High school roundup: JF baseball wins Region 4D title in walk-off, and more

Jefferson Forest and Salem have become quite familiar foes in regional play over the years.

The Cavaliers and Spartans crossed paths five times over the previous six seasons in the postseason. Those contests were predominantly low scoring and featured late-inning heroics.

The sixth meeting had it all, and then some.

Nate Pyle’s one-out single to the right side of the infield scored Samuel Bell from third base and set off a wild celebration at Thacker Field. JF claimed a 2-1 walk-off win over Salem to win the Region 4D championship Wednesday night in Forest.

The Cavaliers (20-4) won their first regional title since 2015 and will host a Class 4 quarterfinal contest Tuesday against the Region 4C runner-up. Millbrook and James Wood play for the Region 4C title Thursday.

Salem (16-6) rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh.

Elijah Bowery reached on a one-out walk and scored on Hunter Bayne’s two-out single to center.

Bayne’s hit was the second and final one surrendered by the JF duo of Peyton Smith and Luke Gouldthorpe. Smith was stellar over 6⅓ innings with 11 strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

Gouldthorpe allowed an inherited runner to score but stranded two runners on in the top of the seventh to keep the score tied.

JF struck in the opening frame against Salem starter Trent Judd. Breckin Nace reached on an error and came around to score on Evan Mace’s one out double.

Judd limited the Cavaliers to three hits and struck out four over six innings.

Liberty Christian 10, Rustburg 0

Liberty Christian used the long ball to lock in its spot in the upcoming state tournament.

Logan Duff hit two of the Bulldogs’ four home runs and Will Palmer threw a three-hitter in a six-inning rout of Rustburg in the Region 3C semifinals.

The Bulldogs (19-2) are locked into the Class 3 tournament. They will host Spotswood in the Region 3C championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Duff went 2 for 4 with the pair of long balls and three RBIs. John Simmons went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, and Andrew Burns added a solo homer.

The run support was more than enough for Palmer, who scattered three hits, did not walk any batters and struck out 12 in the complete-game effort.

Jarrett Stone (double), Seminole District player of the year Kyle Fields and Deiondre Seigia each had a hit for the Red Devils (14-8).

SOFTBALL

Turner Ashby 9, Brookville 3

In Bridgewater, Brookville had held Turner Ashby to just two hits through the first five innings. In the sixth, the Knights tripled that output and quickly turned things around en route to a win in the Region 3C semifinals.

The Knights (19-3) won their 12th straight game after sending 13 batters to the plate in the sixth. They tallied three extra-base hits and three singles and were helped by an error that allowed a run to score and three walks.

The rally started when the first two batters reached on a walk and single, and a sacrifice bunt moved them into scoring position. Taylor Adams pulled TA within 3-2 on her triple, and two more runs scored three batters later, when Harleigh Propst doubled. The Knights tacked on six more runs on an error, bases-loaded walk, double and single before BHS threw a runner out at home for the second out. Adams, who started the scoring, popped out to end the frame.

Brookville, in its first region championship appearance since 2017, tallied seven hits through the first six innings, during which it built a 3-0 lead. Liz Pennington opened the scoring on her sacrifice fly in the third, which scored leadoff batter Jada Fyffe (3 for 4), who singled. Reagan Hunley made it 2-0 when she scored on Ashley Ferguson's flyout later in the frame. The Bees (13-7) also scored on Pennington's two-out double in the fifth.

Destiny Calloway threw five scoreless frames before giving up nine runs (eight earned) in the sixth.

BOYS TENNIS

Knight wins 4D crown, punches state ticket

In Crozet, E.C. Glass senior Spencer Knight captured a Region 4D singles championship, earning a berth into the Class 4 state singles tournament by beating Western Albemarle’s Tobin Yates at WAHS.

Knight, the No. 1 seed, beat third-seeded Yates 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) to keep his season alive. He will travel to Huntington Park in Newport News to take on the Region 4B champ in the state semifinals, set for 10 a.m. June 10.

BOYS SOCCER

Monticello 3, Liberty Christian 0

Tenth-seeded Monticello continued playing Cinderella in the Region 3C tournament, upsetting third-seeded Liberty Christian in the semifinals and ending the Bulldogs’ season.

Junior midfielder Will Acgtblu scored all three goals for the Mustangs (7-10-1), who have beaten the Nos. 7, 2 and 3 seeds in a trio of road matchups to reach the region championship and punch their ticket to the state tournament.

Acgtblu scored in the 15th, 32nd and 66th minutes.

LCA, which got 11 saves from goalkeeper Austin Stephens, ends its season with a 13-5 record.

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty Christian 1, Wilson Memorial 0

In Fishersville, neither Liberty Christian nor Wilson Memorial was able to score in regulation, two full overtime periods and two more golden-goal periods of the Region 3C semifinal matchup, but the Bulldogs edged the Green Hornets (11-5-1) in penalty kicks to punch their ticket to the Class 3 state tournament.

Third-seeded LCA (13-5) won via a 3-2 margin in penalty kicks and now will host eighth-seeded Fluvanna (8-7-1) — which beat fourth-seeded Charlottesville (10-5-2) 1-0 in another semifinal — in the Region 3C championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.