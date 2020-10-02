Hoehne steps aside after five years as Altavista baseball coach

Kyle Hoehne, who for the last five years has served as Altavista's varsity baseball coach, has resigned his post.
His most successful season as coach came in 2017, when Altavista caught fire in the postseason and swept its way past the now-defunct Conference 44 tournament and into region play, where its path was blocked one game short of advancing to the Class 1 state tournament.
In the last two seasons, the Colonels won just a handful of times but often faced off against larger schools, like Seminole District squads, in addition to its Dogwood District opponents.
"I think they need somebody new with new energy and new ideas to take them to the next level," Hoehne said. "Not necessarily a change in direction, just someone to take them further in the same direction."
Hoehne isn't just a familiar face in Colonels Country — his voice can also be heard throughout the area. He serves as play-by-play announcer for Altavista football and basketball games, which are broadcast on 105.5 FM KD Country, and helps operate another radio station, 102.1 FM The Groove, which specializes in oldies like Motown and The Beatles. He will remain in both radio posts.
The role at 102.1, Hoehne noted, "is a full time job." Hoehne's family owns and operates the station.
"We pretty much do everything," he said. "I joke with people, but it's the on-air stuff and sales and production, and then you have to take out the trash and sweep up the floor."
His coaching highlights also include helping four current college baseball players reach the next level from Altavista, which is home to roughly 350 high school students and resides in the Virginia High School League's Class 1, the league's smallest classification based on enrollment.
Hoehne has also helped coach Danville Post 325, an American Legion squad, for the last two years, and said he's open to returning to that assistant role in the future.
"It's a year-round deal now," he said of coaching baseball. "If you're busy and have other interests, it becomes difficult. ... It becomes hard to sustain that."
He's a 2000 graduate of Jefferson Forest, where he played under legendary coach Jim Thacker. Hoehne then went on to become an infielder at Averett University in Danville, where he played with other area standouts, like Brookville pitching coach Gene Yost and Rustburg head coach Chris Carr.
Altavista is now accepting applications for the vacant position. Mark McPherson, who took over as the school's athletic director this summer after longtime AD Dean Hubbard resigned in the spring, said he plans to move quickly to fill the position.
"We've got a beautiful little baseball field," McPherson said, referencing English Park, where the Colonels play their home games, "nice facilities; we have the resources [that can help us] have some success."
