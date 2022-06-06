High school teams hit the final stretch as state tournament heat up

At Jefferson Forest, a defensive-minded baseball team is in its first state tournament in seven years.

In Appomattox, the baseball and softball teams are on fire, buoyed by all-around strong play in every facet of the game.

At E.C. Glass, a boys lacrosse team faces a tough test this week, but is resolved to follow the game plan that could lead them back to the state championships game for the fifth straight season.

And at Liberty Christian, a baseball squad that has suffered few bruises is trying to win its second state championship in a five-year span.

Welcome to state tournament time, the final week of the season when teams put it all on the line in search of trophies, rings and the glory of winning it all.

Eight teams and three individual tennis stars from Lynchburg and surrounding counties are still in the mix.

In Appomattox, the softball team is going for its second straight state title. But the baseball team (20-1) has enjoyed tremendous success as well. The Raiders have nine double-digit victories this season, and last week scored a come-from-behind, walk-off win against Chatham, 8-7, in the to notch a state championship berth. They then spanked Alleghany 14-0 to claim the Region 2C championship. Now they'll host Gate City in the Class 2 state quarterfinal round at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"Every group has its ups and downs, and we've certainly had ours," coach Joe Caruso said. "But these guys never quit. They're so resilient. They're together as a team. It's been a blessing to coach them."

It was do-or-die against Dogwood District foe Chatham last week, and Caruso gathered his club in the bottom of the seventh. The two teams had been trading blows all game. heading to its final at-bat, Appomattox trailed 7-5.

"We told the guys, 'If there's a team I'd want to be down by two, it's you guys.' And they responded."

The Raiders are in the state tournament for the first time since 2019, mostly because they perform well in all facets of the game. "Everything you want as a baseball coach" was how Caruso described the talented bunch.

The stats are off the charts. Leadoff hitter Trey Shrock, a catcher who can steal bases, is hitting approximately .460. Nate Dillon, in the second spot, is coming off a strong regional tournament and is also hitting over .400. Alex Caruso sports a .420 average and has 30 RBIs. Then there's Hunter Garrett, who got the seventh-inning rally started in the regional semifinals and went 4 for 4 with seven RBIs in the region championship.

At Jefferson Forest, the baseball team (20-4) faces Millbrook in the Class 4 state quarterfinals Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Cavaliers showed resilience throughout regional play, winning 2-1 over Western Albemarle, 2-0 against Orange County and 2-1 against Salem. Defense and lock-down pitching was the recipe for success in the regular season. More of the same was on display in three regional games.

"Close games and we found a way to win," coach Ryan Gilleland said. "I think their confidence is high."

On Monday, senior Peyton Smith was named Region 4D player of the year, and Gilleland took home coach of the year honors.

Gilleland recalled Smith's evolution as an upperclassman. The fall of his junior year, after pitching for his travel team all summer, Smith approached his coach. He said he thought he was just a pitcher and couldn't contribute with the bat.

"I said, 'Peyton, we don't have those [types of players] in our program. We need you to hit,'" Gilleland said. "And he really stepped up. His confidence swinging the bat has been a huge part of our offense."

At E.C. Glass, the boys lacrosse team (15-3) faces Mechanicsville-based Atlee (16-2) in Wednesday's Class 4 state semifinal match. The game will be played at Glass and starts at 6:30 p.m.

"We obviously work to get to this point every year," head coach Eddie Ranuska said. "We have a big test ahead, so we're looking forward to it."

The Hilltoppers won a 10-9 thriller over Western Albemarle on Saturday in the state quarterfinals. It was "not our best performance," Ranuska added. "We faced a little adversity, and we were able to overcome it."

Atlee defeated Salem 21-11 in the state quarterfinals and also won the Region 4A title 20-11 over Western Albemarle.

"It's gonna be one of those games where we have to play four quarters and execute our plan," Ranuska added. "But we know we have a very tough opponent. ... We know we've come up with a plan that will put us in the best position to win. I think the boys want to leave it all on the field, but they're not ready to end the season yet."

LCA's baseball team (20-2) blanked Spotswood last week to win the Region 3C championship after shutting out Rustburg in the region semifinals. The Bulldogs host Christiansburg at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Other teams still playing include: Appomattox softball, which plays Tazewell Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Class 2 state quarterfinals; Jefferson Forest boys soccer, which travels to Tuscarora for a Class 4 quarterfinal game Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.; Altavista girls soccer, which travels to West Point for Tuesday's Class 1 quarterfinal at 6 p.m.; and LCA girls soccer, which plays at Hidden Valley on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a Class 3 quarterfinal matchup.

Also still playing: E.C. Glass tennis standout Spencer Knight, who will appear in the Class 4 singles tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday at Huntington Park in Newport News. LCA No. 1 singles player Catherine Mowry plays at noon Friday in the Class 3 singles semifinals at Virginia Tech. She and doubles partner Carla Fernandez-Fournier take the court in the Class 3 doubles semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday.

