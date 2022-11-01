In final football season in Nelson, Adonijah Hubbard, born with just one hand, known for 'I can' mindset

Adonijah Hubbard doesn’t like labels.

That makes sense, because no one word could fully encompass all he is. His interests stretch too far to allow for just one descriptor.

You could call him a son or brother. A Nelson County High School student, a lover of business concepts. A player of video games or a Boy Scout. You could call him a sports fanatic, or a sprinter or linebacker.

You could call him a teammate, whose personality provides the spark for the squads on which he plays, say his coach and friends. A player whose effort can’t be questioned, whose optimistic outlook toward the tasks that lie ahead can’t be dimmed.

“He’s a never-say die, positive young man,” Nelson football coach Jack Baker said of Hubbard, one of his veteran players.

Before heading out to the field to guide one of his team’s final practices of the year Tuesday afternoon, Baker talked about what Hubbard offers on the gridiron, including his contributions on both sides of the ball as a linebacker and fullback. The answers to most questions asked of Baker circled back around to that concept, though; with Hubbard as one of its leaders, Nelson doesn’t ever lack hope.

True to his nature, the coach’s final description of the senior — who will play his final game in a Governors football uniform against Gretna at 7 p.m. Friday — was even more concise: “He’s an ‘I can’ type of kid.”

Hubbard, more than most other football players, could choose to say “I can’t” when asked to take a handoff or tackle someone. But excuses don’t exist inside his head.

“I can play sports. I lift weights. I bench, I squat, I deadlift. … I do all these things,” Hubbard said, before explaining that there are two words, two “labels” some people outside his circle have used to describe him in the past, he hates.

“Don’t ever call me disabled or handicapped.”

Hubbard’s heard the adjectives applied to him in the past because he has one hand rather than two. His left arm ends at his wrist. It’s what he calls his nub.

“It’s not like I try to hide it,” said Hubbard, who aims to continue as a sprinter and long jumper with the NCHS track and field team this year and hopes to potentially play basketball and baseball, as well.

If you know him, he added, you know his nub: “It’s part of me.” And you also know he’s never let it hold him back.

On the gridiron, that means being fully involved in the Governors’ offense and defense, especially this year under Baker, who’s about to finish his first year at the helm in Nelson.

Unlike many athletes in the county, Hubbard — who wears the No. 6 because of his six “digits” (“1-2-3-4-5” fingers on his right hand and his nub) — has played football since he was a child. Because of a lack of youth programs in the county over the years, many of his teammates don’t have an extensive background with the sport, but Hubbard has been able to draw from about a decade’s worth of practices and games as he took on an expanded role this season.

Sniffing out ball carriers is how Hubbard derives most of his joy when on the field. He likes hitting opposing players in an effort to keep those teams from getting to the end zone.

“It gives me confidence that there’s somebody back there ready to make a tackle,” said Nelson junior Carson Becerra, who lines up in front of Hubbard both ways, as a defensive and offensive lineman.

Hubbard said his offensive skills have become sharper this year, too, since aiming to “play smart” on each handoff. When he began playing with Nelson years ago, his mindset in the run game more closely mirrored that of a linebacker constantly searching to make contact. He wanted to run over opponents more than find and maneuver through gaps.

That running-through-players method also was a tall task because Hubbard stands just 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, despite continuous work on his own — running or walking the slope at his Roseland-area home, or doing extra pushups at the house —and in the weight room at NCHS.

“But I make up for it in other places,” Hubbard said of his smaller stature.

Specifically, Baker and Hubbard’s teammates say he never holds back when it comes to effort.

That’s paid off for Hubbard in tangible ways. As part of the Wing-T Baker implemented this year, Hubbard is second on the team in total carries (99), behind only Colton Baker (102). He has scored twice (for about 10% of Nelson’s total scoring) and also is third in total rushing yards at 357.

The last of those numbers is well off his current goal of 800 — one he’s keeping in mind in case he ever gets the shot to walk on to a team in college — but well over the objective he set for himself (200 rushing yards) at the beginning of the season.

“Midway through I was like, ‘That was a little low,’” Hubbard said.

Hubbard bolsters his team off the field, too.

“Once I get to getting loud and boisterous,” Hubbard said, “the boys wake up.”

Becerra agreed. “He brings an energy that not a lot of people have.”

Nelson will miss the intangibles Hubbard brings to the program next year, when he heads off to college in pursuit of a career in business. It’ll miss the optimism that says that “even though we haven’t won but one game [this season], I still see progress.”

NCHS has gone through plenty of lean campaigns of late, and during Hubbard’s time with the team. But it’s been more competitive this year under Baker, Hubbard said, adding he and his classmates have aimed to pour a foundation this year on which future teams can build.

The younger players who’ve toiled alongside Hubbard over the past few years should be able to use his story as fuel, too.

They’ve seen him make tweaks to a traditional lifting regimen in the weight room, but they didn’t see him let any one type of training get the better of him. They’ve seen him show up at practice daily, unafraid to take a hit or deliver one. They’ve seen him expend all his effort on game days.

They’re all reasons teammates are unafraid to call Hubbard an inspiration.

But even that label, Hubbard’s not ready to take it on quite yet, either. For now, he hopes to have served as a testament to what an “I can” mindset can lead to.

“The inspiration that I’m giving you [to reach your potential],” Hubbard said of those who’ve surrounded him during his athletic journey in Nelson, “that was in you all along. I just help you see it.”