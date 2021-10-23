Jamari Hubbard, E.C. Glass' 'good luck charm,' showcases undeniable passion for football

If he could put on pads and take a spot behind the line of scrimmage, you better believe Jamari Hubbard would do it.
“I just wanna go out there and suit up,” Jamari, the 14-year-old E.C. Glass freshman, said. “I wanna go out there and hit somebody.”
There’s nothing but sincerity in Jamari’s words. If he could, he would be lined up next to 10 other guys on the gridiron, in royal blue and white as the Hilltoppers stared down an opponent.
“Corner,” Jamari said when asked what position he’d play. “Or safety. I like defense.”
But “like” isn’t quite the appropriate word for his feelings about football. Love is more like it.
That much is blaringly obvious when you listen to Jamari talk about the sport. He can break down a play, a defensive scheme or the techniques of individual players without hesitation.
He does it at home when analyzing past Glass contests or talking about future matchups, or when watching college or NFL teams take over his TV. And Jamari’s understanding of the game and love for football oozes out onto the turf at City Stadium on Friday nights, too.
Jamari won’t get the chance to strap on those pads and a helmet; he won’t get the shot at recording a tackle, but he is undoubtedly a piece of the Hilltoppers program this year.
“Just because you can’t be out there physically,” Jamari’s dad, Marty Hubbard, said of the message he’s given his son over the years, “doesn’t mean you can’t be part of the game.”
Jamari, who has cerebral palsy, is faithfully there when the lights come on on Friday evenings, taking in every play from the sideline.
“That’s what I like about him” Marty Hubbard said. Jamari, despite needing some extra assistance from a wheelchair and being built a little differently from the high schoolers who take the field, hasn’t let the things that make him unique stand in the way of his passion for football.
***
Jamari takes pleasure in a wide range of sports.
Thanks to his electronic devices, he spends plenty of time watching sports movies. Among his top five, currently at least, are “The Sandlot” and “The Mighty Ducks.”
Lately, he added, he’s been getting more into hockey and has picked a favorite NHL team: the Arizona Coyotes.
Basketball also is one of his favorites to watch. The NBA’s Splash Brothers, as Golden State’s Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are known, are among players he’s impressed by.
The Hubbards have made a trip to see LeBron James play, too.
But Jamari has another sports-related destination on his bucket list. He wants to see an NFL game. A trip to Dallas would be ideal, given his fervent love for the Cowboys — in spite of his dad’s devotion to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Such a visit to the Lone Star State would give him a chance to wear, perhaps, some of the Cowboys attire (maybe even the socks) he owns.
For a Dallas fan like Jamari, though, attire is hardly the only sign of his fandom. His room is decked out in a Dallas theme, from the blue and silver stripes painted on his walls to the cover he has on his bed.
It makes sense, then, that Sundays (and Saturdays, for college games) are reserved for watching football.
“My mom hates it,” Jamari said, wearing that constant smile.
But at this point, there’s certainly no changing the football-loving ways of Jamari and his dad.
Marty Hubbard grew up playing football and remembers playing in the same stadium he and Jamari frequent on Fridays this year. These days, the two talk often about the times Marty wore the Hilltoppers uniform.
“He told me one story of how … the ref cheated his team,” Jamari said of his dad, who played at Glass through his senior season in 2007.
There were days when Marty wished he could see his son play, too. “Me growing up playing football, a father always wants their son, especially if you played sports, to be able to coach or train or whatever,” he said.
But when hopes shifted when Jamari was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a baby, Marty didn’t give up on the opportunity to find common ground in the sport.
You can credit Marty — who aims to one day write a book about his and Jamari’s sports journey — for the foundation on which Jamari’s love for football began to be built.
Marty remembers those fall days a decade ago when he’d turn on a game and watch from the couch beside Jamari. Though Jamari didn’t have much mobility, “he would sit on the sofa and kick his way to excitement,” Marty said of his then-5-year-old.
“I knew then,” Marty added, “that football was something that he would’ve excelled at.”
And while “excelling” might not look the same for Jamari as for many of the kids who suit up for Glass — no stats to show, for example, or game-winning play to chronicle — he certainly still showcases football excellence.
***
“I believe he watches Hudl probably more than some of the football players,” Marty Hubbard said recently of his son’s after-school habits.
While Jamari makes time for homework, of course, and certainly for enjoying sports movies and games regularly, other free time often is spent reviewing film or highlights through the online service.
Coaches implore their athletes to spend time watching such footage from past games or of future opponents so they can improve. Jamari hasn’t received such a mandate; instead, he does it because the practice is a part of him now.
He enjoys watching the area’s best athletes and teams as well as some of the nation’s best players.
Couple that exercise with his game-day experiences and you’ve got an intense knowledge of the game.
“That’s what’s cool about him,” Glass coach Jeff Woody said of Jamari, who has attended both high school and middle school games faithfully before this season, too.
Marty Hubbard said he and his son have been at games in “the pouring rain” in the past. So there’s almost nothing that will keep Jamari from enjoying football on a Friday night.
Woody welcomed Jamari and Marty Hubbard to the Glass sideline this year — a first, according to Jamari — and the father-son duo have been at both home and away games.
The two were in Danville — Jamari’s favorite road venue, because of the atmosphere of the George Washington stadium, including the band — when the Hilltoppers came from behind to win. He was at City Stadium when Glass nearly pulled off the comeback in the Jug Bowl after trailing 35-14 at halftime.
Weeks after that game against Heritage, Jamari still remembers his team’s struggles.
“Our DBs are getting burned a whole lot,” he said of the defensive backs. “That’s what happened at the Heritage game.”
Another example, an analysis of quarterback George White: “What I saw during the Heritage game: his release is way too long.”
The chances of getting something on the gridiron past Jamari are slim.
“It’s ‘good job,’ or ‘you should’ve,’” Woody said of the messages he receives from Jamari during the game. But the coach loves the accountability. “If we have a bad play, I avoid him,” he added, jokingly. “If we have a good play, I shake his hand.”
Glass players similarly appreciate Jamari’s investment in the team.
White said Jamari, whom he talks with after warm-ups on game days, brings a “positive energy” to the sideline, and serves as a bit of inspiration when he and teammates step onto the field.
“He can hear everything. He can see everything. You want to perform for your school, but you also want to perform for a guy like him,” White said.
Running back and defensive lineman Ma’quwan Farmer called Jamari the Hilltoppers’ “good luck charm.”
“He could be doing anything else, but he’s here supporting us and rooting us on to lead us to a victory,” Farmer said.
Jamari, of course, is hoping to see his team continue its winning ways. The Hilltoppers have put together a 7-1 record, rolling over four district opponents since the Sept. 18 loss to Heritage.
The way they’re playing now would seem to indicate they’ll be a tough out come playoff time. Jamari has a similar thought, though his prediction came before the season began: “State champs.”
Glass looked less than impressive ahead of the season; they were coming off a lackluster 1-3 showing in the abbreviated spring campaign. But Jamari, based on his knowledge of the group of Hilltoppers that was set to fill out this season’s roster, was confident this team would go far.
Whether Jamari’s bold prediction rings true in December remains to be seen. But there’s no doubt that as they continue their march toward that goal, Jamari will be there on the sideline analyzing and dissecting every game, putting his love for football on display.