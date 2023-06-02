Penn Willman, Camp Conner and nine of their senior teammates will graduate Saturday morning. Five hours later, they'll work to make sure their high school careers don't end just yet.

Fresh off their sixth straight region title, members of the E.C. Glass boys lacrosse team are geared up for a state tournament run they hope culminates in Fredericksburg on June 10, at the championship game. The first step is Saturday, when they take on Western Albemarle (13-4) at 3 p.m. at Vince Bradford Field.

The road ahead will be an uphill battle, according to coach Eddie Ranuska, but his team is confident in its chances in the quarterfinals, and focused on "going 1-0 on each day you're scheduled to play."

The Hilltoppers (15-2) have won seven straight, thanks in large part to a defensive unit that has experience on its side (Glass returned all but one player from last year's unit this year) and a pair of fearsome attackmen in Willman and Robert Sorenson.

The two have combined for more than 175 points on the season. Sorenson, a junior, has more than 100 as both a scorer who can light up opponents with a variety of shots and as a passer that knows how and when to find his teammates.

"Pretty remarkable," Ranuska said about the duo's output.

Conner is the best midfielder on the team, Ranuska explained, and helps the offense take advantage of scoring opportunities on both set plays and in unsettled moments in transition.

Jackson Grant, another midfielder, also is coming off a four-goal game in Glass' region championship win. Countless others contribute regularly on both sides of the field, too.

Taken together, it's a recipe for a serious run at the title, Ranuska said. Glass, which fell in the semifinals last year after making four straight appearances in the preceding seasons, is looking for its first state crown since 2018.

"I think if E.C. Glass plays our 'A' game," Ranuska said of the matchup with Western, "we'll be fine."

POSTSEASON RECAPS

BOYS TENNIS

Liberty Christian 5, Christiansburg 1

Forced on the road for the first round of the Class 3 state team tournament after falling in the Region 3C championship earlier this week, the Bulldogs got back on track Friday by notching a victory over Christiansburg (17-3) in the state quarters.

LCA needed only to complete singles play to secure the team win and keep its season alive. The Nos. 2 through 6 players earned victories on their courts, with No. 2 Jon Hoover and No. 6 Hawkins Glenn outlasting their Christiansburg opponents on tiebreakers.

Hoover dropped the first set, 4-6, before tying the match with a 6-4 score in the second. He took the tiebreaker 10-8. Glenn earned a 7-5 first-set triumph and then saw Ben Hendricks even the score with a 3-6 win in the second set. Glenn earned a point for his team with a 10-5 edge in the tiebreaker.

Also victorious were No. 3 Landon Bivens (he defeated Ian Rasor 6-3, 6-3), No. 4 Hudson Brooks (over Calvin Rezac 6-1, 6-3) and No. 6 Andrew Seipp, who didn’t give up a point in his 6-0, 6-0 win over Noah Gill.

Lucas Beasley defeated LCA’s Bennett Mowry 6-0, 6-0 in the top flight.

The Bulldogs (15-1) travel to Monticello for the state semifinals at 1 p.m. Monday. Monticello (18-2), the team that handed LCA its first loss of the season in the Region 3C championship, defeated Cave Spring (11-8) in another state quarterfinal match Friday, 5-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seasons end for Glass, Staunton River

E.C. Glass and Staunton River fell in the quarterfinal rounds of their state tournaments Friday to end their 2023 campaigns.

The Hilltoppers wrapped their season with a 17-3 mark after falling 5-1 to John Handley (18-3) in the Class 4 quarters in Winchester.

The Golden Eagles fell 5-0 to Spotswood in the Class 3 quarters to finish the year with a 17-2 mark. SRHS won 17 straight matches to start the season before losing in the Region 3D championship.

GIRLS SOCCER

Appomattox 4, Glenvar 2

In Martinsville, Appomattox scored three first-half goals and never trailed to notch a 15th straight win and capture a Region 2C championship Friday at Smith River Sports Complex.

The Raiders, who are still perfect on the season, ended a 10-game winning streak for Glenvar (16-3) and earned a first-round home game for next week's Class 2 state tournament with the victory.

BASEBALL

Liberty Christian 7, Fluvanna County 2

Three Liberty Christian players combined had two hits each, a pair of pitchers combined on a five-hitter, and the Bulldogs’ perfect season continued Thursday with a win over Fluvanna County for the Region 3C title.

Top-seeded LCA (22-0) wasted little time getting to work against Fluvanna pitching, as Will Palmer recorded a leadoff single for the first of his two hits on the day — the other was a solo home run in the sixth inning. He came around to score on an error for the first of two runs for the Bulldogs in the frame.

The hosts tacked on two more in the second, then saw third-seeded Fluvanna (16-7) pull within 4-2 in the third thanks to a hit by pitch, two hits and a sacrifice fly. But Lane Duff and Ben Blair shut down the Flucos after that, and the LCA offense continued to add to their tally for a comfortable final margin.

Duff got the win after scattering four hits across five frames. He didn’t walk a batter, fanned eight and yielded two runs (both earned). Blair gave up one hit in two innings of scoreless relief, striking out two.

The duo gave up just one extra-base hit, an RBI double to Nathan Gragg, who also started and went four frames before taking the loss.

In addition to Palmer, Boston Torres and Braden Weaver had two hits apiece for six of LCA’s eight hits on the day. Torres and Weaver had a double each, and Torres tallied a team-best two RBIs.

The win gave LCA hosting rights for the Class 3 state quarterfinals next week, when the Bulldogs will embark on a journey to earn a second straight state title.

SOFTBALL

James River (Buchanan) 1, Appomattox 0 (14 innings)

In a marathon of a pitchers' duel Thursday night at Botetourt Sports Complex, James River put together just enough offense to squeeze past Appomattox and capture the Region 2C crown.

A leadoff walk — just the second the Raiders issued in the 3½-hour contest — ultimately came back to bite ACHS. After giving up just two hits through 13 innings, Appomattox surrendered back-to-back singles with one out in the 14th. A ground ball up the middle sent the leadoff runner streaking in from third and toward the JRHS dugout to celebrate the lone, game-deciding run.

Bree Carrico, who tossed 6 1/3 innings in relief and racked up 11 strikeouts, let ball four get away from her after working her way back into a full count. That runner advanced to second on a groundout, and to third on the first of the two singles in the frame to set up the Knights' dagger.

ACHS' Paisley Mann threw seven scoreless innings for what on most nights would go down as a complete game. She surrendered just two hits, issued one walk and fanned seven. Carrico recorded 19 outs before allowing a base runner.

Carrington Moore led the Raiders at the plate with two hits. Appomattox had eight hits on the night, including a double — the game's only extra-base hit — from Myah Kelso.

Appomattox, which saw its 21-game winning streak come to an end with the loss, and which suffered just its second loss in three seasons, committed five errors.

James River's pitcher went all 14 innings with 12 strikeouts. She threw a whopping 174 pitches, 104 of which went for strikes, and faced 53 batters.

ACHS, the two-time defending Class 2 state champion, will go on the road for the quarterfinals of the Class 2 tourney next week as a result of the loss.