In a rematch of last year's Class 4 state championship game, Jefferson Forest and Western Albemarle battled until zeroes were left on the Sabre Stadium clock. Then they went into overtime. And then another.

Finally, after the first minute of that second OT period, Max Reed provided the answer. Reed kicked the ball into the Western Albemarle frame, the ball appeared to be batted around for a second and then it snuck in and the Cavaliers celebrated a 2-1 victory in the Region 4D semifinals that catapulted the team into the Class 4 state tournament for the third straight season.

"The kids went crazy," JF coach Scott Zaring said of his team's reaction to the overtime goal, in the 86th minute. "I try to keep my calm on the sideline because I know there's time left and anything can happen. But it was hard not to celebrate that one a little bit. We immediately went into formation change to handle whatever they were gonna throw at us."

Forest (16-1) fell behind 1-0 in the first half when WA's Cater Shaffer headed a ball past JF goalkeeper Tyler Beck. JF trailed 1-0 at the break and could rarely get a shot off. But the Cavaliers controlled possession the second half. JF tied the game at 2 on Brandon Jeirles' goal in the 62nd minute.

"It was a combination of some new guys in some new situations, and it took them a half or so to get their legs underneath them," Zaring said.

Western Albemarle defeated Forest 4-3 on penalty kicks in last year's state championship after a 2-2 tie lasted through regulation and two overtime periods.

"We've been thinking about that game for a year now," Zaring said. "Western is an incredible team. Some of those kids are really gonna do some good things at the next level. ... I thought the kids stepped up and did enough to get that second goal and get the win."

Forest travels to Blacksburg for the region championship game, time to be determined. The state tournament begins next week.

Radford 4, Nelson 0

In Radford, Nelson County’s season came to a close at the hands of the Radford Bobcats (12-2-1) in the Region 2C quarterfinals. The Governors snapped an eight-game win streak with the loss and end their season at 13-2-3.

BASEBALL

Amherst 2, E.C. Glass 1

In an epic battle between two local teams that determined who would advance and receive a state playoff berth, Amherst's Dalton Wentz threw a complete game and gave up just one run on five hits as the Lancers edged E.C. Glass in the Region 4D semifinals in Amherst on Wednesday night.

Wentz struck out 12 and didn't issue any walks. The junior South Carolina commit was tagged with just one earned run, when Glass' Mike Harpster singled in Drew Barnett in the top of the fourth inning for a 1-0 lead.

Amherst answered in the bottom half of the fourth when David Travis' single to left scored Christian Harris, who walked to start the inning. That knotted the game at 1.

"It was what I expected and what I think everybody else expected," Amherst coach John Apperson said. "Going into tonight it was whoever could scratch one or two [runs] across."

Harpster, Glass' flame-throwing ace, threw the first four innings and allowed one run (earned) on two hits. He struck out six but walked four and left with the score tied.

Cooper Campbell threw the final two innings for the Hilltoppers and was tagged with the loss. Amherst scored the go-ahead run in the sixth, when Wentz scored on a wild pitch.

Wentz doubled to center to start the frame and took third on a passed ball. He scored with two outs in the inning, after Glass had loaded the bases with a walk and an intentional walk.

Glass (14-8) threatened against Wentz in the top of the seventh. Scooter Ball singled to start the inning, and Max Calloway's sacrifice bunt advanced him to scoring position. But Wentz bore down and struck out the next two batters to preserve the win.

Amherst (19-3) advances to the state tournament for first time since 2018, the year before Apperson took over as head coach. Amherst lost in the region finals that year and had to go on the road, where they fell in the first round of states to Fauquier.

"It's obviously a milestone for me, but at the end of the day I'm just really proud of this group," Apperson said. "We've gotten outstanding senior leadership all year. That's what's gotten us to this point and that's what we're gonna continue to lean on."

Patrick County 6, Nelson County 3

In Stuart, Nelson County went ahead in the first two frames, but Patrick County put together a two-out rally and scored five runs in bottom of the second inning to take the lead for good in the Region 2C semifinals.

Cougars runners reached on a walk and single to start the frame, and Mike Fitzgerald looked like he might wiggle out of trouble by inducing a flyout and recording a strikeout. But Jai Penn jumpstarted the offense with two outs.

His RBI single got Patrick County within 3-2, and the Cougars (20-4) pulled ahead to stay by scoring twice on two errors on the same play. Tucker Swalls — who threw a complete game in which he surrendered one earned run, walked two and fanned six — capped the scoring for the game on his two-run triple.

Ty Mauer led the Govs at the plate by going 1 for 4 with a triple and run scored. Fitzgerald surrendered two earned runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out four in his five-inning start.

NCHS ends its season at 14-9, a mark that includes an upset victory over the 2022 Class 2 state champion Appomattox in the Region 2C quarterfinals last week.

William Campbell 6, Buffalo Gap 0

In Swoope, fifth-seeded William Campbell blanked top-seeded Buffalo Gap in the Region 1B semifinals to earn a spot in the Class 1 state tournament.

The Bison (15-6) had won three straight the game, which featured a three-run third inning followed by an insurance run each for Campbell (10-10) in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames.

The Generals now have won two straight after suffering five consecutive defeats to end the regular season and will travel to second-seeded Riverheads for the championship Thursday (time to be announced). Riverheads defeated sixth-seeded Rappahannock County in another semifinal game Tuesday. The Gladiators had a first-round bye.

SOFTBALL

Rustburg 7, Turner Ashby 6

Rustburg softball was caught in a back-and-forth affair with Turner Ashby on Tuesday. But Nahla Bigham and Destiny Jones, with some help from teammates, made sure the fifth-seeded Red Devils had the final word in the Region 3C semifinal contest.

After a hit by pitch and single, Bigham lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to send home one run in the eighth frame, and Jones sent a line drive to left to drive in one more, posting what turned into the game-deciding RBI in an eight-inning upset of top-seeded Turner Ashby.

The Red Devils (13-6) went up 7-5 with the two runs in the top of the eighth, then gave one back in the bottom half on Kendall Simmers’ two-out sacrifice fly. But Erin Coates, who came in in relief of Paiten Archer to start the eighth, bounced back by inducing a groundout to earn a save and seal the win, which sent Rustburg bac to the Class 3 state tournament after a one-year absence.

Before the extra frame, both teams provided plenty of fireworks.

Turner Ashby knotted the game at 5 on Molly Griffin’s one-out, bloop RBI single to right. The Knights had the chance to win it, but left the bases loaded.

The tying run was part of a late comeback by TA, which once led 3-0, then surrendered the advantage by allowing five runs on six hits and an error in the second inning.

TA climbed back, pulling within one run in the fifth before tying it two frames later, and kept RHS scoreless for five innings to keep alive their hopes to win. But Rustburg, which left eight stranded during that stretch, came alive at the right time to hand Turner Ashby its first loss of the season and end the Knights’ campaign at 22-1.

Jones, Emily Hines and Carly Mirakian (two RBIs) had two hits apiece for Rustburg. Maggie Mayhew went 3 for 4.

Archer tossed seven innings, surrendering five runs (four earned) on five hits, walking five and striking out seven.

Rustburg will travel to third-seeded Broadway for the Region 3C championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Broadway 4, Liberty 1

In Broadway, Liberty’s underdog playoff run came to an end against Broadway in the Region 3C semifinals. The Gobblers (17-6) answered Liberty’s one run in the top of the second with a four-run third inning, and three Broadway pitchers kept the Lady Minutemen from ever having a chance to come back.

Chiara Albertin and Kady Gordon were responsible for all of Liberty’s hits. Gordon surrendered seven hits to third-seeded Broadway in her complete-game effort.

Seventh-seeded LHS wraps its season with a 7-13 record after recording a 10-9, 11-inning victory over second-seeded Monticello in the Region 3C quarterfinals last week.

Cave Spring 7, Staunton River 6

In Roanoke, Cave Spring had the last word in a slugfest, using a pair of home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come from behind and defeat Staunton River in the Region 3D semifinals.

Down 6-3, Sofia DeLeon sent a leadoff line drive over the fence in left field to start the rally, and Riley Young played the role of hero by smacking another homer to left four batters later for second-seeded Cave Spring.

By then, two of her teammates stood on base thanks to an error, walk and fielder’s choice. Her three-run shot one-upped the offensive firepower SRHS showed and completed the comeback. Staunton River also recorded a pair of homers — a leadoff shot in the third from Haley Goode that increased the Golden Eagles’ lead to 3-0, and a two-run blast from Alexis Coles in the sixth, which put SRHS up 5-3.

The third-seeded Golden Eagles let the second-seeded hosts tie the game by giving up three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Coles and Emily Wood, who had an RBI on a groundout, restored the advantage in the sixth.

SRHS’ season came to an end at 18-5.

In addition to Coles (1 for 3) and Goode (2 for 3), Allie Davidson (1 for 4) and Cara Martin (2 for 3) each had an extra-base hit with a double. Payton Phillips also had two hits, and Wood recorded a pair of RBIs to go with her the line in the circle: 5 1/3 innings pitched, six hits, four runs (all earned), five walks and six strikeouts.

Halifax County 8, Jefferson Forest 2

In South Boston, Jefferson Forest outhit Halifax County 9-7, but most of those runners were left stranded as Halifax County handed the Cavaliers a season-ending loss in the Region 4D semifinals.

Addison Compton went 3 for 3 and Katie Kidd was 2 for 4, and each had an RBI for seventh-seeded JF (12-10). But that wasn’t enough to match the output of Olivia Seamster, whose two hits and one walk drawn resulted in six runs driven in for third-seeded Halifax (21-3).

Seamster’s three-run home run in the third inning put the Comets up for good en route to their 15th straight win.

Amelia Long tossed a complete game for JF. She walked five and struck out five.

GIRLS TENNIS

Kennedy headlines Region 4D tourneys

In Crozet, Mary Elizabeth Kennedy won three matches Tuesday to earn a spot in the Region 4D singles championship and an automatic berth into the Class 4 state singles tournament and to advance to the region doubles semifinals with partner Elizabeth Eskridge.

Kennedy, the top seed for the singles tourney, defeated eighth-seeded Virginia Thompson of Blacksburg 6-5, 6-5 and then bested area rival and fourth-seeded Mallory Marsteller, from Jefferson Forest, 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.

Kennedy will take on Salem’s Claire Rawlins in the championship at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Western Albemarle. She’s already punched her ticket to states by advancing to the title tilt.

The Glass junior and Eskridge, a senior, will take on a duo from Western Albemarle in the doubles semifinals at 1 p.m. Wednesday after defeating Blacksburg’s Virginia Thompson and Claire Guo, the No. 8 seed, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Kennedy and Eskridge are seeded second in that tournament, while JF’s Marsteller and Danielle Syrek are seeded first. The JF pair also will play a fourth-seeded team from Salem after taking down Seminole District foes, Carolyn Gowdy and Ryleigh Daniel, the eighth-seeded team from Amherst, 6-0, 6-1. Gowdy also fell in the singles quarterfinals Tuesday.

Kennedy and Eskridge and Marsteller and Syrek could match up in the championship, which is slated for 3 p.m. Wednesday, should they advance. Making the title match automatically guarantees them a spot in the Class 4 state doubles tournament.

BOYS TENNIS

Riordan punches state singles tourney ticket

Jefferson Forest senior Jack Riordan cruised to two victories in the Region 4D singles tournament Tuesday at E.C. Glass to qualify for the Class 4 state singles tourney.

Riordan, the top seed, took down Blacksburg’s Jace Deck 6-2, 6-0 before defeating E.C. Glass’ Devon Davis, the No. 4 seed, 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Riordan will take on Western Albemarle’s Gordon Fairborn in Wednesday’s championship at Glass.

The day also features the region doubles semifinals and finals, and Riordan is slated to compete with partner Blake Hogan as the No. 2 seed against a third-seeded duo from Salem in the semis for a spot in the championship. Advancing to that title match would guarantee the JF pair a state doubles tourney berth.

Riordan and Hogan defeated Amherst’s Jacob Tasker and Jack Pitts, the No. 7 seed, in a region quarterfinal match Tuesday to make the semis. Glass’ Davis and Ben Mays teamed up as the No. 4 seed for the quarterfinals, but ended their playoff stay there.

Monticello 5, Liberty Christian 3

In Charlottesville, top-seeded Liberty Christian and second-seeded Monticello were locked in a 3-all tie after singles play, but the Mustangs (17-2) earned the first two wins of doubles to capture the Region 3C team crown Tuesday.

The Bulldogs suffered their first defeat of the season and fell to 14-1, but their region semifinal win last week meant they already had secured a spot in the Class 3 state team tournament heading into the championship match Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Appomattox 5, Nelson 0

In Appomattox, the Raiders cruised past Nelson (11-7) for the third time this season, handing the Governors a season-ending loss in the Region 2C quarterfinals.

ACHS remains perfect on the season (13-0) and will take on either Dan River or Chatham (who play Wednesday) in the semifinals Thursday. That game is slated for 6 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex in Martinsville, and the winner gets an automatic berth into the Class 2 state tournament.