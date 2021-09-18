Incredi-Bowl: Heritage and Glass put on a show in Jug Bowl, despite LCS' security concerns

Here's how. Fewer fans could show up in the future, hurting athletic budgets that have been slashed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Other sports would suffer as a result, since money earned during the football season helps fund other activities. Eventually, people may start finding other things to do: attend a college football game or other sporting event, go to a fall festival or concert, maybe just get out of town for a breather. Gradually, the luster would wear off the rivalry and the excitement die.

There were heroics on the turf Saturday. The quarterbacks were electric; Glass' George White threw for a whopping 360 yards and four touchdowns while Heritage's Kam Burns passed for 209 yards and reeled off the game-deciding touchdown, a 79-yarder to Darius Brown. The Glass defense made serious adjustments and started hounding the Pioneers in the second half. Glass perfectly executed the always thrilling hook-and-lateral in perfect fashion, and Taeon Mosby took the ball 98 yards and into the end zone for a 42-42 tie with 1:41 remaining.