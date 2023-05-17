Samuel O'Regan is fast. That much was evident this winter, when he took the top seed at the Class 3 state championships in the 55 hurdles prelims and was instrumental in his team winning the 4x200 relay title.

He also possesses endurance. As in, decathlete endurance. The Liberty Christian Academy senior, who attended a signing ceremony at the school Wednesday morning, currently is training for the decathlon, school athletic director Frank Rocco announced at the ceremony.

O'Regan highlighted a signing that featured eight athletes Wednesday. LCA, and other schools across the area, have been holding signing days in the last few days for athletes who compete in spring events or who are making last-minute decisions about college before their high school days come to a close.

O'Regan is headed to run at Liberty University after a high school career that includes four years on LCA's outdoor team and two seasons on the indoor squad. In February, O'Regan, Will Palmer, Nathaniel Tyree and Jeb Moon won the 4x200 indoor state relay title with a time of 1:31.95. O'Regan also took fourth in the finals of the 55-meter hurdles and fifth in the pole vault to help the LCA boys finish fifth overall.

This outdoor season, Rocco told the crowd at Wednesday's events, O'Regan is competing in 11 events.

LCA honored seven other athletes, including boys basketball standout Landon Etzel, who averaged 17 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Bulldogs this winter. He's headed to play at Waynesburg College in Pennsylvania.

Talton Richardson — a senior gymnast who Rocco said has reached Level 10, or the highest level in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics Program — is headed to compete at Presbyterian College in North Carolina.

Baseball player Brayden Turner, a member of last season's Class 3 state championship team who is currently hitting .250 for the 18-0 Bulldogs, is headed to Mary Baldwin.

Versatile football player Carson Meadows, also a wrestler, will play next season at West Virginia's Alderson Broaddus University, the same school E.C. Glass football player Chris Walker-Wells recently announced he will attend next season. Meadows has served as outside linebacker, fullback, tight end and defensive end for LCA, and was recruited as a fullback and tight end.

Fellow football players Aaron Mason and Johnathan Thompson also will head to Alderson Broaddus, but embark on a different endeavor. They will play sprint football, a full-contact sport with the same rules as American football, but with a twist — all players who play sprint football must weight 178 pounds or less.

Also from the football team, tight end and nose guard Esom Nnajiofor announced his intention to play next season at Fork Union Military Academy.

At E.C. Glass, two athletes announced their plans Wednesday afternoon.

AP Webb — a pivotal member of the girls soccer team, which sports an 11-3-1 record with one more regular-season game remaining — will play collegiate soccer at Christopher Newport University. This month alone, in just a handful of matchups, she's scored six goals and registered 10 assists.

And Dawson Ingersoll — who, at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, helped command Glass' offensive and defensive lines this past season as the football team went 12-2 and advanced to the Class 4 state semifinals — will play next season at Bridgewater College.

Heritage's Molette, Arnold thrive on Day 1 of Seminole track championships

At Liberty High on Wednesday evening, Heritage junior Akera Molette claimed three events, while Pioneers senior Jaelyn Arnold won twice on Day 1 of 2 of the the Seminole District outdoor track and field championships.

Molette won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches; claimed the long jump at 16-08; and posted a 34-10 to win the triple jump.

Arnold won the shot put at 36-10.50 and claimed the discus with a throw of 105 feet.

LCA's Kona Moore, another athlete to keep an eye on during the upcoming postseason, took home the girls pole vault title with a vault of 10 feet, 6 inches. The Rustburg girls won the 4x800 relay at 11:20.44.

E.C. Glass' Ja'mar Smith claimed the boys long jump at 22-05.75, while the Hilltoppers also received a win in the 4x800 relay, as Theodore Tharp, Jalil McEntyre, John-Paul Mancier and Liam Hunt combined for an 8:50.54.

Jefferson Forest's Aidan Hipp won the high jump (6-02), Amherst's Eric West claimed the pole vault (12-06) title, Heritage's Markus White won the triple jump (46-01.75), and Amherst's Kristopher Kirby captured both the shot put (45-06.25) and the discus (134-04) victories.

The meet concludes Thursday. It's the final tune-up before athletes go on to regional meets and then to state championships.