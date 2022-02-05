High school roundup: LCA wrestling named Region 3C co-champ, Oakes shines at Seminole championships, and more

Four individuals captured Region 3C wrestling championships for Liberty Christian on Saturday, and the Bulldogs took the title of co-champion, sharing the top spot with host and defending state champ Wilson Memorial.

LCA and Wilson Memorial each posted 176 points in the team competition, while Heritage was third with 152.

In addition to LCA and Heritage, all of the area’s other teams in the region — Rustburg (88 points), Brookville (54 points) and Liberty (46 points) — who competed Saturday saw at least one wrestler earn state berths.

Eight total LCA wrestlers are headed to the Class 3 state championships, set for Feb. 18 and 19 at the Salem Civic Center, thanks to their performances in the Region 3C tourney. Five HHS athletes punched their tickets, and they’ll be joined by three Liberty wrestlers and one wrestler each from Brookville and Rustburg.

Thomas Murphy (170), Toby Schoffstall (182), Carson Meadows (220) and Gavin Womack (285) captured individual titles for LCA, and Rustburg’s Gage Bomar pinned Broadway’s Jesse Miller in the 120-pound title match to become the area’s other individual region champ.

LCA’s Chris Schoffstall (113) and Caleb Davidson (195), Heritage’s Ju Ju Mason (145), Pait Pierce (160) and Markaz Wood (220) and Brookville’s Michael Viar (182) finished second to qualify for states.

Heritage’s Dylan Lamar (106) and Justin Porter (113), Liberty’s Stevie Wood (138) and LCA’s Jordan Scott (160) were third to earn spots at states.

Liberty’s Trace Markham (126) and Carter Collins (132) and Heritage’s Adon Overstreet finished fourth to punch their spots.

Region 4D: Matt Wirth and Jake Lee captured individual titles in Region 4D, helping Jefferson Forest to a third-place showing as a team in Saturday’s tournament at Orange County High School.

The hosts took the top spot as a team with 202.5 points, Salem was second at 199.5 points, and JF was third at 182 points (a 4.5-point margin over fourth-place Louisa). E.C. Glass (81 points) and Amherst (55 points) also competed and had individuals qualify for the Class 4 state championships, set for Feb. 18 and 19 at Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Matt Wirth pinned Louisa’s Nick Torbush to win the 160-pound title, and Lee pinned Blacksburg’s Abdullah Mastrogiovanni for the 285-pound championship.

Their teammates Luke Wirth and Floyd Wells (170) were second, and JF’s Blake Schmitt (132), DJ Trent (145) and Joshua Holt (195) were third to punch their spots at states.

Amherst also saw three wrestlers qualify for the state tourney: John Holmes (113) with a third-place finish and Jacob Campbell (160) and Cyrus Campbell (285) with fourth-place showings. Glass’ Brian Honeycutt (145) and Tavion Jenkins (195) were second and fourth, respectively, to earn state berths.

Region 2C: Appomattox wrestler C.J. Jones captured an individual title in the Region 2C championships, qualifying for the Class 2 state championships with a 5-2 win by decision over Alleghany’s Nathan Clark in the 285-pound weight class.

Four of his teammates finished second or third in their weight classes to also qualify for state championships (only the top three from the region qualify for states in classes 1 and 2). Franklin Gozin (132) and Daniel Bradley (145) were second, and Toby Bryant (170) and Gage Meador (182) were third to secure their state berths.

The Raiders finished fifth as a team with 139.5 points, 1.5 points behind fourth-place Patrick County. They bested sixth-place Radford by 21.5 points. Glenvar ran away with the team title, posted 223 points for a 42.5-point win over second-place James River (Buchanan).

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Oakes wins four Seminole titles

Alaysia Oakes continued her winning ways this weekend at the Seminole District Championships, capturing titles in all four of the individual events she competed in on her home track.

Oakes won the 55 dash (7.19), 300 dash (42.47), long jump (19-6.75) and triple jump (38-8), most by comfortable margins. The only event that was close was the 55 dash, but she still won that event by 0.09 seconds. The Stanford signee won the 300 dash by 0.78 seconds, earned a 1-foot, 6-inch win in the long jump and leaped to a win by 3 feet 8 inches in the triple jump.

E.C. Glass’ Abby Johnson and Jefferson Forest’s Hannah Pettyjohn won two events apiece on the girls side. Johnson won the 1,600 run by more than five seconds, then cruised to a victory in the 3,200 by more than 43 seconds. Pettyjohn’s leap of 5 feet, 2 inches in the high jump was good for a four-inch win, and her 12-foot clearance in the pole vault was a foot-and-a-half better than the rest of the field.

Pettyjohn's Cavaliers won the girls meet with 119 points, while Heritage was second with 99 points.

Heritage won the boys side of the event with 111 points, holding off second-place Jefferson Forest (88 points).

Heritage senior Deuce Crawford celebrated three titles: the 55-meter dash (6.55), the 200-meter dash (36.96) and the 4x200 relay, in which he ran the third leg. Crawford combined with Jaidyn Johnson, Zach Steele and Kam Burns to post a 1:37.38 in that event.

The Pioneers also received first-place finishes from Tyshaun Brown in the high jump (5-10) and Darius Brown in the triple jump (45-1.75).

SWIMMING

Jefferson Forest sweeps district title

Backed by a dominant performance in relays, the Jefferson Forest boys and girls won the Seminole District Championship team titles at Jamerson YMCA on Friday night. The event ended after press time.

JF won all three relay events on both sides and received individual victories from Avery Mahland (2:14.49 in 200 free), Jack Mills (2:01.41 in 200 IM; 52.45 in 100 fly), Brendan Whitfield (21.38 in 50 free; 53.51 in 100 back), Ryan Frasier (51.19 in 100 free), Max Schonfelder (1:03.69 in 100 breaststroke) and Emily Hansen (1:14.80 in 100 breaststroke),