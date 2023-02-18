E.C. Glass’ Ja’mar Smith enjoyed a strong showing in the Seminole District Invitational earlier this month. He came painstakingly close to winning a couple of events, and he broke through to win the long jump title.

The sophomore followed up that strong showing with a sterling outing in Saturday’s Region 4D Championships that netted him two more individual gold medals.

Smith won the 55 hurdles and long jump, placed third in the 55 dash and was fourth in the triple jump to help Glass finish third in the boys team standings at Roanoke College.

The Hilltoppers, who won the 4x200 relay, finished with 94.5 points.

Blacksburg won the team title with 143.5 points.

Smith’s teammate, Jonathan Wood, won the triple jump by 3¾ inches over Jefferson Forest’s Mobu Nwakor. Nwakor won the high jump, and teammates Aiden Hipp and Jaren Lee finished third and fourth, respectively.

Amherst’s Eric West won the 300 dash.

On the girls side, the E.C. Glass quartet of Marianna Hall, Julia Hull, Heaven Harrington and Renya Russell raced to the girls’ 4x200 relay title to highlight the Hilltoppers’ third-place finish.

The relay team posted a time of 1:49.89.

Junior Sonyae Gilbert added a second individual title for Glass by winning the shot put with a mark of 35 feet, 5½ inches.

Glass had 61 points. Blacksburg won with a total of 195 points.

Hall added finishes of second in the 300 dash and third in the 55 dash.

Jefferson Forest’s Alexis Plaster posted a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 1,000 and 3,200 runs. Amherst’s Jessica Taylor placed fourth in the 500 dash.

Staunton River claims one title in Region 3D Championships

Staunton River’s 4x800 boys relay team won gold to highlight the Golden Eagles’ showing in the Region 3D Championships held at Roanoke College.

Alfred Finney finished third in the 300 dash and Sam Weddle was fifth in the 3,200 run.

On the girls side, Anna Miller finished third in the 55 hurdles and fourth in the 500 dash. Kaylee Maxfield placed fifth in the shot put.

CROSS COUNTRY

Zealand competes at world race in Australia

Allie Zealand has dominated against local competition, and has fared well in competition outside the commonwealth, as well. On Saturday, she showed she could hang with some of the best runners in the world.

Zealand, a junior from Forest who is a member of the Homeschool Pacers cross country team, finished in the top 35 in the under-20 6K women’s race at the World Athletic Cross Country Championships. Racing 9,700 miles from home in Bathurst, Australia, against runners from Asia, Europe, Australia and other areas, Zealand finished 34th with a time of 24 minutes. Sixty-one runners were entered in the race.

Zealand was sixth among competitors from the U.S.