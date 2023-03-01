Getting to the state tournament twice in two seasons generally indicates something is going right. In Casey Johnson’s mind, though, there was room to improve.

The head coach of the Altavista boys basketball team had led the Colonels to the state championship in a pandemic-altered 2021 season, then to the state quarterfinals last year. But returning the ensuing year to the campaign’s final tournament might require adapting, Johnson realized.

“It was me looking in the mirror and realizing, ‘I’m running too many plays,’” the ACS leader said Wednesday, remembering the shift in his mindset in the months between his team’s appearance in the 2022 Class 1 tourney and the late-November kickoff to the 2022-23 season.

Johnson were ready for some changes. His players hopped on board quickly.

The results speak for themselves: a record comprised of 20 wins, a third straight region title and, most importantly, a repeat trip to states.

Along the way, the Colonels have piled up an active winning streak of six games. They aim to make it seven victories at 5:30 p.m. Friday, when they take on Region 1A runner-up Middlesex (20-3) in a Class 1 quarterfinal matchup. Altavista, courtesy of its Region 1B title, earned the right to play host at a neutral site. Its shade of orange will take over the fieldhouse at Heritage High, where both of the final two Virginia High School League boys teams from the area left standing (E.C. Glass is the other) will appear in a playoff doubleheader.

“I wanted it,” Johnson said, referring to the raucous atmosphere he foresees Friday. “… I’m pumped for it as a basketball fan in the area.”

At HHS, he added, he expects his team to provide fans a master class on effective offense. Since last spring, after Johnson re-examined his game day approach, a deep Colonels roster has put together an attack that averages more than 72 points per game — a figure that’s 15 points higher than the team’s scoring average a year ago.

“Let’s go, let’s get [the ball] out. Let's roll,” Johnson said of his team’s methodology now, since he's "let [the players] play more."

Thanks to the experience of their upperclassmen (versatile seniors Stuart Hunt and Ryan Hart among them), the Colonels are able to do just that.

Two games with 90 points or more during their current win streak serve as evidence of a team that can knock down shots from deep and drive into the paint.

Altavista’s been especially deadly this season on the break, too. The Colonels (20-4) thrive on their ability to run the court, and players are set on attacking the basket, Johnson explained.

“A lot of people talk about wanting to run when they have numbers. We create the advantage if it’s not there,” said Johnson, who credited assistant coaches Roger Woodruff (a former Altavista star athlete) and Ryan Mitchell (a longtime assistant coach who also mentored past Altavista state champion basketball and football teams) for helping Colonels athletes develop that ability and others before and during the season.

Players like Hunt and Hart, and juniors Jayden Boyd and Anthony Clay, are able to get to the rim to score two quick points or draw contact and set up free throws. They and their teammates are ready to pass the ball off to set up the best play, as well.

“It’s the most fun I’ve had coaching a team,” Johnson said of his squad, which features multiple double-figure scorers, “[because we have] more guys that care about us scoring rather than who scores.

“Now they know [if they pass it off], they’re gonna get it back. … The good thing is that if anyone gets going, we’ll find them.”

The Colonels’ defensive prowess, too, is pivotal in their run-and-gun style on the other side of the court. Their press often frustrates opponents and leads to live-ball miscues.

“Turn them over, knock down open shots,” Johnson said, explaining some of his keys for Friday’s matchup. “If we’re able to do that, I like our chances.”

Continuing to eschew the title of “hero” also is important for Altavista, as is taking advantage of freebies at the charity stripe (the Colonels went just 7 of 20 in their region title game, in a stark departure from their average of better than 70%).

And two days before his group heads into the tourney, Johnson emphasized the need for Altavista to rebound well on the defensive end against well-balanced Middlesex. The Chargers — whose only losses on the year have come to Lancaster, another Class 1 state tournament team that beat Altavista 81-66 in mid-January — pull down nearly as many offensive rebounds (21.6 per game) as defensive (23.4).

Altavista is up to the task, Johnson said, citing his group’s performances so far and the players’ attitudes this week in practice ahead of their state tourney foray. Ultimately, he said, the goal is to play for the crown in Richmond in about a week. His group — which is in search of the program’s first state championship since 2015, when the Colonels won their third straight — has had lofty goals ever since the last campaign ended.

And on Friday, he anticipates a battle featuring well-prepared players in black and orange.

“I’m expecting it to be a good game,” Johnson said. His only other expectation: “Score one more point than they do.”