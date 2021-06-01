High School Tennis: Megan and Spencer Knight advance to region singles finals, and more

E.C. Glass senior Megan Knight and her brother, Spencer, swung their way into the Region 4D singles finals Tuesday at E.C. Glass.

Megan Knight defeated Salem's Zoe Prosser in the quarterfinal round 6-1, 6-0, and then downed Jefferson Forest's Caitlin Sewell by the same score in the semifinals. Sewell advanced to the semifinal round by besting George Washington's Ella Payne 6-3, 6-0 in the quarters. Amherst sophomore Kate Terry also made an appearance in the tournament but lost 6-0, 6-0 to Rosa Ruotolo-Sarnataro, of Halifax County.

Knight, the girls' No. 1 overall seed, faces Blacksburg's Raya Freeborn (No. 2) in Wednesday's finals match, with a trip to the Class 4 state singles tournament on the line. Her match will take place after region doubles play concludes at Glass.

Spencer Knight, a junior, is the Region 4D No. 1 singles seed. He received a first-round bye Tuesday and then defeated Jefferson Forest sophomore Jack Riordan 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals. Riordan advanced by defeating Pulaski's Camden Hite in the opening round. Amherst's Riley Cox was also in the field, but fell to Halifax's Luke Redd in the first round.

Knight plays the No. 2 seed, Blacksburg's Samuel Xiang, in the finals Wednesday afternoon at Glass. The winner advances to the Class 4 state singles tournament.