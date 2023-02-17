The E.C. Glass boys basketball team started a promising postseason in style at McCue Gymnasium, scoring 49 first-half points and getting a 29-point performance out of senior guard O'Maundre Harris in an 87-36 rout of Mecklenburg County in the Region 4D quarterfinals Friday.

Harris downed 9 of 12 two-point attempts to shoot 75% from that range, was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and chipped in four assists.

Top-seeded Glass (21-2) overwhelmed No. 8 seed Mecklenburg (7-14) defensively, forcing 24 turnovers on the night.

Dexter Harris was the only other Hilltopper in double figures, with 11 points. He also drained three 3-pointers. Jason Knox added nine points in the win.

Sophomore guard Adrian Farmer, up from the JV squad, finished with nine points, six steals and two assists.

It was Glass' 14th straight game decided by double digits. The Hilltoppers have steamrolled opponents in their last nine games, winning during that time by an average of 33.8 points. Friday's 51-point victory tied for the team's second largest margin of victory this season. It defeated Liberty by 53 points last month.

Friday's win sets up a region semifinal match with GW-Danville at 6 p.m. Tuesday at E.C. Glass. The fourth-seeded Eagles defeated No. 5 seed Amherst 60-50 on Friday, and the Lancers finished the season with a 14-9 mark.

GW (18-9) and Glass have faced off in more than a few fierce battles over the years. A state berth into the Class 4 tournament will be on the line Tuesday.

Jefferson Forest 69, Orange County 61

Jefferson Forest is one game closer to a state tournament berth. Three players scored in double figures to lead the Cavaliers past the Fighting Hornets in the Region 4D quarterfinals Friday in Forest.

Luke Burrill knocked down 5 of 10 3-point attempts on his way to a team-high 19 points. Cooper Stamn chipped in 18 points, and Benjamin Lesniak had 13.

The third-seeded Cavs (19-4) led by 10 points at halftime and pushed the advantage to 68-52 at the end of the third quarter. Orange County (11-12) put together a late surge by outscoring the hosts 19-11 in the final frame, but it wasn't enough.

JF won its sixth straight and will travel to take on No. 2 seed Western Albemarle in the semifinals — where the winner earns a spot in the Class 4 state tourney field — at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Warriors (22-3), also winners of six straight, defeated No. 7 Salem 65-38 in another quarterfinal game Friday.

Heritage 50, Broadway 39

Simieon McMillan led four Heritage players in double figures in scoring, and the Pioneers pulled away in the second half to beat Broadway in the first round of the Region 3C tournament.

Terrell Washington finished with 11 points and chipped in five rebounds, and Marchello Toms (five rebounds) and Tavion Clark tallied 10 points apiece to help No. 7 seed and host HHS (12-9) turn a 23-22 halftime lead into a six-point advantage with eight minutes to play.

The Pioneers outscored the 10th-seeded Gobblers (11-13) 12-7 in the final frame.

Tristan Yoder tallied 12 points for BHS.

Heritage will travel to No. 2 seed Staunton (18-4), which had a first-round bye, for a quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Other Results

Liberty Christian dropped its third straight game, suffering a 66-49 season-ending loss at the hands of eighth-seeded Fort Defiance (13-10) in the first round of the Region 3C tournament. The Bulldogs, seeded ninth for the game held at FDHS, fell to 12-11 on the season. … Appomattox’s season came to an end in Covington, where it fell 61-49 to Alleghany (11-12) in the first round of the Region 2C tournament. The Raiders finish the 2022-23 campaign with a 3-19 record.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jefferson Forest 63, George Washington 32

Jefferson Forest kept rolling Friday night, notching its eighth straight victory by beating George Washington in the Region 4D quarterfinals.

Moriah Tate and Kennedy Hancock (eight rebounds) led the Cavaliers (18-5) with 22 and 17 points, respectively. Bella Hill tallied eight points to go with nine steals and seven assists.

Third-seeded JF was in full control against sixth-seeded GW, leading by double figures (16-6) after the first frame and taking a 13-point advantage into the locker room. The Cavs applied their press defensively in the third frame and outscored the Eagles (14-11) 27-8 to remove all doubt.

JF will travel to No. 2 Pulaski for a semifinal matchup, where a spot in the Class 4 state tournament field will be on the line.

The Cougars (22-3) blasted E.C. Glass, 63-20, in another quarterfinal Friday. They led 26-2 after eight minutes and went up by 41 points at the half.

Glass and Pulaski have become familiar foes over the last several seasons, having met three times in the playoffs since 2020. But the Cougars have gotten the better of the Hilltoppers each time.

Glass’ 2022-23 campaign comes to an end with a 12-11 record.

Other Results

Staunton River (5-20) took down fellow Blue Ridge District member and eighth-seeded William Byrd (4-20) for the third time this season on Friday, winning 38-35 in the first round of the Region 3D tournament in Vinton. The ninth-seeded Golden Eagles will travel to top-seeded and reigning Class 3 state champ Carroll County (21-1), which had a first-round bye, for a quarterfinal matchup at 6 p.m. Tuesday. … Brookville (10-13) saw its season end at the hands of Wilson Memorial (17-6) in the first round of the Region 3C tournament; the 10th-seeded Bees lost, 65-35, to the seventh-seeded Green Hornets. … Appomattox kept its season alive by beating Radford (3-19) in the first round of the Region 2C tournament. The Raiders (11-12) beat the Bobcats 34-27 at ACHS and will travel to Glenvar (11-11), which had a first-round bye, for the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday. … Also in the Region 2C tourney first round, Gretna (14-7) was upset by Martinsville (7-17). The Bulldogs won 65-62. … Timberlake Christian (0-19) fell against Ridgeview Christian (11-6) in the first round of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state tournament in Stuarts Draft, 36-19.

TRACK & FIELD

Appomattox athletes shine in Region 2C Championship

Appomattox senior Nadiyah Abdussalaam and junior Harmony Troxler claimed individual titles in the Region 2C Championships held at the Roanoke College indoor track in Salem.

The meet was not completed at press time.

Abdussalaam won the pole vault with a mark of 7 feet, 6 inches. She finished second to Troxler in the triple jump (Troxler’s mark of 34 feet, 6 inches edged Abdussalaam by 1 inch), was second to Floyd County’s Mia Spangler in the long jump, and then placed second to Glenvar’s Sydney Loder in the 55 hurdles.

Abdussalaam’s teammate, Morgan Flamm, finished third in the pole vault.

Appomattox’s Micah Johnson posted a trio of top-three finishes in the boys event. He was second in the high jump (narrowly edged by Glenvar’s Colby Thompson) and placed third in both the 55 hurdles and triple jump.

Nelson’s Hunter Garrett and Appomattox’s Andrew Peacock finished second and third, respectively, in the pole vault.