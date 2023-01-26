Jeff Woody, who led E.C. Glass football to rebuild over eight seasons, to resign post and take position in Charlottesville area

After an eight-year tenure at E.C. Glass, during which he took the Hilltoppers from a pushover to powerhouse program, football coach Jeff Woody is resigning his post and will focus his attention on a football position in the Charlottesville area.

Woody gathered his players at Glass on Thursday afternoon to deliver the news. As a head coach, he first cut his teeth at Brookville and won two state titles at his alma mater during an eight-year tenure. After a three-year stint at Monticello High, Woody took over at Glass in 2015, where he proved a perfect fit for a program that had fallen on hard times.

He amassed a 50-26 record during his time at Glass. The Hilltoppers had endured nine straight losing seasons and hadn't advanced past the first round of the playoffs since 2005 prior to his arrival.

The wins didn't come easy at first. Glass went 1-9 in Woody's first season, as the coach implemented new offensive and defensive schemes. Still, he told players to trust the process, believing the glory days of Hilltoppers football could come along again. They weren't too far off. Glass reeled off six victories in 2016, eight the following season (including a trip to the second round of the playoffs), and 11 in both 2018 and 2019 (with trips to the third round of the playoffs both years) before a COVID-shortened 2021 campaign threatened to set the program back once more.

Still, the 'Toppers bounced back. This past season, they finished 12-2 and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in 27 years. That state semifinal game was historic for Lynchburg, as for the first time both Glass and Heritage made appearances in separate state semifinals on the same day and at the same venue, City Stadium.

Woody also will resign his teaching post at Glass at the end of the school year.

There has been plenty of speculation about where he will land next, but nothing is official yet. Charlottesville High currently has a vacancy for a head coach, and Woody said this week he may take an assistant coaching position somewhere in the Charlottesville area. Woody and his family live in Charlottesville, so he commuted to Lynchburg throughout his entire tenure at Glass.

Should he end up at Charlottesville High, Woody would face another significant rebuild. The Black Knights haven't put together a winning campaign since 2017 and have lost 39 of their last 46 games.

This is a breaking news update. A full story will be available later today.