Sierra Lewis scored a game-high five goals, Grace Battle and Ellen Lewis added three goals apiece, and third-seeded Virginia Episcopal blasted No. 6 Steward 21-4 in the VISAA Division II state quarterfinals in Lynchburg on Tuesday.

Mary Clare Caprise finished with two goals and one assist, and Caroline Carrington and Francis Fenton each had two goals and two assists to help lead the way for VES (11-4).

The Bishops now travel to No. 2 Cape Henry Collegiate (7-2) for the state semifinals Thursday. As of press time Tuesday night, a time for that matchup had not been announced.

"Good team win," VES coach Maddy Hooper said of Tuesday's game.

VES boys lacrosse waxes Covenant in state quarters

Six-foot-8 junior attack Billy Koudelka broke away for seven goals, Tucker Olmert scored five times, and Brennan Olmert added four goals as fourth-seeded VES (8-7) bowled over visiting Covenant 22-4 in Lynchburg on Tuesday in the VISAA Division II state quarterfinals.

Brennan Olbert also added five assists for VES against the fifth-seeded Eagles (8-7), while Nathan Pickerd had seven ground balls and won 19 faceoffs.

“You win the faceoff, you have the ball,” coach Kevin Gates said, “and that controlled the game.”

The Bishops now travel to top-seeded Nansemond-Suffolk for the semifinals Thursday. A time had not been announced as of press time Tuesday.

VES played Nansemond-Suffolk in its second game of the season and fell 9-7 on the road. Nansemond-Suffolk (12-6) defeated No. 8 seed Trinity at Meadowview 12-8 in the quarterfinal round Tuesday.

“If we keep our composure, I can’t wait to play them,” Gates said of Nansemond-Suffolk. “I’m very anxious for that game, and I’m confident.”

Glass boys, girls lacrosse ready for region play

The E.C. Glass boys lacrosse team finished the regular season in style Tuesday night, polishing off Hidden Valley 11-0 at a rain-soaked Vince Bradford Field. Because of inclement weather, the game was made official with roughly seven minutes remaining in third quarter.

Penn Willman (three goals), Robert Sorenson (three goals, two assists), Jackson Grant (two goals) and Davis Redmond (two goals) led the way for Glass, which improved to 12-2.

The Hilltoppers have earned the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Region 4D tournament and will host Hidden Valley in the first round at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

It'll be a double-header at Glass, as the Hilltoppers girls lacrosse team (10-2-1 and seeded second) will host No. 7 William Byrd at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the region quarterfinals. Glass' regular-season finale at Rockbridge was postponed and will be played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

VES baseball falls in state quarterfinals

What turned into a magical season ended in Suffolk on Tuesday as No. 6 seed VES lost in the VISAA Division II state quarterfinals to third-seeded Nansemond-Suffolk, 9-5.

The Saints (19-5) got to Bishops starter Jed Howard, scoring all nine runs in the first three innings of play. Howard was charged with eight runs (seven earned) in 2 2/3 innings of work. He gave way to Nash Watson, who threw the final 3 1/3 innings and allowed four hits and one unearned run.

Howard led VES at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Michael Shamus was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

VES (17-7) defeated Miller School on Friday to claim the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference title and set a new program best for wins in a single season. The team entered the state tourney having won seven of its last nine games.

TCS, New Covenant girls soccer moving on

In the VISAA Division III girls state soccer tournament, fifth-seeded Timberlake Christian (10-7) blanked No. 12 seed Gateway Christian 6-0 on Monday in the opening round of the VISAA Div. III tournament and will now play at fourth-seeded StoneBridge in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded New Covenant received a first-round bye and hosts No. 10 Grove Christian at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals. New Covenant is 8-8 this season and has won four of its last five games.