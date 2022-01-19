'I hope the kids are ready to rock and roll': Heritage and E.C. Glass to clash Thursday

Heritage looked out of sorts when it traveled to E.C. Glass on Dec. 6 for the first meeting of the season between the rivals. That's understandable, because unlike the Hilltoppers, the Pioneers were playing their first game of the season (a 50-37 loss).

The script has flipped for Round 2. Now it's E.C. Glass that's trying to get back into game shape.

Glass (10-2, 5-0 Seminole District) hasn't played a game in 10 days, since its Jan. 10 win at Brookville. The Hilltoppers practiced for the first time in eight days Wednesday afternoon, a session that lasted nearly two hours.

Neither scenario is ideal for playing your rival. But the 2021-22 season, much like the abbreviated campaign before it, has been defined not only by schedules continually altered by COVID-19 protocols, but now by inclement winter weather.

Glass and Heritage, like other teams throughout the area, are trying to forge ahead. The rivals meet at Heritage at 6 p.m. Thursday for the final time of the 2021-22 regular season.

"We can only control what we can control," Glass coach DJ Best said about his squad's lengthy layoff. "I just hope the kids are ready to rock and roll."

Glass moved to remote learning last week as coronavirus cases spiked within the school, and all athletic activity was paued in the process. Snow then moved into the area over the weekend, keeping the Hilltoppers idle until Wednesday.

Heritage (6-7, 4-2 Seminole), which hasn't played since a Jan. 13 win over Amherst, was able to practice Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Compared to the last time we played [Glass], I think we'll be prepared," Pioneers coach Tony Crews said. "Now the kids have gotten a lot of games under their belts."

Heritage, which has won three of its last four after a tough stretch in which it dropped five straight, hopes to even the series after that opening-night loss at McCue Gymnasium. The Pioneers led just once that night, at 2-0. They committed 18 turnovers, shot poorly from the field and watched as Glass responded with a pivotal, 10-1 third-quarter run just when HHS had whittled the lead down to three points.

"We looked at the schedule early on and we knew we had some tough competition coming up," Crews said of Heritage's early nondistrict slate, which included games against William Fleming, Spotswood and a few out-of-state private schools. "We just wanted to see continual growth as a team and a coaching staff. So I'm pleased. We've grown tremendously."

Glass is led by savvy junior point guard O'Maundre Harris (17.5 points per game). He has three 20-plus-point games to his credit and is joined in double figures by fellow junior guard Aidan Treacy (13 ppg). Best also recently has inserted junior guard Zach Smith into the rotation. Smith missed much of the first half of the season with a calf injury but is working toward getting back into the starting lineup. Smith showed he was capable of taking over games as a sophomore last season.

Harris has been a handful for opponents all season.

"I've been blessed to have really good point guards at the JV level and then taking over for [former coach Roy Roberson at the varsity level]," Best said of Harris. "He's another great kid. He sees the game the way I see it, he's very coachable and he always wants to make the best play. ... He's a fantastic kid. I couldn't ask for a better point guard. His teammates love him. He pushes everybody to want to be better. Every practice, every game he's trying to figure out a way to get his teammates and himself better than they were yesterday."

Glass typically has gotten good production across the board. Focus too much on Harris and Treacy and guard Camp Conner or forward Owen Dunlop can take over.

Heritage is led by senior shooting guard Kyle Ferguson and versatile forward/guard Hussain Williams. Both score in double figures on average. Crews also has gotten strong play lately from point guard Donovan Jones, a four-year player who had some nagging injuries after the football season. He's now starting and has given HHS a boost.

Darius Brown gives the Pioneers a strong defensive presence, while fans also have gotten a glimpse recently of an up-and-coming Pioneer. Omar Anderson, a freshman guard/small forward, is bringing "youthful exuberance" to the floor, according to Crews.

"He's a freshman with a ton of potential," Crews added.

Glass' layoff last week included a postponed game at district heavyweight LCA. That game has not yet been rescheduled. Glass also plays three games in a four-day stretch next week.

"The kids are gonna play hard because it's Glass-Heritage," Best said of Thursday's game. "They're gonna be excited. It's gonna be a battle."

Crews wants to limit his team's turnovers Thursday. Commit fewer than 15, he said, and Heritage will be in good position for the upset.

"I think with us and Glass there's no secrets," Crews said. "We have to contain their dribble drive and stop them from kicking the ball out to open shooters. As it always has been, it's gonna be a nail-biter. If we stay focused, we'll be fine."

