"It's a national holiday." High school football practice officially opens across Lynchburg area.

Jeff Woody stood on the field at E.C. Glass on Thursday morning and looked over his group of Hilltoppers. There were veteran returners — 18 of them who were either starters last season or who received significant playing time — a couple transfers, up-and-coming talent from JV, and even a few upperclassmen who have never played varsity football but are vying for open spots.

"We've got the makings," Woody said, offering a cautious but optimistic prognosis. "The ingredients are there. If the chemistry is right and we can cook it up, it's gonna be delicious."

Spread out before the coach — in workout stations close by and 100 yards away — were players running, chattering, listening to instructions and going through the basics on a July morning.

The scene was similar across this newspaper's coverage area for the first official day of high school football practice. Crisp whistles cut through the summer air along with the muffled thud of pads and the creaky protests of blocking sleds that will be in heavy use the next four to five months.

Woody gathered his players early in the morning. "It's a national holiday," he told them. "Everybody has the energy today. Make sure you've got that energy midway through the season or when the clouds clear and it gets hot and it gets hard; trick yourselves into believing."

At Heritage High, defensive coordinator Jay Phares held blocking pads in front of players as the Pioneers rotated between workout stations. They charged forward one by one. "Get violent!" Phares said. "Wrap up, all the way through!"

Lynchburg's two public school programs were at work, each knowing the other was on its grind, each with a date in mind: Sept. 16, Week 4 of the regular season, when they will meet in the Jug Bowl at Lynchburg's City Stadium.

It's a game Heritage won 49-42 in thrilling fashion last season, one Glass quarterback George White remembers well. And that's one reason Thursday's workout was so important: It signaled the beginning of a revenge campaign. The Hilltoppers are coming off an 8-3 season.

"We had such a great season, but lost in games that really mattered," White said. "Heritage, I think we've lost [12 out of 13] to them. That's an awful feeling. Lost to Louisa in the first round of the playoffs [in 2021]. Just the sting from last year and how we fought and were a really good football team that couldn't make a deep run and how we just couldn't get it done in close games, I think that alone is fuel to get us through."

White, a rising senior who threw for 2,379 yards and 29 touchdowns last season, focused on football all offseason. He'd hit the field at Glass with a few receivers, work on his speed alone, get in some kind of workout six or seven days a week.

"We've got a lot of guys who are itching to go, and this is kind of the reward for all that work," he said.

One of his teammates, running back/linebacker Taeon Mosby, joined Glass' lacrosse team over the spring. Then, after a winter spent running indoor track, it was back to football.

"We're a bunch of dogs," he said of his gridiron crew. "That's what I like. That's all I wanna see. No other team is gonna mess with us if we're just a bunch of dogs."

Across town, Heritage linebacker Markaz Wood smiled. "We're fired up, to be honest," he said. "I'm ready to see what these boys can do. I was scared in the beginning; in 7 on 7s [this spring] it wasn't looking too good. And then I saw when they started learning and actually got into it, and that's what I love. I love to get fired up. It's glorious."

The rising senior has slimmed down markedly. He was a state runner-up at the Class 3 state wrestling championships in February. Last football season, he weighed in at 250 pounds. He's now at 223.

"That was a big fuel to my fire," he said. "I was dealing with a huge weight problem. I was way bigger."

Now he's entering his senior football season with renewed focus. "I just want to do good for my mom, to be honest with you," he added. "I just want to be a good kid for my mom and make her proud."

He stood alongside Markus White, a rising senior who will see increased playing time in 2022 at wide receiver. White noted the young talent entering the varsity ranks. Heritage returns four starters on each side of the ball, but brings back many others who saw significant playing time during last year's 9-3 season.

Thursday was overcast and cooler, with the temperature hovering around 82 degrees. But hot, humid days will arrive, and players will eventually have to put on pads. The first-day excitement can wear off. That's when White said he can help deliver a message to his teammates.

"Just tell them it's gonna be worth it," he said. "Just keep keeping your head up. It's gonna be better and it's all gonna be worth it on Friday nights."

It was a smooth first day at Heritage.

"I've been very happy," head coach Brad Bradley said. "I like the attention to detail, I like the energy, I like this group of kids. If you've made it this far for us, then you've made it from January through July. Now it's time to actually start having some fun."

Scenes from opening day of high school football practice at E.C. Glass and Heritage.