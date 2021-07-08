Hillcats' Thursday night game at Carolina postponed

In Zebulon, North Carolina, rain from Tropical Storm Elsa postponed Thursday’s game between the Lynchburg Hillcats and Carolina Mudcats, and the contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday.

The postponement offered a brief reprieve for Lynchburg (26-28), which has lost three straight games — including the first two in a six-game series to the Mudcats — and nine of their last 10.

Carolina (32-23) sits atop the standings in the Low A East Central Division and has won four straight.

Lynchburg, meanwhile, has fallen 10 games behind Delmarva (26-18) in the North Division and sits in third place. Delmarva is currently in a six-game series with second-place Salem (31-25), and their Thursday matchup was also postponed.

The Hillcats are scheduled to return to action at 7 p.m. Friday in Zebulon. The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader begins at 3 p.m., with the makeup game following the opener.