Both tennis teams facing off in Charlottesville on Monday were searching for a trip to their first Virginia High School League state championship match.

The ball landed squarely in Monticello's court. And for Liberty Christian, a dream spring that included an undefeated regular-season slate came to an end with a 5-2 loss in the Class 3 state semifinals.

Mustangs' Luca Bonfigli won at No. 1 singles and was on the court for the deciding point at No. 1 doubles as Monticello punched its ticket to Thursday’s state championship match in Blacksburg.

“Both teams showed a ton of grit,” Monticello coach Paul Shepherd said. “Four of the six singles matches went to tiebreakers."

Bonfigli set the tone early in singles for MHS. He was the first player off the court for the Mustangs after earning a 6-0, 6-1 victory over LCA's Bennett Mowry on the No. 1 court.

Monticello's Alex Trout outlasted Hudson Brooks 7-5, 6-4 at No. 4 singles, then Nicholson Landen held off a late charge from LCA's Hawkins Glenn to win 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 at No. 5 singles. Jackson Landen followed suit for the Mustangs with a 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 marathon victory over Andrew Seipp at No. 6 singles.

LCA countered with a pair of three-set wins near the top of the singles lineup. Jon Hoover outlasted J.B. Belmares 6-1, 3-6, 10-5 at No. 2 singles, while Landon Bivens held off a late charge from Esteban Newell to win 6-1, 2-6, 12-10 at No. 3 singles and send the match to doubles. Bivens trailed 2-8 and then 3-9 before beginning his comeback.

Monticello's top doubles team closed the door on the Bulldogs' comeback hopes. Bonfigli and Belmares, who won the Region 3C doubles tournament, showcased their championship mettle with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Mowry and Bivens to secure the victory.

LCA breezed through its regular-season slate with eight shutout wins and eventually suffered its first loss of the season to Monticello in the Region 3C championship match. The Bulldogs then defeated Christiansburg 5-1 in the state quarterfinal round.

Full slate of games planned for Tuesday

Tuesday will be a busy day on the high school scene, as eight area teams compete in state tournament games. Five of those teams play at home.

Amherst baseball (20-3), in its first state tournament game since 2018, hosts James Wood (19-4) at 6 p.m. in the Class 4 state quarterfinals. The Lancers have won 10 of their last 11 games and six straight, including a 2-1 win over E.C. Glass that gave them an automatic berth into the state tourney and a 6-0 victory over Louisa late last week for the Region 4D crown. The winner of Tuesday's game meets either Hanover or Jamestown in Friday's state semifinals at Spotsylvania High.

Liberty Christian's baseball team hosts Abingdon at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3 state quarterfinals. It's a matchup of last year's state championship game, which the Bulldogs won 6-5 on a walkoff single by Lane Duff. Abingdon (20-5) has played in three of the last four state championship games in Class 3 and come away empty each time. LCA is vying for its third state title since joining the VHSL in 2015-16. LCA enters with a 45-2 record over the last two seasons. Tuesday's winner plays either New Kent or Brentsville District in Friday's semifinals at Riverbend High in Fredericksburg.

William Campbell's baseball squad (11-11) is trying to get to the Class 1 state championship game for the first time since winning it all in 2015. The Generals will make the 3-hour, 30-minute trip to Region 1A winner Lancaster (18-6) for a state quarterfinal matchup at 6 p.m. The winner plays either Auburn or Chilhowie in the semifinals at Salem Memorial Stadium. William Campbell shut out Buffalo Gap 6-0 in the Region 1B semis to lock in its state tourney spot before falling to Riverheads 5-3 in the region championship.

Rustburg softball, winner of the 2021 state crown, is back in the state tournament and hosts Northside (17-10) at 6 p.m. The Red Devils survived a tough middle-of-the-season stretch in which they lost three straight and four out of five. But they rebounded and now have won six in a row, including a tough, 7-6 victory over Turner Ashby in the Region 3C semifinals that resulted in an automatic state berth and last week's 14-3 blowout against Broadway for the 3C championship. Tuesday's winner plays either Skyline or New Kent in Friday's semifinal at Riverbend High. New Kent is the defending state champ. Rustburg defeated New Kent two seasons ago for the state title.

After taking part in an epic battle for the Region 2C championship that lasted roughly 3½ hours last week, Appomattox's softball team (21-2) is hoping to get back on track in the state quarterfinals. The Raiders travel to Tazewell (16-4-1), a 188-mile drive, for Tuesday's Class 2 quarterfinal game, set for 3 p.m. Appomattox is the two-time defending state champ and sports a 64-2 record dating back to the 2021 season. The Raiders walloped Chatham 10-0 to notch their state berth before falling in the Region 2C championship to James River (Buchanan) 1-0 in a game that lasted 14 innings. Tuesday's winner plays either Page County or Poquoson in the semifinals at Botetourt Sports Complex in Troutville.

E.C. Glass' boys lacrosse team (16-2) defeated Western Albemarle 13-9 in the Class 4 state quarterfinals Saturday and now faces a tough task at Atlee (18-0) in the semifinals, set to begin at 6 p.m. The Hilltoppers haven't lost since a May 2 setback at Woodberry Forest, reeling off eight straight wins. Atlee, the defending state champ, knocked off Glass last season on its way to the title. Glass is 7-2 in away games this season and reached this point by defeating Salem 10-5 in the region semifinals and then claiming its sixth straight region title with a 14-3 victory over Cave Spring.

Jefferson Forest's boys soccer team (17-1) punched its state ticket by defeating Western Albemarle 2-1 in the Region 4D semifinals last Tuesday. The Cavaliers then won a thriller at Blacksburg, 1-0, to claim the region title. Now JF, trying to get to its third straight state title game, hosts Tuscarora (14-3-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tuscarora waxed Fauquier 6-1 in the Region 4C semifinals and then lost to Loudoun County in a game that was scoreless through regulation and overtime before LC won on penalty kicks, 6-5. JF hasn't lost since opening the season with a 1-0 setback to Harrisonburg, so the Cavs enter on a 17-game winning streak. Tuesday's winner plays either Courtland or Jamestown in the semifinals, set for Friday at Spotsylvania High.

And Appomattox's girls soccer team looks to continue what's been a perfect season when it welcomes Central-Wise (15-3-2) for a 6 p.m. quarterfinal showdown in Class 2. The Raiders (15-0) have seven shutout wins to their credit. They defeated Chatham last week to advance to the state tournament and then captured the Region 2C crown with a 4-2 win over Glenvar. Appomattox is trying to get back to the state title game for the first time since 2018, when it fell to powerhouse George Mason 1-0. Tuesday's winner plays either Bruton or Central Woodstock in Friday's semifinals at Roanoke College.