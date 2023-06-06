Liberty Christian's bats had been mostly silent through five innings Tuesday night. Then they suddenly woke up. And once they did, the Bulldogs took advantage of a few Abingdon miscues to earn a come-from-behind victory against the visiting Falcons in the Class 3 state quarterfinal round.

Abingdon starter Beckett Dotson held LCA to just three hits through five frames as the Falcons built a 2-0 lead. But the Bulldogs bats greeted him rudely to start the bottom of the seventh.

Will Palmer reached on an infield single to start the frame. Then Lane Duff — whose walkoff single in last year's state championship game sent Abingdon to their third state title loss in the last four seasons — doubled to left to put runners on second and third.

Boston Torres followed with a sacrifice fly to right that scored Palmer. Duff tagged for third and then scored on a throwing error on the play for a 2-2 tie.

With two outs, Braden Weaver singled to center. He took second on a throwing error by Dotson on that play, advanced to third and then came all the way around to score for a 3-2 lead.

Against Bulldogs reliever Landon Owen, Abingdon's Jett Humpreys (2 for 3, RBI) singled to center with two outs in the top of the seventh. But Owen ended the potential threat with a strikeout that sends LCA (23-0) to Fredericksburg, where they will play New Kent in Friday's state semifinals at Riverbend High School.

Owen, who entered in relief of starter Ben Blair, held Abingdon (20-6) to one hit. He walked one and struck out three.

Blair went 3 1/3 innings and gave up two runs (both earned) on three hits, walked four and fanned five. Abingdon got to the LCA ace in the third when Humphreys singled home Elijah Parks for a 1-0 lead and Landon Greer doubled Humphreys home with two outs.

Palmer led LCA at the plate, going 2 for 3 with an RBI.

With one out in the fourth and Abingdon up 2-0, Falcons freshman Landon Turman tripled to center. He tried to score on a grounder to shortstop, but Matt Vine threw him out at the plate.

LCA heads to this weekend's Spring Jubilee looking for its shot at a second straight state title. It will meet New Kent (20-5) at 1 p.m. Friday in the semifinal round. New Kent downed Brentsville District 5-0 in another quarterfinal game Tuesday.

On the other side of the bracket, Caroline faces off against Cave Spring.

James Wood 3, Amherst 2

In the Class 4 state quarterfinals, Dalton Wentz homered and struck out eight in an outing of 6 2/3 innings, but it wasn't enough, as visiting James Wood slid past Amherst.

The Lancers (20-4) tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the first on Wentz' home run to center. The junior South Carolina commit gave up an unearned run on an infield error in the first inning, one of two Amherst committed in that frame.

The score was tied at 1 until the sixth inning, when both teams tacked on one run apiece. James Wood took a 2-1 lead on an RBI single by Elijah Miller, and Amherst countered in the bottom half when Lathan Bryan reached on an infield error with two outs and the bases loaded. Jayden Davis, who took third on the play while David Travis scored the game-tying run, also tried to score on the play, but he was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

JWHS (20-4) took the lead for good in the top of the seventh. Michael Jackson hit a two-out single to to left, stole second and then advanced to third on an error. Amherst responded by replacing Wentz on the mound with Nick Dawson. Kemper Omps then hit an infield single that scored Jackson.

After Amherst's Derrick Mason singled to start the bottom of the seventh and James Wood starter Nicholas Bell retired the next two batters, James Wood elected to intentionally walk both Wentz and the hot-hitting Christian Harris to get to David Travis, a .314 hitter. The strategy worked, as Travis struck out to end the game.

Bell threw a complete game for James Wood, allowing seven hits and two runs (one earned), walking four and fanning nine.

Wentz allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits. He didn't issue a walk and led the Lancers at the plate by going 2 for 3. Harris, Travis, Davis, Chris Knight and Mason all had hits.

Lancaster 7, William Campbell 5

William Campbell piled up 11 hits, erased a three-run deficit and briefly pulled ahead in the sixth inning, but Creston Saunders’ three-run homer with two outs in the bottom half of that frame restored Lancaster’s lead for good to end the Generals’ season in the Class 1 state quarterfinals in Lancaster.

Down 3-0 in the fourth, Campbell (10-12) rallied with three singles from its first four batters of the frame to load the bases. A passed ball sent one run home, and Rakell Yuille singled in two more to tie the game.

The Generals put the next run on the board two frames later on Tyler Mason’s single, but then ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth. Landon Elder struck out Sean Thomas, but the ball got by the catcher to allow the leadoff runner (Pierson Long, who tripled) to score from third to knot the game again.

That’s when Saunders (2 for 4) struck. Two walks set up his three-run shot to left field.

Lancaster (19-6), which went up 7-4 on the homer, put four Campbell base runners aboard in the seventh, but limited the damage to just one run on a bases-loaded walk with two outs. Benjamin Pittman entered to strike out the lone batter he faced and pick up a save.

Eli Pittman got the win in relief, surrendering two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks and striking out three in 2 1/3 innings.

Tyler Mason and Elder, Campbell’s two pitchers in the game, had two hits each from the 1 and 2 spots in the order. Brian Trent also went 2 for 4 with a triple.

Elder tossed one two-hit, four-run sixth to take the loss. He walked two and fanned one. Tyler Mason started and threw five innings of five-hit ball. He gave up three runs (all earned), walked six and struck out six.

SOFTBALL

Northside 11, Rustburg 0

In Rustburg, the Red Devils (14-8) couldn't solve Northside starter Baylee Compton, who allowed just one hit and overcame what could have been a difficult outing (she walked six) by striking out eight to send the Vikings to the Class 3 state semifinals.

Rustburg's lone hit came from third baseman Destiny Jones, who knocked a double to left off the top of the fence to lead off the bottom of the second inning.

Compton helped her cause by leading off the game with a home run to left. Northside (18-10) led 1-0 until the fifth, when it scored five times, highlighted by a two-run homer from Shelby Ellis. The Vikings blew the game open in the seventh with five more runs. Zoey Mason hit a solo homer in that frame.

Rustburg's Paiten Archer took the loss, giving up six hits and seven runs (all earned) in 4 2/3 innings. She walked two and struck out two.

SOFTBALL

Tazewell 2, Appomattox 1

After going 13-plus frames without giving up a run in its last contest, Appomattox surrendered two runs in the first inning of the Class 2 state quarterfinals in Tazewell, and Tazewell pitcher Carly Compton made that lead stand up to help the Bulldogs (17-4) end the Raiders’ hopes for a third straight state title.

In the first inning, Paisley Mann walked the first batter she faced on four pitches, then issued another free pass with one out. She responded with a strikeout, but Hannah Hayes lined the first pitch in the next at-bat to center field to send home both runners.

Mann went another three innings without surrendering another run, despite giving up one more hit and another walk. But Appomattox (21-3) couldn’t find the answer offensively.

Compton threw a complete game, scattering four hits while walking none and striking out 13. The Raiders managed just five base runners (one reached on an error) against Compton, a sophomore.

Mann scored Appomattox’s lone run after knocking a leadoff double to center field in the top of the seventh. Carrington Moore singled her home on a hard grounder to left, but the Raiders’ comeback hopes ended there when Compton struck out the next batter.

Emily Purcell and Haleigh Tweedy also had a single each for Appomattox.

BOYS SOCCER

Jefferson Forest 2, Tuscarora 1

At Jefferson Forest, Alex Marsteller's goal in the 70th minute, off an assist from Chris Wiley, broke a 1-1 tie and sent the Cavaliers into Friday's semifinal round.

Leesburg-based Tuscarora (14-5-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute on a goal by Ethan Frazier. JF (19-1) found itself in a hole until the 55th minute, when Max Reed scored off an assist by Wiley.

The victory means JF will face Jamestown (18-4) in the Class 4 semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday at Spotsylvania High School. Jamestown defeated Courtland 5-0 on Tuesday.

On the other side of the bracket, Smithfield faces Loudoun County. All four remaining teams have played in, or won, at least one state championship game dating back to 2014.

GIRLS SOCCER

Central-Wise 2, Appomattox 0

Appomattox suffered its first defeat of the season in the Class 2 state quarterfinals, ending the Raiders’ dream campaign at Bragg Stadium.

Olivia Webb and Ameera Youmessi had a goal each for the Warriors (15-3-2), who led 1-0 at halftime. The Raiders finished the year with a 15-1 mark.

BOYS LACROSSE

Atlee 16, E.C. Glass 3

For the second straight year, Atlee handed E.C. Glass a season-ending loss in the Class 4 state semifinals.

The Hilltoppers (16-3) stayed within striking distance during the first half in Mechanicsville, trailing by just two goals after the first quarter and three at intermission. But the defending state champion Raiders (19-0) stepped on the gas in the second half, outscoring the ’Toppers 11-1 over the final 24 minutes to post their 29th straight victory dating back to last season and 12th double-digit win of the year.

Robert Sorensen scored twice for Glass, Penn Willman had the other Hilltoppers goal, and Matthew Ebert had 19 saves.