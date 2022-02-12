High School Roundup: Heritage boys and girls take Region 3C track titles, Staunton River wins Region 3D wrestling title, and more

Heritage senior Alaysia Oakes won all four events she competed in Saturday, leading the Heritage girls to victory at the Region 3C Championships, held Saturday at Heritage High. The Pioneers boys team dominated the field to give the Pioneers a sweep of the team titles.

Oakes clocked a 7.26 to claim the 55-meter dash over Rustburg's NaKayla Foster (7.33), then claimed the 500 dash by more than three seconds with a 1:20.42.

The Stanford University signee also set a new meet record in the long jump with mark of 19 feet, 10 inches., which is ranked the 13th all-time best jump among high school athletes in Virginia.

“I’ve been looking for 20 for a while, but I’ll take 19-10 for now,” Oakes said at the meet. “Twenty’s coming.”

She also won the triple jump title with a 38-11.50.

“I just feel confident and in my element right now,” Oakes said. “Trying to execute at every level.”

Her performance sets up the possibility of winning five events at the Class 3 state championships, which will be held February 28 and March 1 on the campus of Liberty University. Oakes also takes part in the 300 dash, but did not run that event Saturday.

“It’s gonna be tough. I’m definitely a top competitor in all of my events, it’s just having to do all of them on that day, it’s seeing how much I can take,” Oakes said. “It’ll be interesting, but I’m hoping for a win in all five.”

Oakes was named region athlete of the year for her efforts. Heritage (89 points) held off runner-up Rustburg (74 points) for the title. The Pioneers also received a first-place finish from Akera Molette in the 55-meter hurdles (9.17). In all, the Pioneers benefitted in the team point totals from 16 top-six finishes.

Foster took first in the 300 dash with a 42.09, and the Rustburg standout was followed in that event by teammates Emily Coates and Iyana Sherard. Coates was also third in the 55 and fourth in the long jump. Foster was second in the long jump and ran the closing leg of Rustburg's first-place finish in the 4x200 relay (Alexus Burks, Alyssa Pillow and Coates, a 1:47.93).

Liberty High's Susannah Allen won the pole vault title by 1 foot with a 9-foot vault. In the shot put, Jordyn Robbins (34-02.50) held off Heritage's Jaelyn Arnold (34 feet) for the title.

The Heritage boys crushed the field with 110 points, while Brookville was second with 77 points.

Lynchburg-area athletes took first place in a whopping 13 of 15 total events Saturday. The region field includes 16 schools, most from outside this newspaper's coverage area.

The Heritage boys benefitted from strong performances from McKinley Pennix, who won two events: the 300 dash (37.47) and 55 hurdles (8.38). The Heritage boys also won the 4x200 relay (Jaidyn Johnson, Zach Steele, Kam Burns and Deuce Crawford) with a speedy 1:31.75, besting second-place LCA by nearly four seconds.

Crawford won the razor-thin 55 dash with a 6.54, while teammates Johnson (6.56) and Steele (6.69) were second and third, respectively. Steele won the long jump (20-10.25), Darius Brown claimed the triple jump by nearly a foot (42-11.50), and Pioneers thrower Antwon Wilson easily won the shot put (42-03).

Brookville's Chasen Hunt was named the region boys athlete of the year. Hunt won the 1,000-meter run (2:43.85), the 1,600 run (4:40.29) and raced the third leg in the 4x400 relay, which Brookville won with a 3:35.94 with the team of Jaylyn Marshall, Yuet Lai, Hunt and Brent Wesolowski.

Wesolowski bolstered his team with the 500 dash title (1:07.95) and a runner-up finish in the 300 dash (37.56). His teammate, Trey Lloyd, won the high jump title (6-00) and was runner-up in the long jump (20-10.25).

LCA's Dan Mleziva claimed the pole vault championship (11 feet).

Region 1B/2B Championships

In Altavista, the Altavista boys claimed the region title with 112 points, besting Galileo (106) behind region champ Jordan Pippin.

Pippin won the 55-meter dash (7.04) and the long jump (19-01.25). He was third in the high jump and third in the 300 dash.

His teammate, Ken Cyrus, won the pole vault with a 8-06, while Joel Phillips was a runner-up in the high jump. The Colonels also took second the the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

WRESTLING

Staunton River wins Region 3D title

In Roanoke, Staunton River used four individual titles and multiple other state-qualifying performances to capture the Region 3D championship at Northside High School.

The Golden Eagles posted 244 points to beat out second-place Lord Botetourt by 22 points. Four wrestlers — Colin Martin (106), Noah Nininger (113), Logan Arnold (145), Josh Kelly (170) — won in their respective weight classes and qualified for the Class 3 state championship, set for Feb. 18 and 19 at Salem Civic Center. Martin, Nininger and Kelly all are freshman, while Arnold is a senior.

Six of their teammates also punched their state tickets by finishing in the top four of their weight classes. Peyton Hatcher (132) and Brady Barns (152) were runners-up, while Macon Ayers (160), Austin Powell (195) and Hunter Brown (220) were third, and Alden Connor (182) was fourth.

"That puts us in a good place," SRHS coach Scott Fike said of the high number of state qualifiers on his team. "That sets us up definitely to be a top-three team. We're taking a lot of young firepower. It's scary, because so many of them are freshmen."

Fike was named Region 3D coach of the year.

Virginia Episcopal’s Wil Baggett wrestled to a Virginia Independent Conference title Saturday at Fishburne Military School, pinning FMS’ Craig Martin in 1 minute, 23 seconds to take the 126-pound crown. VES was third as a team with 73 points, while Fishburne claimed the team championship.

BASKETBALL

Nelson boys earn Dogwood District title

With a 56-45 victory at Altavista on Saturday, Nelson County clinched the regular-season Dogwood District title. Jaren Purvis led the Governors with 24 points and was 10 for 10 from the free-throw line. Blayz McGarry finished with 14 points.

Nelson improved to 17-2 overall and 11-0 in district play.

Altavista (13-5, 7-3) was led by Stuart Hunt (21 points) and Ryan Hart (12 points, six assists).

It was the first of back-to-back meetings for the two Dogwood heavyweights. Altavista travels to Nelson on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

The Roanoke Times contributed.