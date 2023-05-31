Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

One year after winning it all, Liberty Christian's baseball team is headed back to the Class 3 state tournament.

Senior southpaw Will Palmer threw a gem against Broadway in Wednesday evening's Region 3C semifinal game, allowing just four hits across five innings, and the Bulldogs' bats came to life late to put thegame out of reach.

LCA received an automatic state berth at the conclusion of the game and now hosts Fluvanna (17-6) in Friday's region championship, with a time to be determined.

The Bulldogs will enter the region finals with a perfect record. They've reeled off 21 straight victories this season one year after going 23-2 and capturing the Class 3 state crown with a thrilling 6-5 victory over Abingdon.

On Wednesday, Palmer struck out nine Gobblers and issued four walks. The 6-foot-1 Campbell University commit threw 59 of his 95 pitches for strikes and got ahead of 15 of the 22 batters he faced.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the bottom of the first, first off an infield single by Braden Weaver that scored Boston Torres, then on a single by Matt Vine one batter later that scored Ben Blair, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the frame.

All that damage against Broadway starter Mason Lynn came with two outs in the inning. Then the LCA bats, for the most part, went silent for the the next three innings, until the bottom of the fifth.

It hardly mattered. Palmer was busy taking care of business on the mound. He had just two 1-2-3 innings (the first and fifth), but was also effective at limiting the damage. The Gobblers (13-10), who reached the semifinals by defeating Spotswood on Friday, never managed more than a single all evening.

The Bulldogs erupted for six runs in the fifth. Once again, all the damage occurred with two outs. Blair doubled to get things started, then scored one batter later on an infield error. Landen Owen's single made it 4-0, and a bases-loaded walk scored another run.

With the team up 5-0 and the bases loaded, Palmer hit a fly ball to left and reached when it was dropped. All three runners on base scored for an 8-0 lead.

Peyton Locke, Blair and Weaver all led the way at the plate with two hits apiece for LCA. Owen and Tyler Murray threw an inning each after Palmer departed, and neither allowed a hit.

LCA is seeking its third Virginia High School League baseball title. The Bulldogs also won it all in Class 4 in 2017 after losing in the state championship game a year prior.

They've had no trouble in region play so far, downing Rustburg 9-0 in Friday's quarterfinal round. Strong pitching also led the way in that game, as Blair fired a three-hitter, complete with 10 strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Appomattox 10, Chatham 0

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Appomattox pitchers Bree Carrico and Paisley Mann combined to toss a no-hitter, and the two-time defending state champions received an automatic berth back into the Class 2 state tournament with a lopsided win over the Cavaliers in the first game of a region semifinal twinbill in Troutville.

Carrico threw five innings, issued two walks and struck out 10 Chatham hitters. The junior threw 45 of her 68 pitches for strikes and faced 17 batters on the night.

Mann entered in the sixth, with the Raiders (20-1) leading 2-0. The freshman didn't allow a walk and fanned four of the seven batters she faced.

Mann also led the Raiders' charge at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Bailey Hamilton was 2 for 4 and scored three times. Sydney Bryant also drove in two runs with a double as part of her team's seven-run seventh inning, and Kenley Booth smacked an RBI double in that frame.

Chatham's Cora Liggon took the loss. She threw a complete game and struck out 10 while being saddled with 10 runs, only three of which were earned.

The win also sent the Raiders to the Region 2C championship, where they will face James River (Buchanan) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Botetourt Sports Complex. James River defeated Patrick County 7-1 in Wednesday's nightcap.

Appomattox will begin contending for its third straight state title when the tournament begins Tuesday at higher seeds.

Perhaps most impressive: The Raiders are making this year's run without any elite, nationally sought-after players, two of whom they had last season in Kelsey Hackett and Courtney Layne, both now at the University of Virginia.

BOYS TENNIS

JF's Riordan falls in 4D singles finals

At E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest No. 1 singles player Jack Riordan fell in the championship round of the Region 4D singles tournament, ending his bid to advance to the state singles tourney.

Riordan, who rarely lost this season, fell to Western Albemarle's Gordon Fairborn 7-5, 6-0.

Riordan advanced to the finals by defeating Blacksburg's Jace Deck in the quarterfinals and E.C. Glass No. 1 Devon Davis 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals, both played Wednesday.

Western Albemarle also won the boys doubles tournament Wednesday over Salem. Riordan and partner Blake Hogan lost to the Salem duo in the doubles semifinals Wednesday.

Only region singles and doubles winners advance to state tournaments in those events.

GIRLS TENNIS

Glass' Kennedy falls in 4D singles finals

E.C. Glass junior Mary Kennedy, who entered Wednesday's Region 4D singles title match undefeated in singles play on the season, lost to Salem's Claire Rollins 6-2, 6-3 at Western Albemarle High in Crozet.

Kennedy on Tuesday defeated Blacksburg's Virginia Thompson in the quarterfinal round before ousting Jefferson Forest's Mallory Marsteller 6-1, 6-1 later in the day.

In the doubles finals, Salem defeated Western Albemarle.

Only region singles and doubles winners advance to state tournaments in those events.