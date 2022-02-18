High School Roundup: Glass boys and girls start postseason off with wins, Jefferson Forest 400 relay team wins state title, and more

E.C. Glass opened the postseason with a bang, holding Pulaski to 14 first-half points and then going on a 21-5 run in the third quarter to dispatch the Cougars 66-42 in the Region 4D quarterfinal at McCue Gymnasium on Friday night.

Glass junior point guard O'Maundre Harris led the way with 20 points and eight assists, while senior Eli Wood finished with 10 rebounds and eight points.

The Hilltoppers (20-2) led 51-19 at the end of the third frame before coach DJ Best emptied his bench in the fourth quarter.

Glass, which won the regular-season Seminole District title, got back in the win column Friday after falling to rival LCA in the district tournament championship earlier this week.

Friday's win sets up a not-to-be-missed game that will take place at Glass at 7 p.m. Tuesday, as the second-seeded Hilltoppers welcome No. 3 Blacksburg. The Bruins defeated Halifax 65-54 on Friday.

Glass hit 12 3-pointers against Pulaski and shot 66% on two-point attempts (14 of 21). Harris went 8 of 11 on two-point shots and 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Liberty 52, Brookville 45, OT

In Bedford, Liberty freshman guard Cierra St. John drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime and led all scorers with 20 points as the eighth-seeded Lady Minutemen ended Brookville's season in the first round of the Region 3C tournament.

St. John went 10 of 10 from the free-throw line, and also finished with six rebounds and three steals. Liberty (14-9) outscored the Bees 10-3 in overtime. Taneisha Brown added 13 points for LHS, while Brianna Adams added 10 rebounds.

Kaleigh Dobyns and Cailyn Reynoso led the Bees (8-12) with 11 points apiece, while Nylah Bonds scored 10 points.

Liberty advances to play top-seeded Fort Defiance in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

E.C. Glass 56, Blacksburg 45

In the Region 4D quarterfinals, E.C. Glass' Jamiyah Henry unloaded 25 points, Emily Williams chipped in 11 points, and Jordyn Wright-Goode grabbed 18 rebounds and scored nine points as the top-seeded Hilltoppers inched closer to a state berth by holding off visiting Blacksburg (12-12).

Glass (20-3) also received seven points and five assists from Jeriyah Osborne. The Hilltoppers drained seven 3-pointers, with four of them from the hot-shooting Henry. The Hilltoppers outscored the Bruins 15-8 in the second quarter and 13-7 in the third frame.

Glass advances to the region semifinals, where it can lock in a state berth with a victory.

Nelson 54, James River (Buchanan) 41

In Lovingston, Rachel Thompson led all scorers with 19 points, Chandler Giles finished with a double-double by scoring 18 points and grabbing 16 rebounds, and the Governors advanced to the Region 2C semifinals, which will be played at Alleghany at 6 p.m. Monday.

Nelson (10-13) outscored James River 16-6 in the second quarter to find separation.

Glenvar 49, Appomattox County 26

The Highlanders’ girls scored the first nine points of the game and held a double-digit lead for all but the first 5 minutes of their Region 2C first-round game.

Rhyan Harris scored nine of her 27 points in the first quarter to help Glenvar (10-13) seize control of the contest.

Appomattox County (3-13) got six points apiece from Sarai Glover and Macee Hargis.

SWIMMING

The Jefferson Forest boys 400 relay team scored a come-from-behind victory at the Class 4 state championships at SwimRVA in Richmond, and the Cavaliers finished third in the team standings.

Complete results were not available by press time.

Western Albemarle easily won the boys title with 409 points, while Blacksburg was second with 213.

In the Class 3 state diving championships at Collegiate School on Thursday night, Brookville's Ethan Mayfield won the boys title, while Rustburg's Madi Fairchild finished third on the girls side. Those results were not available before press time Thursday or Friday.

WRESTLING

At the Salem Civic Center, six Staunton River wrestlers grappled into Saturday's Class 3 state semifinal round at the Class 1, 2, and 3 championships. Colin Martin (106), Noah Nininger (113), Peyton Hatcher (132), Logan Arnold (145), Brady Barnes (152) and Josh Kelly (170) all won their first three matches.

Also in Class 3, four from LCA advanced: Thomas Murphy (170), Toby Schoffstall (182), Carson Meadows (220) and Gavin Womack (285). Murphy will meet Staunton River's Kelly in the semifinal round, which begins at 10 a.m. The finals start at 5 p.m.

Heritage's Markaz Wood (220) and Rustburg's Gage Bomar (120) also advanced Friday. In Class 2, Appomattox's CJ Jones wrestled into the semis.

In the Class 4 state championships in Virginia Beach, Jefferson Forest's CJ Cambeis (138) and Matt Wirth (160) advanced to Saturday's semifinal round.