High school winter sports still on for now, despite confusion resulting from Northam's order

Herb Daniel, the girls basketball coach at Gretna, said his team is operating under the same mindset. His team is not yet participating in full contact drills and is saving those activities for the official start of the season on Dec. 7. Normally, they’d be much further into their basketball-specific development, so his players now are “excited about just getting out there and being able to play.”

Issues surrounding the number of spectators allowed at their games (should competition commence next month) aren’t near the front of their minds, Daniel said.

“As long as we have an opportunity to play,” he said, “we’re gonna be fine.”

Daniel’s team, as may be the case for many other squads, will pivot to live-streaming games on social media as a way to keep families, friends and supporters involved under Northam’s strict gathering limits.

Before Friday’s announcement, spectators would have been limited to 250 fans. Athletic directors in the Seminole and Dogwood districts have been working to come up with consistent guidelines for who will be admitted to games under that restriction, and will have to revisit the issue in the days ahead with the new cap of 25.