"It's all business:" Altavista and Parry McCluer to clash for Class 1 state title

On Saturday, Altavista has to deal with 6-foot-11 McCluer junior Spencer Hamilton, who put up an impressive stat line against Burton: 31 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. McCluer also features another obstacle in 6-4 senior guard William Dunlap.

"As much as we can, control the tempo," Johnson said of his team's goals for the game, which will be broadcast on the NFHS Network. "We need to do what we do, and that means to put pressure on them on both ends of the court. We need to attack them offensively, but we need to be smart when Hamilton's involved. We can't just drive it at him and shoot.

"We have to be aggressive but smart with our aggression. And we've got to make more shots. We did not shoot the ball well as a team up there. I felt like we were in awe of [Hamilton] the first time around. And that won't be the case this time."

McCluer is tasked with defending the speedy and slashing Jones, who has carved up opponents this postseason, and dealing with sophomore forward Stuart Hunt, who provides physical post play.

"Any time you get to this point, points are precious and intensity is off the charts," Cartolaro said when asked what his team needs to do well. "Ball security is of utmost importance."