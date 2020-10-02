Hoehne steps aside after five years as Altavista baseball coach

Kyle Hoehne, who for the last five years has served as Altavista's varsity baseball coach, has resigned his post.

His most successful season as coach came in 2017, when Altavista caught fire in the postseason and swept its way past the now-defunct Conference 44 tournament and into region play, where its path was blocked one game short of advancing to the Class 1 state tournament.

In the last two seasons, the Colonels won just a handful of times but often faced off against larger schools, like Seminole District squads, in addition to its Dogwood District opponents.

"I think they need somebody new with new energy and new ideas to take them to the next level," Hoehne said. "Not necessarily a change in direction, just someone to take them further in the same direction."

Hoehne isn't just a familiar face in Colonels Country — his voice can also be heard throughout the area. He serves as play-by-play announcer for Altavista football and basketball games, which are broadcast on 105.5 FM KD Country, and helps operate another radio station, 102.1 FM The Groove, which specializes in oldies like Motown and The Beatles. He will remain in both radio posts.

The role at 102.1, Hoehne noted, "is a full time job." Hoehne's family owns and operates the station.