles, high jump, triple jump and long jump; and from Jaelyn Arnold, who won the shot put and discus.

On the boys side, HHS' Markus White won the triple jump, and his brother, Marquis White, claimed the 300 hurdles. Aran Jothi (800 run) and Isaiah Ufema (3,200 run) rounded out the Pioneers victories.

GIRLS SOCCER

New Covenant advances to VISAA Division III state title game

In Richmond, New Covenant won its second straight game, defeating Chelsea Academy 5-3 in the VISAA Division III state semifinals Friday at Ukrop Park to advance to Saturday’s title game.

The second-seeded Gryphons (10-8) now take on top-seeded Grace Christian (Mechanicsville) at noon at Ukrop Park.

Grace Christian (26-6) has won four straight, including Friday’s 4-0 semifinal victory over fifth-seeded Timberlake Christian.

TCS wrapped its season with an 11-9 record.

The Kings and Gryphons have met once before this season, on April 11 in Lynchburg. Grace won that game 3-1.