Liberty knew time was running out on its chance to win in regulation Tuesday night. That’s when Cierra St. John saw the opening.

The sophomore guard recognized her freshman teammate, Shania Brown, had her defender pinned deep. St. John made the entry pass, and Brown laid the ball off the backboard for what turned into the game-winner in a 45-43 nail-biter in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Bedford.

Brown’s 25th and 26th points on the night, with nine seconds left, put the No. 3 seed Lady Minutemen (17-5) ahead, and pressure from their backcourt kept sixth-seeded Charlottesville (12-12) from getting a shot off before time expired.

Brown and her older sister, Taniesha, controlled the glass in the second half, when LHS solved the Black Knights’ press and applied their own defensive pressure to keep the visitors from setting up their half-court offense. The adjustments spurred LHS’ comeback from a double-digit halftime deficit. Liberty outscored Charlottesville 28-15 in the final 16 minutes.

Shania Brown had 18 rebounds to record her 17th double-double, while Taniesha Brown had 11 rebounds.

Elaina Pierce led Charlottesville with 14 points.

Liberty will travel to No. 2 Spotswood for the semifinals Thursday (time to be announced). The No. 2 Trailblazers (19-3) defeated No. 7 Wilson Memorial 66-21 in another quarterfinal Tuesday.

Liberty Christian 62, Broadway 47

Liberty Christian came within one win last season of advancing to a state tournament for the first time since joining the Virginia High School League.

The Bulldogs are back to that point again this season.

The top seed in Region 3C cruised to a 15-point quarterfinal win over visiting Broadway and advanced to the regional semifinals for the second consecutive season.

The Bulldogs (18-5) can punch their first ticket to the state tournament by beating fourth-seeded Turner Ashby in Thursday’s semifinal round. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at LCA.

Turner Ashby (17-5) blew out Fluvanna, 76-24, in another quarterfinal matchup.

LCA was defeated by Spotswood in last season’s Region 3C semifinals.

Broadway’s season ends with a 14-10 record.

William Campbell 51, Surry County 46

Nakyla Bradley scored 22 points, Samareya Thompson added 16, and William Campbell extended its winning streak to 10 games by edging Surry County in the quarterfinal round of the Region 1B tournament in Naruna.

The Generals improved to 16-5 and advanced to Thursday’s regional semifinals against Buffalo Gap. The Bison (15-6) are on an 11-game winning streak heading into the 6 p.m. matchup in Swoope.

Three of the Generals’ last four victories have been decided by five points or less.

Bradley and Thompson grabbed eight rebounds apiece.

Caitlyn Rowland scored 20 points for Surry County (13-13). K’niyah White had 15 and Madison James added 10.

Pulaski County 69, Jefferson Forest 44

Pulaski County raced out to a 22-9 lead after eight minutes and never looked back as it beat Jefferson Forest in the Region 4D semifinals in Dublin.

The No. 3 seed and visiting Cavaliers (18-6) got a game-high 21 points from Moriah Tate and 11 from Kennedy Hancock, but that wasn’t enough to match the high-powered offense of Pulaski (23-3), the No. 2 seed that won its 15th straight game. Paige Huff led the Cougars with 20 points.

Carroll County 86, Staunton River 15

Defending Class 3 state champ and top-seeded Carroll County rolled over ninth-seeded Staunton River (5-21) in the Region 3D quarterfinals in Hillsville.

The Cavaliers (22-1), who were playing on more than a week’s rest, cruised to their 15th straight win and their largest margin of victory. It marked their fifth win by more than 50 points.

JF's Hancock named Seminole player of the year

After leading Jefferson Forest to a 19-4 regular-season record and a runner-up finish in the Seminole District standings, 5-foot-11 junior Kennedy Hancock was named the district's player of the year on Tuesday.

Hancock averaged 16.1 points per game through the Cavaliers' postseason opener, showcasing an ability to score by posting up down low or stepping out for jump shots. She shot 50.2% from the field, was the Cavaliers' dominant player offensively and defensively against the opponents' post players, and pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game.

At one point during the regular season, Hancock helped the Cavaliers win nine straight.

Liberty Christian coach Heather Stephens was named coach of the year after leading the Bulldogs to the regular-season Seminole crown and a 17-5 record heading into the playoffs. LCA was undefeated in district play.

Avery Mills (LCA), Jeriyah Osborne (E.C. Glass), Cierra St. John (Liberty), Emmy Stout (LCA), Shania Brown (Liberty), Moriah Tate (JF), Bella Hill (JF) and Iyana Sigei all took home first-team honors.

For the full teams, see below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rustburg 65, Wilson Memorial 51

Elijah Sherard scored a team-high 19 points to lead four players in double figures as Rustburg took an early lead and never relinquished it to win its Region 3C quarterfinal matchup against Wilson Memorial in Fishersville.

Rustburg (14-9) advances to the Region 3C semifinals and will play at top-seeded Spotswood (22-2) on Thursday at a time to be determined. The Trailblazers defeated eighth-seeded Fort Defiance 60-40.

Tayvon Vassal-Crider and Terrence Parrish scored 12 points apiece for the Red Devils. Andrew Burke added 10 points.

The Red Devils improved to 11-1 when holding teams to less than 60 points this season.

Finn Irving scored 19 points to lead Wilson Memorial (16-7).

Gretna 49, Martinsville 40

Gretna overcame a slow start and converted from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to pull away for a home win over Martinsville in the Region 2C quarterfinals.

The victory locks the Hawks (15-8) into the Region 2C semifinals that will be played Saturday at Radford University’s Dedmon Center.

Gretna was playing for the first time since a 52-50 win over Appomattox on Feb. 10. The Hawks scored eight first-quarter points, but recovered to take a 22-14 halftime lead.

Martinsville (11-12) dominated in the third quarter and led 34-33 heading into the final eight minutes.

Gretna has won five straight and 10 of its past 11 games.

The win over Martinsville was the first for the Hawks this season against teams from the Piedmont District. They went 0-3 against Tunstall and George Washington in the regular season.

Staunton 70, Heritage 55

The second-seeded Storm ended Heritage's season with a 15-point victory in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Staunton.

The storm advance to Thursday's Region 3C semifinals, where they will play No. 6 seed Charlottesville. Charlottesville defeated No. 3 seed Fluvanna 59-58 in another quarterfinal Tuesday.

Heritage, the seventh seed for the region tourney, ends the season with an 11-10 record.

Western Albemarle 77, Jefferson Forest 63

Third-seeded Jefferson Forest and second-seeded Western Albemarle traded punches in the first half, but a big third quarter gave the Warriors (22-3) the lead for good in the Region 4D semifinals in Crozet.

A three-point lead for Western after eight minutes turned into a seven-point advantage at the half, and the home team turned on the jets after intermission, outscoring the Cavaliers (19-5) 23-13 in the third period. The visitors, who entered on a six-game winning streak, cut the lead back to single digits with less than three minutes left, but the comeback try came up short.

Jefferson Forest hit 14 3s and shot 42.4% beyond the arc (while shooting just 26.3% inside), with Luke Burrill leading the way with five triples for all 15 of his points. Cooper Stamn had three 3s on the way to 15 points. Kelka Alwal (seven rebounds, five assists) and Benjamin Lesniak chipped in 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Cavaliers.

Wes Gobble led all scorers with 22 points for WAHS.

All-Seminole District

Player of the Year: Kennedy Hancock, Jefferson Forest

Coach of the Year: Heather Stephens, Liberty Christian

First team: Kennedy Hancock (Jefferson Forest), Avery Mills (LCA), Jeriyah Osborne (E.C. Glass), Cierra St. John (Liberty), Emmy Stout (LCA), Shania Brown (Liberty), Moriah Tate (JF), Bella Hill (JF), Iyana Sigei (Liberty).

Second team: Cailyn Reynoso (Brookville), Cheyenne Wall (Amherst), Mya Sparks (E.C. Glass), Taniesha Brown (Liberty), Sarah Ferrell (JF), Calyce Garvin (Heritage), Victoria Yancey (Brookville), Hannah Hooper (Amherst).

Honorable mention: Brooklyn Jenkins (LCA), Rachel Farnsworth (Brookville), Bri Adams (Liberty), Harper Williamson (E.C. Glass), Tailor Coles (Heritage), Emily Williams (E.C. Glass), Mya Martin (JF), Olivia Tyree (Rustburg), Maegan Lloyd (Amherst), McKayla Padgett (Amherst), Mia Powell (Heritage).