Jefferson Forest boys soccer players remembered how they felt at this point last year. Back then, as on Thursday, the Cavaliers already had secured a state tournament berth. But in 2022, JF saw a region title and hosting rights for the first round of states snatched from them with a loss in the region championship.

This time around, they weren't going to let the same thing happen.

On the road for the 2023 Region 4D title game Thursday, the second-seeded Cavs took down top-seeded and host Blacksburg 1-0 behind a stellar defensive effort and AJ Arthur's second-half goal.

Arthur was in the right place at the right time for the game's lone score in the 54th minute. A long throw-in from Jaren Lee bounced around the box before David Anderson got a shot off. The ball was deflected but trickled toward the goal, and Arthur tapped it in to put JF (17-1) ahead.

The one-goal lead certainly didn't make JF comfortable, but coach Scott Zaring liked his team's chances for a win based on what he saw his group do defensively.

"That's where the story is. We just defended lights out," said Zaring, who also was at the helm when the Cavs won the region title last in 2021. "Guys were diving and flying all over the place to block stuff."

JF's back line deserved praise, and Beck cleaned up anything that got through, to the tune of five saves. But effort across the field made possible the shutout — JF's 13th of the year.

The Cavs held scoreless a team that averages more than five goals per game and entered Thursday's contest having outscored a pair of opponents in region play 14-2. The Cavaliers, who became just the seventh (of 19) opponents to score against the Bruins, also handed BHS its first loss of the season and notched their 17th straight victory to earn a first-round home game for the upcoming Class 4 state tournament.

BASEBALL

Amherst 6, Louisa County 0

In Amherst, the Lancers continued their hot streak with a balanced offensive attack and a stellar outing from Nick Dawson on the mound, and second-seeded Amherst notched its sixth straight victory to win the Region 4D crown with a shutout of fourth-seeded Louisa County.

Dawson, a Bridgewater University commit, threw a gem in a complete-game effort. He didn’t walk a batter, fanned four, scattered seven hits and didn’t allow any more than one runner to reach through the first six frames.

Dawson only ran into trouble in the seventh, when Louisa (16-5) loaded the bases on three singles, including two with one out. But as the offense had through the rest of the night, the defense backed Dawson up in that frame by turning a double play to end the game and preserve the shutout, Amherst’s seventh of the season.

The Amherst offense, meanwhile, had seven hits of its own. Three of those came in the fourth, when ACHS put up three runs. Jayden Davis had one of his two hits (he went 2 for 2 to tie for the team lead in hits with Blake Mays, who was 2 for 3) with his RBI single that jumpstarted the scoring in the frame.

The Lancers used two walks, an error and fielder’s choice to do the rest of their damage in the frame, and added a run each in the fifth and sixth to give Dawson extra cushion.

Five players had at least one hit and six had an RBI each for Amherst, which earned a first-round home game for the upcoming Class 4 state tournament with the win.

Riverheads 5, William Campbell 3

In Staunton, William Campbell bounced back from lackluster third frame to tie the game in the fifth, but two more free passes came back to bite the Generals in loss to Riverheads in the Region 1B championship.

In the fifth, the Generals (10-11) issued a leadoff walk and plunked a batter with one out, and an RBI groundout and wild pitch sent each of those runners home, restoring a lead the Gladiators never relinquished.

Before that, fifth-seeded Campbell surrendered three runs in the third to fall behind 3-1, but clawed back with a run each — in unconventional fashion — the top halves of the fourth and fifth innings.

Landon Elder stole home to get the Generals within one run in the fourth, and WCHS ultimately cashed in on a leadoff single by Brian Trent in the fifth. He scored on a passed ball five batters later, after moving to third on another single and a fielder’s choice, and knotted the game at 3.

But that’s when second-seeded Riverheads responded and denied Campbell a chance at a first-round home game for the upcoming Class 1 state tournament. Both teams had already secured spots in that tourney heading into Thursday’s contest, and Riverheads’ win meant Campbell will be on the road for the quarterfinals.

SOFTBALL

Rustburg 14, Broadway 3 (6 innings)

In Broadway, fifth-seeded Rustburg did all of its damage in two frames, posting 12 hits and 14 runs in the fourth and sixth innings to stay hot in the late stages of the season and capture the Region 3C championship with a win over third-seeded Broadway.

The Gobblers went ahead 1-0 in the second and kept Rustburg from recording a hit through the first three innings. But Destiny Jones (3 for 4) got things started in the fourth with a leadoff double, and her teammates picked it up from there.

The Red Devils (14-7) drew two walks, including one with the bases loaded, saw Broadway commit one of its four errors on the night and tallied six of their 12 hits in the frame. Nahla Bigham capped the scoring in the fourth with her three-run homer that gave RHS a 7-1 lead.

Rustburg added seven more runs in the sixth.

The win guaranteed the Red Devils, who have now won six straight, a first-round home game for the upcoming Class 3 state tournament. The last time they earned hosting rights for that tourney (thanks to another region crown in 2021), they won the state championship.

GIRLS SOCCER

Appomattox 8, Chatham 1

For the third time this season, Appomattox was on the winning end of a lopsided game against Chatham. In Appomattox, the host Raiders cruised past the Cavaliers (7-7-2), earning their 14th straight victory to keep intact their undefeated record (14-0) and punch a spot in the Class 2 state tournament.

The Raiders previously defeated Chatham 8-0 and 10-0 in the regular season. ACHS will take on Glenvar for the region championship at 6 p.m. Friday (location to be announced). GHS defeated Patrick County 8-0 in another semifinal Thursday.