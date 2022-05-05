Jefferson Forest and E.C. Glass to square off for final time of regular season with district title on the line

Scott Zaring will watch Friday night to see how his team responds to this week's bruising 3-2 loss to Liberty Christian. It's the first loss his Jefferson Forest boys soccer program has suffered since falling to Smithfield in the Class 4 state championship game last June.

"We definitely have to rebound from that loss, and I think it's gonna be a sign of how good our team is," Zaring said about his Cavaliers, who travel to City Stadium to play rival E.C. Glass at 7 p.m. on Friday. "Obviously, nobody likes to lose, but we're going to find out what kind of team we are. Are we gonna take a positive step forward or dwell on it?"

Glass and JF are no strangers to facing each other in big moments. This match will likely determine which of the two clubs claims the Seminole District regular-season title, and by the time it's over, roughly a week and a half will be left before postseason begins.

Jefferson Forest (10-1-1, 9-1 Seminole) defeated E.C. Glass (8-4, 9-1) nearly a month ago, 2-1, on Jonah Towles' goal midway through the second half. That game occurred on a rainy night in Forest, and chilly gusts whipped through the bowl at Sabre Stadium.

Friday's affair looks to be a rainy one at Lynchburg's City Stadium as well. Thunderstorms are expected to move into the area by afternoon and linger into the evening. But Zaring and Glass coach Randy Turille said Thursday they plan on playing through the rain on the stadium's artificial turf. Of course, there is the chance lightning could cause delays or postpone the game all together.

Zaring's squad breezed through district play only to find trouble early on Tuesday against visiting LCA. Bulldogs senior Matt Campbell scored in the game's second minute. Three minutes later he found the back of the net again for a 2-0 lead. Then, just 18 minutes into the contest, JF found itself in unfamiliar territory, down 3-0 off another goal by Campbell.

"It was definitely a unique game," Zaring said. "Definitely tough going down 2-0 in the first couple minutes and then 3-0, but the guys did very well to work and pull it back to two goals, and credit LCA for holding on like they did and not allowing us to get that third goal."

So, yeah, this is a crunch-time moment for the Cavaliers. Win and they may also lock up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region 4D tournament.

Glass, meanwhile, is looking for revenge. The Hilltoppers controlled possession the first half last month, then took a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the second frame with a goal by Felix-Lopez Valentine. Glass could've built a lead in the first half if not for JF goalie Wilson Hetrick, who dived left and right and corralled seven first-half saves (he finished with nine total).

Since then, Glass has reeled off five straight wins, including a 9-1 victory at Amherst on Tuesday.

"I think ever since that loss, we've gotten better," senior midfielder Keaton Napior said. "We've gotten passes to each other a lot crispier, and I think we'll look a lot better than we did the last time we played JF."

Napior (six goals, nine assists) has been a mainstay for Glass, along with leading scorer Lopez-Valentine (15 goals), Aidan Palys and Mac Webb (seven goals each), Owen Dunlop (five goals, two assists) and Luke Palys (11 saves). His team has three more regular-season contests after Friday's game, but this one is the biggest right now, Napior added.

That's because Glass wants the regular-season crown. "In order to do that, we need to have this win," Napior added. "That's what we're going for, the district. That's our first goal."

Napior also thought back to last month's game at JF. Glass, he said, didn't focus well after taking a 1-0 lead.

"I think that's what led to their two goals," he said. "So this time when we take the lead, we'll play a lot smarter and keep going for more."

Glass will have to contend with the likes of midfielder Kyle Butcher (17 goals, three assists) and forward Walker Stebbings (13 goals, 13 assists). And the Hilltoppers will also need to watch out for junior midfielder Chris Wiley, who was out of the country when the first game against Glass took place. Wiley has been a constant presence since returning, scoring and assisting goals.

"He can be a difference-maker," Zaring said of Wiley. "Walker and Kyle have definitely been leading the charge for us, and we'll definitely rely on them [Friday]."

Zaring said his club is still trying to "find our identity," mainly because of injuries. The season, he said, has been a constant revolving door of injuries and returns, and more injuries.

"This team knows it has the potential to be great," the coach added, "now it's just about putting it all together."

