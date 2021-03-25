It's crunch time for area football teams as regular-season begins to wind down

Entering Week 5 of the regular season, several local football squads find themselves on the playoff bubble. With one game remaining in the six-week season after tonight, it's crunch time for those teams. Lose tonight and their chances of making the playoffs could become slim. Win and they'll look for victories the following week to solidify their playoff standings.
Eight of 14 Lynchburg-area teams are currently on the bubble: Heritage, E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest, Amherst, Liberty Christian, Gretna, Altavista and William Campbell. A few of those teams have more leeway than others (Altavista and Campbell, for instance, will most likely slug it out for the third and fourth spots in Region 1B, while Liberty Christian faces a unique situation).
But most teams enter this week's game in the same boat: win, prepare for next week and hope the chips fall in their favor as other teams in their regions outside the area also slog it out.
One interesting game takes place at 7 p.m. at Sabre Stadium, as Heritage (3-1) travels to face Jefferson Forest (1-1). The Pioneers need a win to stay in the hunt, then will likely have to defeat E.C. Glass in the Jug Bowl next week. Forest, which faced a coronavirus pause in weeks 2 and 3, is currently fifth in the Region 4D standings (only four teams from each region advance) and looks to make up ground on Amherst (4th) and GW-Danville (3rd). The point totals in the playoff ratings are razor-thin between the three clubs.
Forest was missing several players in last week's loss, while Heritage played most of the game without quarterback Kameron Burns, who is still out on concussion protocol.
"This season has kind of been defined by one challenge after another," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "JF has had challenges themselves. It's about whoever finds a way to win tonight. That asterisk [the pandemic, injuries, a shortened tie frame in which to play games] it defines the 2021 season."
Things could shake up considerably in Region 3C, where Heritage currently sits on the outside looking in and Brookville (4-0) leads the pack. Amherst (2-2) could alter the situation by beating LCA (2-1) next week. Rustburg and JF could do the same by defeating Brookville in back-to-back weeks. Heritage could fall out of the picture entirely with a loss tonight, giving LCA more of a path to the playoffs.
But LCA could sweep into the four-team field by virtue of playing only five regular-season games, which means its playoff points would be divided by five rather than six, assuming the Bulldogs don't add a sixth game. The point is: even though it's do or die for plenty area teams right now, a host of scenarios exist, and that's not counting games from outside the area that will influence the VHSL's rankings.
Missing games, whether for COVID-19 concerns or for lack of finding a suitable opponent, can severely hurt teams vying for a chance at postseason glory. E.C. Glass was an exception last week, as it battled Liberty and came out on top in a slobberknocker.
"Football's not like riding a bike," E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody said during practice this week. "You always have to polish the fundamentals."
The Hilltoppers (2-1) also had a two-week COVID-19 pause and were forced to cancel their Tuesday makeup game against LCA because of injuries and the prospect of players taking part in three games in a seven-day span (four games in seven days for those playing JV and varsity).
Glass is hanging on in the 4D standings, one spot behind JF. Win tonight against Amherst and then defeat Heritage, and Glass would have plenty of momentum and solidly be in the running for the playoffs.
"Both two really good opponents," Glass quarterback George White said this week, "... but we're just focused on Amherst right now."
Those Lancers (2-2) suddenly are primed for the postseason. A win tonight against the Hilltoppers at City Stadium would be huge. Defeating LCA next week would virtually assure the Lancers of a spot.
Things got more difficult Thursday night for Gretna (1-2), which fell at Dan River 26-22. It was the second loss in a row for the youthful Hawks.
Tonight's game between Heritage and JF should turn into a ground affair, with Pioneers sophomores Zach Steele and Rajan Booker leading the way on offense. Heritage has to deal with JF's hulking lines and an offense that can confound opponents when it's clicking on all cylinders. Forest quarterback Jacob VanRemortel threw for 95 yards last week on five completions and rushed for another 30, while Justin Lambert added 97 rushing yards.
"When they get that wishbone running, they're dangerous," Bradley said. "... I think it's a pretty good matchup. ... At the end of the day, it's more about us than them. We have to take care of ourselves. And we'll find out how our kids respond."
