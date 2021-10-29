In Seminole District, Bryson Meeks has a home that welcomes him with open arms

Jon and Connie met on the baseball field at Heritage High School in 1996. She was a senior sitting up in the press box. He was a sophomore who played baseball and football. They went on their first date that year and have been together ever since.

When Bryson was diagnosed with autism, Connie and Jon both taught special education, so they were familiar with autism, just not from how to care for a young autistic child. They spent years learning how to handle all kinds of situations.

Among them: they learned to carefully craft the wording of their questions, and never to tell Bryson no.

"We've learned to say no without saying no. With him, no means forever." Jon Meeks said. "So if he asks you to buy him ice cream right now and you say 'Bryson, I can't do that,' he takes that to mean, 'He's never getting me that ice cream again for the rest of my life.' We've learned to say 'Let's go later' or 'Let's try next week.'"

And still, Bryson counts off the days. If Connie tells him they'll go some place 'in a little while,' Bryson asks how long. Sixty minutes, Connie replies. So Bryson starts counting down the minutes.