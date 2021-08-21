High schools individually navigating safety protocols for athletics heading into regular season

As students went back to the classroom or online learning last fall, the Virginia High School League, school boards and division staffs spent months ironing out details for a safe return of athletics.
The VHSL, with guidance from the National Federation of State High School Associations, issued an exhaustive list of regulations for each sport including everything from how practices should be conducted to what talks between players and coaches should look like during games.
School divisions worked out their own rules for sports as they put together COVID-19-related safety plans. And school boards, rarely involved in decisions about athletics on a regular basis, got involved, too, sometimes deciding whether teams would be able to play at all during certain seasons.
With area teams set to start their regular seasons this week — following weeks of practices already —the entities so heavily involved in guidelines for high school athletes a year ago have reverted back to their normal roles. Amid a wave of COVID-19 cases in Virginia thanks to the delta variant, area schools are navigating high school sports and the fall season individually, hoping their past experience is enough to thwart potential outbreaks within their teams.
“We go day by day, tell our players to be smart, do the right things,” Heritage athletic director Dennis Knight said. “But you never know who [COVID-19 is] gonna hit.”
Knight, the leader of athletics at one of two Lynchburg City high schools, was one of several area athletic directors to explain his school’s current plan of attack is based largely on previous guidelines.
“We’re still kind of at the stage of where we left last year,” Mark McPherson, the AD at Altavista, said.
A review of the area’s return plans for each division shows very little in the way of athletic-specific guidelines.
Appomattox County Public Schools includes in its plan a table of VHSL-provided guidelines issued ahead of the first athletic season last school year, saying such mitigation strategies “may be implemented.” Amherst says students must complete a daily self-check screening form to participate in athletics.
Currently, Lynchburg City Schools, like many other divisions, mostly defers to VHSL and Centers for Disease Control guidelines when it comes to sports. Ethel Reeves, director of equity and community relations for LCS, said in an email last week, though, that “plans are in place to develop protocols for athletics.” That process also “involves taking the guidelines before the [school] Board,” she added.
It’s unclear whether the division intends to ask the LCS board to take any particular action on those forthcoming guidelines.
Additionally, the VHSL said earlier in the month that “each local school board will adopt safety protocols for extracurricular activities — athletes, coaches, and spectators.”
So without the types of division-mandated safety measures in place this year for athletics as there were last year, athletic directors have said they’re relying on the protocols that were in place at the end of the 2021 spring season that wrapped up in June.
At many schools, that means coaches are wearing masks at all times and encouraging athletes to wear masks when they’re not actively engaged in physical activity. Players don’t share water, and they’re encouraged to socially distance when possible.
With regular-season games around the corner, Knight said HHS fall coaches are practicing with “intensity” now, but they’re also being “smarter” about distancing so that if an athlete contracts COVID-19, the entire team is not sidelined, for example.
“We’re trying to keep moving forward the best we can and pray that it misses us,” Knight said.
Knight said Heritage athletes will have their temperatures taken before traveling to another school, but it’s not clear whether other schools will implement similar or other safety measures — such as limits on the use of locker rooms — on game days.
One game-day policy that definitely will be in place, though, results from a statewide mandate from Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration requiring masks inside all K-12 schools.
All spectators age 2 or older, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks at volleyball games — the lone indoor fall sport — under the state regulation.
Because no such mandate is in place outdoors, spectators for other fall sports will not be required to wear masks.
There are no limits on the number of spectators heading into the season. A decision to limit spectators last year came from the high school athletic districts (like the Seminole District) in response to state mandates, but no district has released any such restrictions so far.
McPherson acknowledged there are still some details to be worked out as teams move into the regular season — like figuring out what game-day safety accommodations need to be made still for teams and spectators.
He and Liberty High athletic director Lori Mattson also acknowledged the ever-changing nature of the pandemic requires flexibility on the part of fans, coaches and athletes throughout the season.
“We’re kind of used to, ‘We have to reset,’” Mattson said.
As of Saturday, no area schools had reported practices being paused because of COVID-19 issues within teams. But at least two schools, Heritage and Nelson, had football scrimmages canceled.
Multiple schools in southwest Virginia have had to pause practices or cancel scrimmages because of COVID-19 cases or close-contact quarantines.
No information about whether teams will be penalized with a forfeit — which could prove costly for teams in playoff races toward the end of the season — if they’re forced to miss games in the regular season because of COVID-19 issues has been released. According to Knight, each region (Region 1B or 2C, for example) is responsible for determining playoff eligibility, so he anticipates regions releasing rules about COVID-19-related forfeits in the near future.
NOTE: Ticket prices for games at Seminole District schools in the 2021-22 school year will increase from $6 to $7. The district voted earlier in the month to increase prices to cover a growth in costs of equipment and operating expenditures and a loss of ticket revenue amid the pandemic, according to a news release. Spectators also now can purchase tickets through the GOFAN app, the release said.