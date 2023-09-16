BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Clash with the Titans
At Hidden Valley
Team Scores — 1. Hidden Valley 111, 2. Patrick County 113, 3. Rockbridge County 125, 4. Eastern Montgomery 132, 5. Faith Christian (Roanoke) 156, 6. Glenvar 157, 7. North Cross 175, 8. Altavista 179, 9. Auburn 212, 10. Lord Botetourt 238, 11. Staunton River 273, 12. Southwest Virginia 278, 13. Heritage 288, 14. Northside 305, 15. Roanoke Catholic 320, 16. William Fleming 457.
Top 10 Individuals — Jack Weddle (Staunton River) 17:01.91, 2. Shane Stevens (Altavista) 17:10.57, 3. Preston Spangler (Rockbridge County) 17:27.33, 4. Spencer Sisson (Eastern Montgomery) 17:31.53, 5. Joey John (Southwest Virginia) 17:41.43, 6. Jacob Stewart (Hidden Valley) 17:44.12, 7. Alex Dickenson (North Cross) 17:58.15, 8. Spencer Britton (Glenvar) 18:15.82. 9. Hunter Martin (Patrick County) 18:16.03, 10. Kiran Yoder (Faith Christian-Roanoke) 18:17.85.
Other Local Individuals in the Top 25 — 18. Griffin Quinones-Partain (Heritage) 18:52.06.
Fork Union Invitational
At Hardy National XC Course
Team Scores — 1. Clover Hill 62, 2. Charlottesville 65, 3. Albemarle 134, 4. Pacers Homeschool 183, 5. Broadway 197, 6. Louisa County 206, 7. Western Albemarle 232, 8. Stafford 245, 9. Thomas Dale 259, 10. Osbourn Park 285, 11. St. Anne’s-Belfield 324, 12. Tandem Friends 327, 13. Eastern View 345, 14. Fluvanna County 376, 15. Woodberry Forest 377, 16. J.R. Tucker 371, 17. Fork Union 399, 18. L.C. Bird 411, 19. Veritas 441, 20. Orange County 466, 21. Rustburg 621, 22. Benedictine 638, 23. Appomattox 689.
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Quinn Eliason (St. Anne’s-Belfield) 16:10.7, 2. Joshua Taylor (Clover Hill) 16:10.8, 3. Tristan Yoder (Broadway) 16:13.0, 4. Caleb Wilcox (Clover Hill) 16:25.1, 5. Ethan Thorne (Clover Hill) 16:27.1, 6. Nathaniel McKee (Charlottesville) 16:31.3, 8. Nathaniel Orban (Charlottesville) 16:31.9, 8. Ben Amago (Western Albemarle) 16:47.3, 9. Long Nguyen (Saint Christopher’s) 16:53.6, 10. Solomon Lazo (Thomas Dale) 16:55.4.
Other Local Individuals in the Top 25 — 17. William Zealand (Pacers) 17:17.2.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Clash with the Titans
At Hidden Valley
Team Scores — 1. Rockbridge 62, 2. Glenvar 74, 3. Roanoke Catholic 71, 4. Eastern Montgomery 124, 5. Hidden Valley 129, 6. Radford 147, 7. Lord Botetourt 155, 8. Patrick County 157, 9. Heritage 205, 10. Altavista 226.
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Kerrigan Chaney (North Cross) 19:28.58, 2. Sadie Martin (Patrick County) 20:31.85, 3. Deena Ludtke (Rockbridge) 20:49.55, 4. Kasey Rosenbaum (Auburn) 21:42.93, 5. Aija McHone (Eastern Montgomery) 22:00.54, 6. Mickie O’Herron (Roanoke Catholic) 22:01.79, 7. Ainsley Myles (North Cross) 22:13.34, 8. Valeria Castillo (Glenvar) 22:20.35, 9. Alyson Funk (Auburn) 22:22.04, 10. Olivia Wilbon (Eastern Montgomery) 22:39.31.
Other Local Individuals in the Top 25 — 20. Victoria Cothran (Altavista) 24:18.33, 21. Riley Waldron (Staunton River) 24:24.29.
Fork Union Invitational
At Hardy National XC Course
Team Scores — 1. Pacers Homeschool 35, 2. Spotswood 60, 3. J.R. Tucker 127, 4. Osbourn Park 152, 5. Albemarle 160, 6. Fluvanna County 174, 7. Veritas 188, 8. Stafford 193, 9. Saint Catherine’s 232, 10. Charlottesville 274, 11. St. Anne’s-Belfield 276, 12. Clover Hill 281, 13. Eastern View 298, 14. Appomattox 309, 15. Rustburg 357.
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Allie Zealand (Pacers) 18:32.3, 2. Elaina Pierce (Charlottesville) 18:46.3, 3. Emma Ervi (Pacers) 19:24.6, 4. Taylor Myers (Spotswood) 19:25.7, 5. Anna Fletcher (Pacers) 19:33.2, 6. Madelyn Gypson (Albemarle) 19:38.7, 7. Hannah Werner (Pacers) 19:46.5, 8. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna County) 19:50.6, 9. Ashland Dickel (Spotswood) 19:51.7, 10. Marika Dickel (Spotswood) 19:52.0.
Other Local Individuals in the Top 25 — 19. Kylie White (Pacers) 21:17.0