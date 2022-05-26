High school roundup: Glass girls lacrosse notches state berth, and more

The E.C. Glass girls lacrosse team accomplished another first Thursday night, and this one might be the most thrilling one yet: the Hilltoppers are state bound.

Glass defeated Salem 11-9 in the Region 4D semifinals, held in Salem on Thursday evening. The Hilltoppers (12-4) clung to a 5-4 lead at halftime, but then pounced on the Spartans in the second half by scoring the first five goals and going up 10-4.

It was reminiscent of another recent performance, against Jefferson Forest in the region quarterfinals earlier this week, when the Cavaliers cut Glass' lead to one goal. In that game, the Hilltoppers responded by holding firm.

"Their composure was amazing," Glass coach Jace Crockett said after Thursday's game. "They just went out and wrecked [Salem] to put those five goals up. ... The maturity they're showing, it grows and grows."

Nora Hamilton finished with five goals and one assist. She became the school's new single-season goals leader Thursday, surpassing Evie Budzyn's 71 goals, and now has 76 on the season. Tess Ahrens added four goals and two assists, while Camille Marraccini and Emily Williams scored one goal each. Biz Mann added an assist.

Goalie Leland Landes made 19 saves. She also set a new school record for the most saves in a single season with 191.

Glass travels to Rockbridge for the region finals Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game. Win that one and Glass will host a first-round home game for the state tournament. Lose and it'll be on the road.

BOYS LACROSSE

E.C. Glass 17, Hidden Valley 5

Penn Willman and Camp Conner each score four goals, Robert Sorensen added three goals and two assists, and E.C. Glass received an automatic state tournament berth with a dominant victory over Hidden Valley in the Region 4D semifinals.

Glass (13-3) led 13-3 at halftime. The Hilltoppers will host Salem in the region finals. The Spartans defeated Jefferson Forest 11-9 in another regional semifinal Thursday.

Glass and Salem match up at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Caleb Hill and Eli Wood each finished with two goals and two assists for the Hilltoppers, who are trying to get back to the state championship for the fifth straight season.

BASEBALL

Appomattox 4, Nelson 1

In Appomattox, Alex Caruso hit the go-ahead double in the sixth inning and picked up the win by throwing a scoreless final 1⅔ frames in leading Appomattox past Nelson in the Region 2C quarterfinals.

Caruso’s one-out double broke a 1-1 tie, and Ethan Walton and Kyle Davis picked up an RBI each in the same frame on a groundout and single, respectively.

That’s all the insurance Caruso needed for seventh. He gave up a leadoff single to Blayz McGarry (2 for 4), but the Raiders’ defense threw McGarry out advancing to second. Caruso issued a walk next, but then got the final two batters to line out and strike out to send Appomattox (18-1) to the region semis, where they will meet Chatham, which beat Dan River 9-2 in another quarterfinal game Thursday.

Appomattox is the No. 1 seed in the top half of the bracket and beat No. 4 Nelson to set up a game at 5 p.m. Monday in Appomattox with the No. 2 Cavaliers.

Collin Slagle had two of the Raiders’ four hits against Landen Campbell, who threw a complete game and gave up two earned runs, walked two and fanned three. Walker Willoughby went 3 for 4 with a double for Nelson (11-10).

Buffalo Gap 5, William Campbell 4

In Swoope, William Campbell came back from a 4-1 deficit to tie the game on Tyler Mason’s two-run homer in the seventh and force extras, but an error with two outs in the ninth inning handed Buffalo Gap the win in the Region 1B quarterfinals.

With a runner on first thanks to a walk, Buffalo Gap’s Blake Argenbright hit a ground ball to third, and a William Campbell error allowed Blake Robertson come home for the game-winning run.

Mason led sixth-seeded Campbell (5-14) at the pate, going 2 for 3 with a double in addition to his homer. He tallied three RBIs and also pitched the final 6⅓ innings, giving up five hits, walking three and fanning eight. Despite not giving up an earned run, Mason took the loss as third-seeded Buffalo Gap (12-8) capitalized on the mistake.

SOFTBALL

Appomattox 10, Nelson 0

In Appomattox, Courtney Layne threw a no-hitter, and the Appomattox offense exploded for 12 hits (six extra-base knocks) to cruise past Nelson in the Region 2C quarterfinals.

Layne took a perfect game into the fifth, but gave up a leadoff walk to Ambrye Taylor, who fought back from an 0-2 count. Layne responded by striking out the next three batters on 13 pitches. Layne tallied 14 strikeouts in her complete-game no-hitter and added a double and two RBIs at the plate.

Kelsey Hackett went 2 for 4 with a triple and home run, with the long ball coming on the second pitch Appomattox faced in the game. Hackett had three RBIs, and Micahela Williams drove in a pair of runs. Haleigh Tweedy, Macee Hargis and Emily Purcell joined Layne as players with a double each.

With the win over Nelson, which was seeded fourth in the top half of the bracket, top-seeded and reigning Class 2 state champ Appomattox next will face either No. 2 James River or No. 3 Alleghany in the Region 2C semifinals Tuesday (time to be announced).

Buffalo Gap 8, Altavista 5

In Swoope, Altavista led 5-3 heading into the bottom half of the sixth inning, but three errors led to the sixth-seeded Colonels’ undoing as they fell to third-seeded Buffalo Gap in the Region 1B quarterfinals.

Leadoff batter Emily Minter reached on an error to start the bottom of the sixth, and the Bison (10-9) pulled within 5-4 on Abbie Michael’s double next. Buffalo Gap scored on each of the ensuing errors to take the lead, and Caroline Alger’s double capped the scoring.

Alger, who earned the win and threw a complete game, gave up a walk and a single in the seventh, but got out of the jam with a strikeout and groundout that ended it.

For Altavista (5-16), Courtney Pribble went 2 for 2, and Emma Andrews went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Madyson Brown took the loss, giving up eight runs (two earned) on six hits, walking one and fanning seven.

BOYS SOCCER

Jefferson Forest 8, George Washington 0

Kyle Butcher scored five goals and tied a Jefferson Forest single-season record on his final score of the night as Jefferson Forest easily defeated eighth-seeded George Washington (5-7-1) in the Region 4D quarterfinals at Sabre Stadium.

Butcher’s fifth goal of the night came in the 48th minute off an assist from Jacob Gong, giving him 32 on the season and moving him into a tie with Jim Rochow, who set the JF mark in 2006.

Butcher scored three times in the Cavaliers’ six-goal first half.

Gong finished with three assists and a goal, and Tyler Hinton and Ethan Green had a goal apiece for the top-seeded Cavaliers (17-1-1), who will host fourth-seeded E.C. Glass in the semifinals Tuesday (time to be announced).

E.C. Glass 2, Orange County 0

Felix Lopez-Valentine recorded a goal and an assist to help fourth-seeded E.C. Glass past fifth-seeded Orange County (9-6-1) in the Region 4D quarterfinals at City Stadium.

First, Lopez-Valentine found Aidan Palys for the game’s first goal in the 19th minute. Lopez-Valentine put Glass (14-5) up 2-0 when he scored off an assist by Keaton Napior in the 65th minute. The Hilltoppers and goalkeeper Jack Dawson (five saves) held on to set up Round 4 with Seminole District foe JF in the semifinals next week.

Radford 3, Appomattox 2

In Appomattox, Radford ended Appomattox’s season in the Region 2C quarterfinals at Bragg Stadium.

The Raiders were seeded second in their half of the bracket, while the Bobcats were seeded third.

GIRLS SOCCER

E.C. Glass 3, Orange County 2

E.C. Glass increased its win streak to 11 games, scoring three first-half goals en route to a win over Orange County in the Region 4D quarterfinals at City Stadium.

The second-seeded Hilltoppers (16-2) got on the board early thanks to a penalty-kick score from AP Webb, then tacked on two more wins in the 19th and 35th minutes.

Libbie Sommardahl scored off an assist by Lydia Ashcroft, and Sarah Ramsey capped the scoring for Glass off an assist by Flannery Benda.

The seventh-seeded Fighting Hornets (8-7-1) scored two goals late to make it interesting but couldn’t come all the way back.

Glass will host either No. 3 seed Halifax or No. 6 seed Salem in the semifinals Tuesday (time to be announced) at City Stadium.

Western Albemarle 3, Jefferson Forest 0

Gabi Andres, Cat Domecq and Nicole Bilchick each scored one goal as Western Albemarle cruised to a victory over Jefferson Forest in the Region 4D quarterfinals in Crozet.

Andres scored the first goal for WA (12-2-3), and Domecq and Bilchick found the back of the net in the second half.

“Coming off the last time we played JF, it was a 2-1 battle in overtime, so we knew they were going to come in really amped up for this game,” Andres told The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress. “They’re a really competitive team, so we knew we were really going to be under a lot of pressure, so we wanted to score early and we were really excited to come out with a result.”

Jefferson Forest’s best scoring chance came at the midway point of the second half when Hailey Coleman spun away from her defender and looked to have an open route to goal. But Hollin Smith made a great run to close the space and prevented a shot to keep the Cavaliers (13-6) off the scoreboard.

Blacksburg 8, Amherst 0

In Blacksburg, top-seeded Blacksburg (18-0) shut out eighth-seeded Amherst (6-9-1) in the Region 4D quarterfinals.

Mila Santsaver-Jones scored the game’s first two goals, and six other Blacksburg players had one goal apiece.

GIRLS TENNIS

Liberty Christian 5, Fort Defiance 1

Liberty Christian secured its first berth into a Virginia High School League state tournament by easily defeating Fort Defiance in the Region 3C semifinals at Fort Defiance.

The Bulldogs (16-2) will face top-seeded Spotswood for the region championship in Penn Laird on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Both teams have qualified for the Class 3 state tournament.

Catherine Mowry, Carla Fernandez-Fournier, Abby Anderson and Lilly Anderson won their singles matches to give LCA a 4-1 lead heading into doubles.

Mowry and Fernandez-Fournier easily won at No. 1 doubles by scores of 6-0, 6-1 over Krisalyn Mooney and Hency Correa.

Mowry will represent LCA in the Class 3 singles tournament, and she and Fernandez-Fournier will be in the Class 3 doubles tournament.

Appomattox’s Servis and Gilbert fall in Region 2C doubles semis

In Blacksburg, Appomattox’s Mariska Servis and Kaydence Gilbert cruised to a win in the Region 2C doubles quarterfinals early Thursday, but later fell in the semifinals at Virginia Tech.

Servis and Gilbert beat Draven Lucas and Jayden Ryan of Alleghany 6-0, 6-0 in the duo’s first match of the day, then fell 6-4, 6-3 to Madi Ramsey and Sabrina Spangler from Floyd County.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Abdussalaam wins two events at Region 2C

Appomattox’s Nadiyah Abdussalaam won the pole vault and ran the third leg of the 4x100 winning team as the Raiders finished second in the Region 2C girls standings at Radford High School.

The 4x100 team featured Kelsey Hackett, who ran the second leg and helped the softball team run-rule Nelson in the Region 2C quarterfinals.

Gretna’s Ashiah Glass was the other local winner in the shot put.

Altavista boys, girls finish third at Region 1B

The Altavista girls outdoor track & field team won two relay events, had runners finish in the top three spots in one event, and another athlete won the triple jump to help the Colonels finish third in the team standings of the Region 1B championships held Wednesday at Sussex Central High School in Sussex.

The Colonels won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Dexaria Berger, Keagan Debarnard, Phoebe Robbins and Chamille Pennix made up the 4x400 team, while Trinity Sherlin, Macy Shelton, Hailey Anne Woodruff and Samaria Little were on the 4x800 team.

Robbins led a 1-2-3 finish in the 400 and edged Debarnard by 0.10 seconds for the win. Pennix placed third.

Berger won the triple jump.

William Campbell’s Abigail Spickard won the 3,200 and Sherlin finished second.

The Altavista boys also finished third in the region standings. Sedeek Prather won the high jump.