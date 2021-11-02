How E.C. Glass went from pushover in pandemic-shortened season to powerhouse once more

By the time the spring season arrived in late February, E.C. Glass' football program had already been dealt a few blows. Months earlier, the varsity team was forced to quarantine, putting it behind in its preparation. A dozen players had exited the team, some because of the spread of COVID-19, some because of poor grades during the pandemic, and others because they were forced to get jobs.
Then the season began. Sort of. The Hilltoppers played once — they were shut out by Jefferson Forest on a bone-chilling night as sleet pelted players and coaches — then went back into quarantine for two weeks after that bout because of a coronavirus outbreak within Forest's ranks. The season never really got off the ground. Glass finished 1-3, missed the playoffs and lost handfuls of players to injuries. At best, they looked like a team facing a lengthy rebuild. At worst, they appeared destined for years in the wilderness.
There was more negative news in May. Glass offensive coordinator J.T. Crews announced he was leaving to take the head coaching job at Jefferson Forest. Glass JV coach Chris Higgins, a staple since Jeff Woody was hired in Hilltoppers Country in 2015, was headed to W.T. Woodson High in Fairfax. Defensive coordinator Bryan Burford joined Crews at JF. Woody could only throw up his hands. The losses kept piling up.
It was a bleak, uncertain time for Lynchburg's midtown program. Woody remembers looking around the hallways and the gridiron and asking himself, "Where is everybody?"
"And there were so many different answers to that," Woody said Tuesday. "Obviously we were in the COVID era and then we had a hybrid [school] schedule. You were either here or you weren't. We just lost touch. All the hard work we had put in to get to this point was gone."
But suddenly, almost inexplicitly, things changed. Glass is currently 8-1 ahead of this week's showdown against heavyweight Liberty Christian (8-0), and the Hilltoppers have punished most opponents. It's as if the pandemic-shortened season never happened, like Glass was destined to become a well-respected and feared club once more, even though those months of pain and uncertainty were important to their development.
"All these young men who were struggling [in the spring season] to succeed got that year of experience under their belt, and now we're reaping the benefits of that hard work," Woody said. "So if you were a freshman and you started and you got that experience, now you're not scared of the Friday night lights."
In the spring season, Glass averaged just 12 points per game and allowed 25. This season, it's scoring 43.3 points per game and holding the opposition to 15.8. The 'Toppers have held Seminole District teams to nine points per contest.
Through all the struggles, players held onto one belief: that if they kept putting in the work, good things would happen. After all, they knew they had 19 starters returning for 2021.
"Last season, everyone had been dealt a bad hand because of COVID," receiver and defensive back Markevus Graves said. "Some guys quit on us, so we were playing with what we had. And honestly, we knew we were gonna be special. We just needed time to develop."
Receiver and DB Eli Wood echoed those sentiments. "We called it our trial run," he said of the shortened season. "We just didn't get off to a good start, so we were just trying to improve in the offseason."
Delano Richerson, a 6-foot-1, 250-pound right tackle, chose to sit out last season. He did so partly because of COVID, mostly for personal reasons. He took a job at Walmart, didn't attend any of the spring games, and found out he missed football, a sport he'd played since age 9.
"It was like I never left," he said of his return. This is his first season on varsity. In 2019, when the Hilltoppers went 11-2 and advanced to the Region 4D championship, Richerson was a sophomore on the JV team. This season, he's served as a captain, jelled with other linemen and hasn't missed a day of practice.
"I need to be back with my guys," he told himself when he left the program. "They miss me and I miss the sport." He equates this season to the '19 club, which was full of veteran players. "We just got our heads on right," he added. "We just execute."
The pandemic caused a shift in the trajectory in local sports. Some coaches have predicted that, in the coming years, football talent will decline within the city limits. There are various reasons for their thinking, all based on fallout from the pandemic: young kids giving up the sport, others not getting the instruction they need at younger levels, time missed that can't be made up. And they may be right.
Woody believes the next few years are bright at Glass. The JV team is 8-1, too, and younger players are already telling the coach they're excited to join the team next year. But things will get tougher, because Woody and his staff have reinstituted many of the requirements to play football, the ones they relaxed during the pandemic.
"We're not where we want to be," Woody said. "We got lenient. The whole world got lenient. And our football program experienced turmoil because of that leniency. So guess what? If you're excited to play football, then you show up in January and you better be accountable in the classroom and in the weight room."
In the spring season, fewer than 30 players were on the team, a serious decline in participation for a program that typically features 50 to 55 individuals. Now Glass is almost back to those pre-pandemic numbers. And Woody retooled that coaching staff so shaken up in the offseason. He brought in Pierre Penn from Brookville to run the JV program and hired Dwayne Brown and Mike Davis to fill coaching roles. He also promoted Jermaine Johnson to defensive coordinator.
Junior quarterback George White, who commanded the offense as a sophomore in the spring, describes last season's team as "talented and immature." He doesn't feel like a seismic change has taken place within the ranks. But there has been a boost in confidence, and White is a classic example of that. He estimates he's played fewer than 20 games at quarterback in his life. But with each passing game, he gets more comfortable. His offseason was full of practices and drills and workouts. Sometimes, he'd get in gridiron sessions with Wood, Graves and receiver Marty Kittrell. That work led to quite a connection, as White has thrown for an area-best 2,023 yards and completed just a tick under 62% of passes.