How E.C. Glass went from pushover in pandemic-shortened season to powerhouse once more

"Last season, everyone had been dealt a bad hand because of COVID," receiver and defensive back Markevus Graves said. "Some guys quit on us, so we were playing with what we had. And honestly, we knew we were gonna be special. We just needed time to develop."

Receiver and DB Eli Wood echoed those sentiments. "We called it our trial run," he said of the shortened season. "We just didn't get off to a good start, so we were just trying to improve in the offseason."

Delano Richerson, a 6-foot-1, 250-pound right tackle, chose to sit out last season. He did so partly because of COVID, mostly for personal reasons. He took a job at Walmart, didn't attend any of the spring games, and found out he missed football, a sport he'd played since age 9.

"It was like I never left," he said of his return. This is his first season on varsity. In 2019, when the Hilltoppers went 11-2 and advanced to the Region 4D championship, Richerson was a sophomore on the JV team. This season, he's served as a captain, jelled with other linemen and hasn't missed a day of practice.

"I need to be back with my guys," he told himself when he left the program. "They miss me and I miss the sport." He equates this season to the '19 club, which was full of veteran players. "We just got our heads on right," he added. "We just execute."