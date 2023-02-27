In his three seasons as an assistant at E.C. Glass, Jamar Lovelace was instrumental in building a new culture around the football program.

Five years later, he's returning to Lynchburg's midtown school.

Lovelace was introduced as Glass' new head football coach Monday afternoon. At age 36, he will become the first Black head football coach in the school's long history and just the second in the history of the Seminole District (Daryl Robertson became the first when he was hired at Liberty High last year).

For the last five years, Lovelace has served as head coach at Roanoke's William Fleming High. He takes over the position vacated by Jeff Woody late last month. Woody has since been hired at Charlottesville High, located near his home.

"It's surreal," Lovelace said Monday. "We were kind of having de ja vu walking through the hallways here."

He addressed a crowd gathered in the school's Hall of Fame that included current players and Woody, who coached along with Lovelace for seven seasons. Also introduced was Chris Gardner, an assistant who left E.C. Glass in 2018 and followed Lovelace to Fleming. Gardner will again be an assistant at E.C. Glass.

The move to hire Lovelace signaled a desire within Lynchburg City Schools to continue on a similar path mapped out by Woody the last eight years. During that time, the Hilltoppers went from registering just one victory (2015) to a state contender (this past season when it reached the Class 4 semifinals). Those early seasons, 2015 through 2017, set the tone for the development of the program.

"I would say it's come full circle, but we still plan on going up with this thing," Lovelace said. "I think it's a special treat to be part of the breaking of ground here in the sense of eight years ago and now walking into this perennial powerhouse. I'm glad I was there for the dirty work part of it, and I wouldn't trade that experience for the world. It's kind of shaped everything about me as a coach."

Lovelace was at Glass for three seasons before taking the job at Fleming. Prior to that, he was an assistant under Woody at Brookville, where he helped the school claim back-to-back state titles in 2011 and '12 before following Woody to Monticello High.

There was speculation this winter that Lynchburg City Schools could promote from within the varsity football program. Instead, it chose a coach not only with previous ties to the program, but who also led Fleming deep into the playoffs during the COVID-altered spring season of 2021. The Colonels went 6-3 that shortened season and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

"Heartbroken to leave [Fleming]," Lovelace said. "I've got a lot of respect for those kids."

But, he told the crowd: "Excited to be putting this shade of blue back on, and I cannot wait to get back to work."

After Woody resigned his post Jan. 26, the division announced it would conduct interviews during February. Lovelace said he began considering the job roughly three weeks after Woody's departure.

"Then I started thinking about what the process would be like of being back here, what it would be like being in the Seminole District and closer to home. And the more and more the process went along, the more the pieces fell into place," Lovelace said.

He enters Glass with a 19-37 record as a head coach, with all those wins and losses taking place at Fleming.

Lovelace is a 2006 graduate of Brookville High, where he played quarterback. He spent one of those seasons, in 2005, playing under Woody. After a career at Hampden-Sydney, where he played safety, Lovelace returned to Brookville as an assistant. He now has 13 years of coaching experience.

The first goal at Glass, he said, is to build relationships with current and prospective players.

"I think this is such a great platform to be a mentor for young men," he said.

He told the crowd he's also focused on academics. E.C. Glass' team-wide GPA shot up from 1.9 in 2015 to 3.4 last season. Then he arrived at his last point, and it involved Glass' rival, Heritage. The same school that was a rival for Lovelace when he was a Bee in high school.

"I wanna win football games, obviously," Lovelace said. "I wanna be great. I don't wanna lose any games. I wanna beat everybody we play. I wanna beat those Blue and Orange guys across town."