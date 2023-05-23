Markus White piled on points for Heritage in the final region meet of his high school career Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to push the Pioneers to a 3C outdoor track and field crown. The HHS boys, along with the Heritage girls, finished second at the Region 3C championships at Harrisonburg High, representing the highest finishes among area teams on either side of the meet.

White and fellow senior Samuel O’Regan, a Liberty Christian standout, posted a pair of event wins each on the boys side. White recorded leaps of 22 feet, 10¼ inches and 45 feet, 2¼ inches in the long jump and triple jump, respectively, to capture those titles. O’Regan claimed the 300 hurdles victory with a 40.60. He teamed up with Jaden Skates, JD Murphy and Jeb Moon for a winning 4x200 relay with a time of 3:26.78.

Rustburg’s Elijah Sherard also won an event, the 200 dash, crossing the finish line in 21.39 to edge Brookville’s Mikael Hunt, the runner-up, by 0.26 seconds.

White was part of HHS’ 72-point day on the boys side. The Pioneers were 10 points back of team victor Broadway. LCA was third with 50 points. Rustburg was sixth, Brookville was 10th, and Liberty was 14th.

On the girls side, Heritage finished with 68.5 points, 31 points behind team champ Charlottesville. Jaelyn Arnold gave HHS its lone event victory on the day.

LCA was fifth (38 points) — thanks in part to Kona Moore’s runaway win in the pole vault (she cleared 10 feet while the second-place finisher posted a vault of 8 feet, 6 inches) — and Liberty was just two points behind the Bulldogs in sixth.

Brookville finished ninth in the team standings with 28 points, and got a major contribution from Kaelyn Tucker, who edged Heritage’s Taylor Porter in the 100 dash by seven-hundredths of a second to win. Tucker posted a 12.71.

Rustburg had just two points and finished last.

The girls meet also featured one other tight finish between area athletes. Arnold, a senior, captured the discus by a wide margin with a throw of 103 feet, 7 inches, but then was locked in a battle with Liberty freshman Shania Brown in the shot put. Brown, a 6-foot-2 freshman who earlier made a splash in her high school sports debut on the Lady Minutemen basketball team, came out on top with a throw of 37 feet. Arnold’s best mark was 35 feet, 9 inches.

Natalee Powers was responsible for LHS’ other event victory on the day. She cruised to a win in the 800-meter run, posting a 2:23.43 for margin of 1.78 seconds over the runner-up.

Glass girls third at Region 4D championships

The E.C Glass girls finished third to post the highest team finish among area schools at the Region 4D championships, held Tuesday at George Washington-Danville.

The Hilltoppers got 10 of their 78 total points from the 4x100 relay team of Heaven Harrington, Renya Russell, Julia Hull and Marianna Hall, who posted the area’s only event win of the day in the girls meet. They finished in 50.01 seconds, 0.32 seconds clear of second-place Western Albemarle.

Amherst was sixth in the team standings with 32 points, and Jefferson Forest was ninth among 11 teams with 23.5 points.

Blacksburg won the team titles on both the girls and boys sides. The girls tallied a whopping 207 points for a 68-point victory. The boys had 150 points to top second-place Salem by more than 20 points.

The Jefferson Forest and Amherst boys were nearly even in the points column in their meet, posting 59.5 and 56 points, respectively, to finish fourth and fifth. E.C. Glass was seventh with 35 points.

JF's Mobu Nwakor captured a pair of individual titles in the high jump and triple jump. He posted a 6-foot, 2-inch clearance in the high jump, and recorded a leap of 44 feet, 10 inches in the triple.

The Amherst quartet of Omar McPherson, Isaiah Davis, Justin Burns and Eric West teamed up for two relay victories. They won the 4x400 with a 3:24.74 and the 4x800 with an 8:17.79.

Teams in both Class 3 and Class 4 now turn their attention to state championships, which will be held June 2 and 3 at Liberty University.

BOYS AND GIRLS SOCCER

JF's Wiley, Wedemeyer named Seminole players of the year

Following a pair of undefeated runs through Seminole play, Jefferson Forest’s boys and girls soccer squads were well represented on the all-district teams, and the Cavaliers took the top awards on both sides.

Chris Wiley, a senior midfielder, earned the boys player of the year award, and Izzy Wedemeyer, a junior midfielder, earned the title on the girls side.

JF's Matt Newton, E.C. Glass' Todd Olsen and Liberty Christian's Jenice Bennett were named the girls co-coaches of the year.

Scott Zaring was voted boys coach of the year after leading the Cavs to a 14-1 record (14-0 in district play) that includes nine consecutive shutouts and a 67-4 scoring differential.

Wiley, a key cog in that powerhouse offense, and JF head into the Region 4D tournament this week on a 14-game win streak. The team aims to make a third straight appearance in the Class 4 state championship next month.

Wedemeyer and the JF girls are 12-2-2 heading into region play after posting a 12-0-2 mark in Seminole District play. The Cavaliers are the No. 3 seed for the 4D tourney and will host No. 6 Mecklenburg County in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Appomattox's Gilbert earns Dogwood's top honor

Appomattox senior Kaydence Gilbert racked up multiple postseason awards Tuesday, when team representatives decided on the year’s All-Dogwood District honorees. Gilbert was named the player of the year, and earned first-team honors for both singles and doubles.

Shannon Coleman, a junior for the Raiders, was the other half of the first-team doubles pair.

The duo will play as the No. 4 seed in the Region 2C doubles semifinals at Virginia Tech on Thursday, and Gilbert also will appear as the No. 3 seed in the region’s singles tournament quarterfinals Wednesday.

Raiders coach Drew Hall was named coach of the year for the Dogwood District on Tuesday.

BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL

Nelson teams, Gretna baseball advance

In the Region 2C tournaments, Nelson County’s baseball and softball teams won their first-round games Tuesday.

The Governors baseball squad cruised past Radford, 9-1, to set up a quarterfinal matchup with Appomattox at 6 p.m. Thursday. That game will be held at ACHS.

The softball team scored the game’s lone run in the sixth inning for a 1-0 win over Glenvar. Up next is a quarterfinal game at James River in Buchanan (date and time to be announced).

In other 2C tourney action Tuesday, Gretna’s baseball and softball teams split their games against Dan River. Softball was victorious, 3-2, and will play at Chatham in the quarterfinals (date and time to be announced). The Wildcats baseball team ended Gretna’s season by handing the Hawks a 9-2 loss.