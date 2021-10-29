In Seminole District, Bryson Meeks has a home that welcomes him with open arms

Bryson Meeks is usually content to watch Brookville football games from afar.
The sights and sounds of Friday night, background additions most of us take for granted — the noise of the crowd, sirens blaring after touchdowns, an announcer's voice booming over the PA — they can all be too much for the 16-year-old sophomore, who was diagnosed with autism at 3½ years of age.
So the Meeks family designed a system for home games. Bryson can watch the game from the back of his father's truck. Get bored or too cold and he can hop into his grandparents' car. Need a change of scenery and he'll climb in with his other set of grandparents.
But away games are different. Whenever Brookville prepares to play on the road, Connie Meeks sends out an email to opposing schools, asking if they can accommodate her son. She's never been turned down. That means Bryson is often close to the field but far enough away from the action to feel comfortable. Usually, schools in the Seminole District let the her park close to emergency vehicles near an end zone so Bryson has a good view of his dad's team.
"We've never had them turn us down," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said about school officials in the eight-team Seminole. "I think that says a lot about the district."
Without those accommodations, Bryson wouldn't be able to stay to watch his favorite team too long. Maybe for a quarter or so. Because the band might be really loud. Or the crowd too hyped up.
As Connie sent out an email last weekend prior to Friday's game against E.C. Glass at City Stadium, she and Jon started thinking: everyone had always honored their requests for Bryson.
"I've always appreciated it," Jon Meeks said. "And aside from the occasional email, I've never told them how much it means to us, because it makes it a whole lot easier. ... He can stay all four quarters now."
Bryson is, of course, a big football fan. He's also kind of an unofficial member of the team. On Thursday, he practiced kickoffs. Jon Meeks hopes to get Bryson suited up for a game sometime before the season is over, in a blowout scenario. The plan is to call a timeout, let the opposing team know what's about to take place, and let Bryson blast a 15- or 20-yard kick.
"Have you ever kicked in a game before?" a reporter asked Bryson after he practiced kickoffs at the end of Thursday's practice.
"Yes," Bryson replied.
"Like when?" the reporter asked.
"Tonight!" Bryson answered. As in, I just did it, what kind of question is that?
This is the type of banter one might have with Bryson. Ask how old he is and he'll joke that he's 13. Ask him where his favorite player, former Brookville standout Micah Glaize, now plays and he'll quip that it's "far, far away" before admitting Glaize plays at Liberty University.
But Bryson is also honest.
Why does he like football? "Because it's cool."
Who does he play catch with? "Everyone."
Who else? "Jonathan Meeks!"
This is why people around Brookville love Bryson Meeks. He's entertaining, loves to be around people, often says and does random things and brings joy to people's eyes.
"He's a pretty happy kid 99% of the time," Connie Meeks said.
Like in the school for instance. Jon Meeks was walking through the hallway recently and Bryson didn't see his father. A janitor was in the hallway.
"And I guess Bryson had this barnyard cartoon movie song in his head, so he grabbed her and they started doing the barnyard dance," Jon Meeks said. "And she didn't have an option. They were gonna do the barnyard dance no matter what. And she was like, 'All right!"
To say Bryson is strong willed, then, is not an understatement.
He might go up to a random person and give them a hug. Or stand up in a restaurant booth and break out into a song.
The family was once in Applebee's and a tune Bryson loved came over the speakers.
"Once he sings the first line, he's gonna go through the whole song, so everybody just had to accept the fact that they were gonna listen to him sing it," Jon Meeks said. "There was no stopping him."
Jon and Connie met on the baseball field at Heritage High School in 1996. She was a senior sitting up in the press box. He was a sophomore who played baseball and football. They went on their first date that year and have been together ever since.
When Bryson was diagnosed with autism, Connie and Jon both taught special education, so they were familiar with autism, just not from how to care for a young autistic child. They spent years learning how to handle all kinds of situations.
Among them: they learned to carefully craft the wording of their questions, and never to tell Bryson no.
"We've learned to say no without saying no. With him, no means forever." Jon Meeks said. "So if he asks you to buy him ice cream right now and you say 'Bryson, I can't do that,' he takes that to mean, 'He's never getting me that ice cream again for the rest of my life.' We've learned to say 'Let's go later' or 'Let's try next week.'"
And still, Bryson counts off the days. If Connie tells him they'll go some place 'in a little while,' Bryson asks how long. Sixty minutes, Connie replies. So Bryson starts counting down the minutes.
He loves Christmas, and the family keeps a calendar in their home to mark off the days until the holiday arrives. Jon Meeks came into the room once, and Bryson had a pen in his hands, marking off the days, because surely that would help Christmas get here a lot sooner.
"I wish I had a video camera on him every day for the last three years," Jon Meeks said. "It would be a reality show, for sure."
Football has become a family affair, in part because of how schools from the Seminole District have responded to the Meeks' request. The couple's younger daughter, Braylee, age 12, is almost always on the sidelines for games, constantly cheering the team on with chants like "Go Bees!" Braylee also helps take care of Bryson, who is considered to be high-functioning.
"Braylee is like his big sister," Connie Meeks said. "She's like a little mama bear."
Bryson has taught the Meekses a lot over the years. Things like patience and unconditional love. And there are even lessons in the random things that happen.
One night at 3 a.m. Bryson shook Jon awake. But Jon didn't immediately wake up. So Bryson delivered a firm slap to his dad's face. That got Jon's attention. Bryson was concerned because hours earlier, before bedtime, Jon told him to put his phone away. Bryson didn't like how Jon's face looked at the time. So as Jon laid there in bed, Bryson pushed up his dad's cheeks.
"Smile," Bryson said.
Bryson also loves electronics and YouTube, where he designs videos and provides voiceovers. Some have received thousands of views. But this time of year, it's all football. The family rallies around the sport, supporting dad and his team. And maybe soon, Bryson will get into a game before it ends, to send the ball on its way.