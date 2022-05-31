High School Roundup: Glass boys lacrosse claims Region 4D title, and more

Robert Sorensen scored six goals, Camp Conner had a three-goal performance, and the E.C. Glass boys lacrosse team used a seven-goal third quarter to pull away from Salem for a 14-2 victory Tuesday evening in the Region 4D championship game.

Both the Hilltoppers (14-3) and Spartans (10-6) were locked into the Class 4 tournament thanks to their semifinal victories.

Glass, by virtue of winning the Region 4D title, will host Region 4A runner-up Western Albemarle on Saturday in the Class 4 quarterfinals. Salem heads to Atlee on Friday for the quarterfinal matchup.

“We just played a full four quarters and looked really well,” E.C. Glass coach Eddie Ranuska said. “Robert Sorensen had a night and played really well. Neo Corsini looked down their best guy [Jacob Massey] and he only had one goal. We completely just shut him down.”

Massey and Tanner Dallas scored a goal apiece for the Spartans, who scored once in the first quarter and didn’t find the back of the net until the game was decided in the fourth.

Glass played at Salem on May 2 and came away with a 9-7 win.

The Hilltoppers have been on a roll since that narrow triumph. They have won their past seven games by an average of 14.7 goals per contest.

Caleb Hill and Penn Willman scored two goals apiece Tuesday night for Glass. Sorensen and Eli Wood had two assists each.

SOFTBALL

Appomattox 5, Chatham 0

Appomattox ace Courtney Layne took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and finished with a whopping 20 strikeouts as the reigning Class 2 champion cruised to a victory over Chatham in the Region 2C softball semifinals Tuesday afternoon at Christiansburg High School.

The Raiders (19-0) extended their winning streak to 34 games and secured a berth into the Class 2 tournament. They will face Dan River in the Region 2C championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at Christiansburg High.

Layne, the University of Virginia commit, struck out 20 of the 24 batters she faced. She took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and Chatham’s Abigail Owen recorded the lone hit with a leadoff single to center field.

Nicole Emerson drew a walk to lead off the game, and Abigail Tiffany was hit by a pitch with one out in the third inning.

Tiffany attempted to reach on a bunt to lead off the sixth inning, but Layne pounced out of the circle and quickly threw out Tiffany at first.

Macee Hargis and Aubrey Fulcher each drove in a run for Appomattox. The Raiders were held to four hits by Cora Liggon and Trinity Custer, but they took advantage of seven Chatham errors.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rockbridge County 17, E.C. Glass 4

Top-seeded Rockbridge County raced out to a nine-goal lead at halftime and cruised from there to record a convincing victory over E.C. Glass in the Region 4D championship in Lexington.

The Wildcats (15-1) defeated the Hilltoppers (12-5) for the second time this season after securing a 17-1 win on May 9 in Lynchburg.

Both teams are heading to the Class 4 tournament. E.C. Glass will head on the road and play at Region A champion Western Albemarle on Friday or Saturday in the quarterfinal round.

Tess Ahrens scored three goals and Nora Hamilton had three assists for the Hilltoppers on Tuesday night. Camille Marraccini scored once and Emily Williams added an assist.

Leland Landes finished with 16 saves.

GIRLS TENNIS

Spotswood 5, Liberty Christian 2

Liberty Christian’s top two singles players, Catherine Mowry and Carla Fernandez-Fournier, won their singles matches, but Spotswood’s depth and veteran play were too much on a sizzling afternoon in Penn Laird as the Blazers won the Region 3C team championship.

Mowry defeated Meg Dunaway 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Fernandez-Fournier topped Madison Cooley 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

The Blazers’ other four singles players won in straight sets, and then the No. 3 doubles team of Raygan Wade and Rennie Shaffer won 6-1, 6-0 over Lilly Anderson and Ashley Pantana to secure the regional title.

LCA (16-3) heads on the road to open the Class 3 tournament and will play at Region 3D champion Abingdon on Friday at 11 a.m.

Abingdon won the Region 3D title with a 5-0 win over Christiansburg.

GIRLS SOCCER

Salem 2, E.C. Glass 1

A magical season for E.C. Glass was cut one victory shy of a berth into the state tournament.

Avery Mangus and Abby Pitts scored to give Salem a two-goal lead and the Spartans held on down the stretch to upset the Hilltoppers in the Region 4D semifinal round at City Stadium.

The loss ends the Hilltoppers’ season with an 18-2 record.

Salem advances to the Region 4D championship round with a 12-5-1 mark and is locked into the Class 4 tournament.

Pitts’ goal five minutes into the second half gave the Spartans a 2-0 lead.

Lydia Ashcroft scored 11 minutes later off an assist from Flannery Benda to cut the deficit in half, but Glass was unable to get another shot by Salem goalkeeper Kennedy Scales.

Scales finished with eight saves. Haley Garrett had five saves for Glass.

Riverheads 8, Altavista 0

The Gladiators (6-7) easily defeated the Colonels (1-13-1) in the Region 1B championship game in Staunton, and both teams advance to the Class 1 tournament that begins in one week.

Riverheads and Altavista are the only two teams in Region 1B that play girls soccer, so both automatically qualified for the region championship game.

Altavista will play at the Region A champion on June 7 in the Class 1 quarterfinals.