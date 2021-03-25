It's crunch time for area football teams as regular-season begins to wind down

Forest was missing several players in last week's loss, while Heritage played most of the game without quarterback Kameron Burns, who is still out on concussion protocol.

"This season has kind of been defined by one challenge after another," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "JF has had challenges themselves. It's about whoever finds a way to win tonight. That asterisk [the pandemic, injuries, a shortened tie frame in which to play games] it defines the 2021 season."

Things could shake up considerably in Region 3C, where Heritage currently sits on the outside looking in and Brookville (4-0) leads the pack. Amherst (2-2) could alter the situation by beating LCA (2-1) next week. Rustburg and JF could do the same by defeating Brookville in back-to-back weeks. Heritage could fall out of the picture entirely with a loss tonight, giving LCA more of a path to the playoffs.

But LCA could sweep into the four-team field by virtue of playing only five regular-season games, which means its playoff points would be divided by five rather than six, assuming the Bulldogs don't add a sixth game. The point is: even though it's do or die for plenty area teams right now, a host of scenarios exist, and that's not counting games from outside the area that will influence the VHSL's rankings.