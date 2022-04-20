Iron sharpens iron: Ranuska faces his alma mater as E.C. Glass lacrosse searches for its true identity

Eddie Ranuska long ago took to heart an ancient proverb: iron sharpens iron.

So the E.C. Glass boys lacrosse coach — in his 12th year at the helm, is optimistic about this year's squad — which suffered a 13-2 defeat to Ranuska's alma mater, New York-based powerhouse Douglas MacArthur High, on Tuesday evening.

"We wanna win, but I learned this from [Steve] Koudelka," Ranuska said after the game, speaking of the University of Lynchburg men's lacrosse coach. "He always says this. He says iron sharpens iron. And the only way we're gonna get to where we need to be in June is to play teams like this. Because we're not gonna get a team like this down here."

Tuesday's game marked the second time since 2018 Glass has played MacArthur, which hails from Long Island. When the teams first met four years ago, Glass earned a 12-3 victory in April, two months before the Hilltoppers won a Class 4 state championship.

The matchup is an anomaly, for sure. Public high school programs typically don't travel roughly 500 miles to play one another, as MacArthur did this week. But Ranuska has kept in touch with MacArthur coach John Nessler, who was an assistant when Ranuska played for the Generals in high school, and Nessler has pulled off the trip each time.

"It's a great experience for the kids," said Nessler, who has coached lacrosse for 26 years, including the last seven seasons as MacArthur's head coach. "Not may high schools get to do stuff like this, especially from our area, because we don't really have a lot of freedom of schedule. A couple years ago, they started letting us do more of a national thing, and the districts are very hesitant to let us travel because there's just so much responsibility.

"So we don't really get a chance to get out, and we had the opportunity to do this when I took over. ... A few years ago, we just decided 'Hey, let's see if we can make this work.' We do a decent amount of fundraising and we had the opportunity to come down here. It's awesome."

Also awesome: the way MacArthur played Tuesday night. The Generals held possessions for long stretches of time, moved the ball at will and poured on the goals in the final two quarters. Glass fell to 4-3 on the season.

"That's a heck of a team," Ranuska said. "I just think our energy was kinda down. Our first-half energy was probably better. And the second half we were kind of shell-shocked. ... They had some good sticks, and you don't see a lot of Virginia lacrosse moving the ball like that."

But Ranuska, who has led the Hilltoppers to appearances in the last four Class 4 state championship games, is hopeful. Glass has played a challenging schedule right out of the gate this spring to get prepared for a long postseason run.

Losses: to heavyweight Albemarle, Douglas S. Freeman (the 2021 Class 5 runner-up) and MacArthur, which features 13 college recruits (11 in lacrosse, two in football). The Hilltoppers' signature win: last month in an 11-8 thriller against Dominion, which defeated Glass for the Class 4 state title last spring.

After Tuesday's lost, everyone saw room for improvement.

"Three losses is not really Glass lacrosse," senior Eli Wood said. "That's not our standard, so we've just gotta get to practice and improve and keep working hard."

Sophomore Robert Sorensen added to that. "Improve every chance we get," he said. "This year we've had a lot of early challenges and adversity that we've faced. We've played a lot of really good teams. Ranuska has set our schedule so that hopefully we'll be playing our best lacrosse in June, and every obstacle we've faced, I think we've responded positively to. So tonight, we're just really gonna take it as a learning point and we're gonna hit it hard tomorrow at practice."

Ranuska graduated from MacArthur in 2006. Some of his teammates went on to play professionally, so he's not surprised by the firepower his alma mater showcased Tuesday. After all, we're talking about the Empire State, a lacrosse mecca. After the game, Nessler chatted with Ranuska The Coach. He also recalled Ranuska The Player.

"He was about as tough as it gets," the MacArthur coach said. "He was a very good player for us. Strong willed, a leader — which is super important — and you can tell that by the team he has and the boys he has and the way he handles them. This is a phenomenal opportunity for us, but to see somebody that I coached do what he's doing here and getting the attention he deserves and his boys, I think he's doing an awesome job."

Ranuska will address the mistakes he saw his Hilltoppers make Tuesday night. Learn from the loss, coach and players noted, and Glass has the chance to make it back to the state tournament. So maybe losing to the Generals will be a good thing. After all, iron sharpens iron.

"I know what this team is capable of," Wood said. "I know what we can do."

These are the days of early spring. A time to hone your skills. A time to become a unified team. A time even to take your lumps and hope they lead to glory later on down the road. And if the Hilltoppers are lucky enough to make it to the Spring Jubilee, they'll probably think back to a cold night in April, when a team from New York showed up and evened the score from four years ago. And maybe the Hilltoppers will consider how much they've learned since that moment.

"I think this year's team is still trying to find its own identity," Ranuska said. "I think we want to [play] fast and we want to get going, but once we understand the best way for us to execute our plan, I think then we'll do a better job all the way around. I think playing these games early will really help us find our own identity come June.

"I think we have a few identities right now, and it's really about meshing them together to be more successful. We have a few identities that need to come together. And once they do, we'll be in a better position."

