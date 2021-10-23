Jamari Hubbard, E.C. Glass' 'good luck charm,' showcases undeniable passion for football

But Jamari has another sports-related destination on his bucket list. He wants to see an NFL game. A trip to Dallas would be ideal, given his fervent love for the Cowboys — in spite of his dad’s devotion to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Such a visit to the Lone Star State would give him a chance to wear, perhaps, some of the Cowboys attire (maybe even the socks) he owns.

For a Dallas fan like Jamari, though, attire is hardly the only sign of his fandom. His room is decked out in a Dallas theme, from the blue and silver stripes painted on his walls to the cover he has on his bed.

It makes sense, then, that Sundays (and Saturdays, for college games) are reserved for watching football.

“My mom hates it,” Jamari said, wearing that constant smile.

But at this point, there’s certainly no changing the football-loving ways of Jamari and his dad.

Marty Hubbard grew up playing football and remembers playing in the same stadium he and Jamari frequent on Fridays this year. These days, the two talk often about the times Marty wore the Hilltoppers uniform.

“He told me one story of how … the ref cheated his team,” Jamari said of his dad, who played at Glass through his senior season in 2007.