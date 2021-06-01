High School Tennis: Megan and Spencer Knight advance to region singles finals, and more

E.C. Glass senior Megan Knight and her brother, Spencer, swung their way into the Region 4D singles finals Tuesday at E.C. Glass.
Megan Knight defeated Salem's Zoe Prosser in the quarterfinal round 6-1, 6-0, and then downed Jefferson Forest's Caitlin Sewell by the same score in the semifinals. Sewell advanced to the semifinal round by besting George Washington's Ella Payne 6-3, 6-0 in the quarters. Amherst sophomore Kate Terry also made an appearance in the tournament but lost 6-0, 6-0 to Rosa Ruotolo-Sarnataro, of Halifax County.
Knight, the girls' No. 1 overall seed, faces Blacksburg's Raya Freeborn (No. 2) in Wednesday's finals match, with a trip to the Class 4 state singles tournament on the line. Her match will take place after region doubles play concludes at Glass.
Spencer Knight, a junior, is the Region 4D No. 1 singles seed. He received a first-round bye Tuesday and then defeated Jefferson Forest sophomore Jack Riordan 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals. Riordan advanced by defeating Pulaski's Camden Hite in the opening round. Amherst's Riley Cox was also in the field, but fell to Halifax's Luke Redd in the first round.
Knight plays the No. 2 seed, Blacksburg's Samuel Xiang, in the finals Wednesday afternoon at Glass. The winner advances to the Class 4 state singles tournament.
In Region 4D doubles boys play Tuesday, two local combos advanced to the semifinal round. Knight and partner Wolfgang Ploch earned a 6-1, 6-0 quarterfinal-round victory over Pulaski. JF's Riordan and Blake Hogan advanced to today's semifinal round by defeating a duo from Salem. Amherst's Lane Terry and Riley Cox fell in the opening round.
Riordan and Hogan face Blacksburg's Xiang and Jace Deck in Wednesday's semifinal round, while Knight and Ploch meet Halifax's Redd and Andrew Salley. Play begins at 11 a.m. at Glass. Doubles finals will follow.
In 4D girls doubles play, Megan Knight and fellow senior Grayson Laughon blanked a duo from Salem to leap into Wednesday's semifinals. JF's Sewell and Danielle Syrek defeated Amherst's Terry and Carolyn Gowdy 6-2, 6-1. Sewell and Syrek face top-seeded Blacksburg in the semis, while Knight and Laughon meet a team from Halifax. Play begins at 11 a.m. at Glass, with the finals to follow. Only the doubles winner advances to the state tourney.
In the Region 3C boys team tournament Tuesday, Liberty Christian fell 5-2 to Wilson Memorial, ending the Bulldogs' season in Fishersville. The LCA girls, which entered region play undefeated, lost to Spotswood 6-3 in the region semifinals at Liberty University.