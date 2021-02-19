"It's all business:" Altavista and Parry McCluer to clash for Class 1 state title

Mike Cartolaro and Casey Johnson have been busy preparing for Saturday's Class 1 state championship game.
Busy also setting their feelings aside.
That's because the title bout between Altavista and Parry McCluer hits close to home for both coaches.
Cartolaro led Altavista for 21 seasons, bringing the school four state championships (2004, 2013, '14 and '15). He also coached Johnson in the 1990s at Bristol's Virginia High. Both coaches played at Emory & Henry under Johnson's father, the legendary Bob Johnson. And then there's this: both men are friends who normally talk at least once a week during the season.
"There's a lot of emotions and it's very ironic and it's extremely weird," Cartolaro said this week when asked about the matchup. "With all that said, I've got to make sure that I keep it as a basketball game between Parry McCluer and Altavista. ... I do have to focus and not reminisce right now. It's not about me. It's about the schools playing basketball."
Johnson feels the same way. The ties with Cartolaro have been documented in several news outlets this week after both teams advanced to the finals Wednesday night.
"it's been built up, so much of that stuff," Johnson said. "It's a neat storyline, I guess, but his job is to coach his team and my job is to coach my team. And that's really it. From Wednesday night until [Saturday] afternoon, it's all business. My job is to get my team ready to go and give my team the best chance for success as possible."
Altavista (9-4) reached the state title game by erasing a 13-point deficit at Mathews this week. It was a game that featured three Colonels buzzer-beaters, including Jayllen Jones' game-winning layup under quadruple coverage as time expired.
The Colonels are prepared, Johnson said, to face a McCluer team (15-1) it lost to by 11 points in a hastily scheduled regular-season bout in January. A second meeting was canceled because of inclement weather.
"Having played them definitely gives us a step up on preparation," Johnson noted. "But we're a different team now. We're doing a lot of the same things, but we're doing them at a more productive rate."
Cartolaro isn't surprised Altavista vaulted to the title game. He has been impressed with Johnson's bunch, though.
"He has a basketball mind. It was just a matter of getting the kids to buy in," Cartolaro said. "He's done a lot of things to put them in that position. Coming back and winning that [state semifinal] game says it all about the character of Casey and his team."
Cartolaro resigned his Altavista post in April of 2015. Back then, he didn't plan to coach again. He was moving to Buena Vista, the town in which he grew up, to teach at Parry McCluer, where he once played high school basketball. He was named McCluer's basketball coach the following year and also is the school's athletic director.
No season in his decades-long career has been more difficult. Like others across the country, the coach with nearly 600 wins to his credit has taken precautions against the coronavirus.
"It's the biggest challenge and roller coaster ever as a coach and players," Cartolaro said, "because on any day that you go in, you could get shut down for two weeks or even for the season."
McCluer, which returned its core group from a team that advanced to the state quarterfinals one year ago, has played on. Cartolaro attributes that to commitment and determination. Their experience, he said, showed in Wednesday's state semifinal win over J.I. Burton.
"Every day is precious for practice and games," he added. "We've been one of the fortunate teams."
In the Lynchburg area alone, basketball programs from at least nine schools shut down, paused activities or were prohibited from playing all winter.
None of that ever happened at Altavista, even though the Colonels did have games altered.
Through it all, they plugged along. They've been particularly impressive in the postseason, with wins over Franklin and Rappahannock County in Region 1B and Mathews in the state semifinal. They've turned things around in Johnson's second year after enduring losing records for the last three seasons.
On Saturday, Altavista has to deal with 6-foot-11 McCluer junior Spencer Hamilton, who put up an impressive stat line against Burton: 31 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. McCluer also features another obstacle in 6-4 senior guard William Dunlap.
"As much as we can, control the tempo," Johnson said of his team's goals for the game, which will be broadcast on the NFHS Network. "We need to do what we do, and that means to put pressure on them on both ends of the court. We need to attack them offensively, but we need to be smart when Hamilton's involved. We can't just drive it at him and shoot.
"We have to be aggressive but smart with our aggression. And we've got to make more shots. We did not shoot the ball well as a team up there. I felt like we were in awe of [Hamilton] the first time around. And that won't be the case this time."
McCluer is tasked with defending the speedy and slashing Jones, who has carved up opponents this postseason, and dealing with sophomore forward Stuart Hunt, who provides physical post play.
"Any time you get to this point, points are precious and intensity is off the charts," Cartolaro said when asked what his team needs to do well. "Ball security is of utmost importance."
Friends will be foes for 32 minutes of action Saturday, then the friendship will resume with both coaches knowing there likely will be more high-profile clashes between their teams in the future.
"I'm happy for the Colonels, happy for Casey," Cartolaro said. "He really brought back the work ethic that has always been a part of Altavista basketball."