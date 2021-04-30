In search for second straight ring, Appomattox looking for everyone to 'do their job'

Leaders like Tre Lawing, Keyshawn Baker and Tez Booker have continued to deliver in their roles this season. Players like Ervis Davin and Jonathan Pennix have responded to the calls to take on more responsibility. And Stephen Castello — with Doug Smith, the man he’s worked under for years, not physically on the sideline — has coached Appomattox to the final game of the campaign.

Simply put, members of the Raiders program have stepped up to accomplish the task set before them thus far. They need to do the same now, for just 48 more minutes.

“Saturday, we’ve just got to execute,” said Lawing, a junior quarterback and defensive back.

The Raiders’ hopes for a second straight title Saturday depend on it. They’ll travel to Stuarts Draft to take on the Cougars at 2:30 p.m., in a rematch of last year’s Class 2 championship game.

“Everybody has to do their job,” Lawing added.

That was the recipe in 2019 for Appomattox in its 48-21 win over Draft, that time on a neutral field in Salem.

The play on special teams set up easy scores in the championship bout, the Raiders clamped down defensively when Stuarts Draft threatened, and Appomattox’s ground game proved too powerful for the Cougars.