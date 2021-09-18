Incredi-Bowl: Heritage and Glass put on a show in Jug Bowl, despite LCS' security concerns

When Lynchburg City Schools decided to move the annual Jug Bowl football game from its traditional Friday night slot to Saturday afternoon, it effectively told the football teams at E.C. Glass and Heritage this: Buzz Off.
The teams weren't worthy of playing on a Friday under the lights, LCS decided. Their fan bases, mostly made up of urban folks, were judged too unruly; they couldn't be trusted to behave under the cover of night.
But the kids who were told they couldn't take part in a tradition hundreds of other teenagers before them have enjoyed — those kids showed up Saturday afternoon instead, ready to roll. And they put on one heck of a show before a sizable crowd on a sizzling September day at Lynchburg City Stadium.
The two teams combined for nearly 1,000 yards of total offense. They threatened to force overtime for the second time in three years. They fought valiantly, got bruised up and banged around. Kneeling out the clock in the final minute, Heritage felt the exhilaration of a 49-42 victory over its rival, while Glass knew the stinging experience of a great comeback that almost was.
All that action, all those emotions, all the thrills of a rivalry strong enough to stand up against any high school football showdown in the state — it all took place in spite of Lynchburg City Schools' impetuous decision and its tepid statement to the public.
The game was moved, allegedly, for security reasons, as evidenced by two variations of the word "safety" in a Sept. 9 LCS release. If there was a credible safety threat, the public never knew what it entailed, and one could argue those who serve in a public capacity have a duty to accurately inform the public of any potential harm that may come its way.
When Lynchburg City Schools' brass met last week with school officials from E.C. Glass and Heritage to discuss the possibility of moving the annual Jug Bowl, some school officials believed they would have a say in the matter.
In reality, LCS had already made its decision by the time the meeting began. The school division later released a statement saying the game had been moved "in consultation with high school principals, athletic directors, coaches and the Lynchburg Police Department."
The Lynchburg Police Department refused to comment on the matter and referred a reporter from this newspaper back to Lynchburg City Schools, which made no further comment other than its two-paragraph release, which gave no specific reason for the change.
Sports fans, parents, grandparents, players and coaches should all be concerned by LCS' decision. Supposedly it's a one-time deal, but the danger of moving the game once is that Saturdays could become the norm. And moving the Glass-Heritage game away from Friday night on a permanent basis would cripple the rivalry.
Here's how. Fewer fans could show up in the future, hurting athletic budgets that have been slashed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Other sports would suffer as a result, since money earned during the football season helps fund other activities. Eventually, people may start finding other things to do: attend a college football game or other sporting event, go to a fall festival or concert, maybe just get out of town for a breather. Gradually, the luster would wear off the rivalry and the excitement die.
There were heroics on the turf Saturday. The quarterbacks were electric; Glass' George White threw for a whopping 360 yards and four touchdowns while Heritage's Kam Burns passed for 209 yards and reeled off the game-deciding touchdown, a 79-yarder to Darius Brown. The Glass defense made serious adjustments and started hounding the Pioneers in the second half. Glass perfectly executed the always thrilling hook-and-lateral in perfect fashion, and Taeon Mosby took the ball 98 yards and into the end zone for a 42-42 tie with 1:41 remaining.
All that excitement may have overshadowed LCS' decision, because things certainly turned out well. There were no security issues to speak of, no unruly kids roaming the stands. And if you closed your eyes tight enough, you could almost imagine the game being played under the lights on a Friday, each side of old City Stadium roaring away, the chants and cheers and screams piercing through the evening. But it wasn't Friday night; it was an unseasonably hot Saturday afternoon, and the heat bounced off the artificial turf in waves, forcing athletes to hydrate even more furiously than normal.
All the renovations to the stadium, completed a few years ago in an effort to upgrade and make the site safer — additional lighting, the closing off of seedy-looking areas that used to serve as stomping grounds for teenagers unconcerned with the action on the field — none of them really made a difference Saturday. Many of those upgrades were made, of course, with the understanding that night games would continue, with large crowds, for years to come.
In the early 1970s, after Dunbar High School closed and integration still was causing problems with the student body at E.C. Glass, football games were moved to Saturday afternoons. That's understandable, since school officials were worried about a race war breaking out.
The 2021 decision was much different. It baffled community members, left some athletes scratching their heads and was never fully explained to the public. And that's a shame, because the public deserve better. And the kids deserve equality, not to sit at home while other schools in the area play football.
We don't necessarily deserve to witness the level of high school football we saw Saturday. The guys were simply off-the-charts good. But we do deserve division officials who will be honest and forthcoming, who aren't willing to push aside positive traditions like the Glass-Heritage rivalry.
More than anything, we should demand leaders who show respect and concern for the communities they serve, who reach out to those community members for input before making hasty decisions.