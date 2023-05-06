FOREST — Chris Wiley had some extra fans Friday night. Members of the University of Lynchburg men’s soccer squad turned out to Sabre Stadium to see exactly what they're getting in their future teammate.

Two days before kickoff, during a ceremony at Jefferson Forest, Wiley had made official his choice to continue his career with the Hornets. The UL coaching staff clearly already was sold on him, and after Friday night, the rest of that team likely was on board, too.

Wiley put on a show, contributing to three of the Cavaliers’ goals to help JF to a lopsided victory over E.C. Glass, 6-0.

“If we’re gonna have success, a lot of times it’s gonna hinge on how well Chris plays, and I thought tonight he was phenomenal,” JF coach Scott Zaring said, adding the win (and regular-season sweep of Glass as a result) was “all around a team effort.”

Eight JF players chipped in at least one goal or one assist. Four players on the back line — juniors Christian Kavana, Haisten Linn, Justin Chiodo and Brandon Jeirles — combined to keep Glass scoreless. The Cavs, Zaring said, set out to shut out the Hilltoppers, aiming to become the first JF team in at least two seasons to accomplish the feat.

“That is almost more exciting than the fact that we scored six goals,” Zaring added.

The back four kept goalkeeper Tyler Beck from having to record a single save. Glass (8-4, 7-2 Seminole District) tallied just four shots on the night.

The Hilltoppers had a hard time breaking Jefferson Forest’s pressure. And throughout the field, JF’s nose for the ball led to stolen passes and quick ends to any momentum-building runs by the visitors.

“They were better,” 'Toppers coach Randy Turille said of JF. “... Tonight, nothing went our way, and they took advantage.”

Glass came out in a 3-4-3 formation, the same tactic it used in a win over Amherst early in the week. On Friday, it hoped to find similar success (after scoring twice against the Lancers), but that hope never materialized.

Twenty minutes in, it switched to a 3-5-2 in an attempt to get offense flowing through its midfield, but had no results to show for the move.

The hosts, meanwhile, countered with an attack that searched out openings and then set up shots with fluid passing. JF (10-1) earned three corners and put two shots on goal in the final 10 minutes of the opening half.

Jack Dawson — who split time in goal with Charlie Hageman (three saves) — recorded his third and final save on a shot off a long throw in. But he couldn’t get to the second shot JF put on frame to end the half.

AJ Arthur knocked the ball past Dawson off an assist from Tyler Hinton in the waning minutes, giving JF a 2-0 lead. The score followed Wiley’s unassisted goal in the 17th minute, when he gathered a loose ball on the right side of the field and sent a shot screaming into the opposite side of the net to open the scoring.

Although Turille had seen his team come back from a 2-0 deficit before, Arthur’s goal turned into a back-breaker for the Hilltoppers, who “put their heads down a little bit, … lost a little bit of energy” by giving up the score at a critical juncture.

Kavana, Max Reed and Linn joined Wiley and Arthur in the scoring column after that. Between each of the last four goals, no more than 10 minutes elapsed.

The Cavaliers’ third score was a display of one of the team’s particularly unique strengths: long throw-ins. In the 47th minute, JF launched the ball 20 yards from the sideline into the box, Wiley recorded the first touch, and Kavana got the last piece of the ball on its way to the back of the net.

Wiley’s second goal came in the 53rd minute, when Lee secured the ball just past midfield and, with his long gait, sprinted away from a pack of five defenders. Cowen Napior recovered to end Lee’s run, but Lee got the ball back, then sent a long cross from the right side of the field to the left. Wiley, waiting right next to the far post, headed the ball in for a 4-0 lead.

“We’re just able to generate a lot of chances,” Zaring said, “and fortunately tonight, we were able to capitalize on some of them.”

Reed received a ball through the middle of the field from David Anderson and recorded JF’s fifth goal in the 61st minute. And Linn capped the scoring off an assist from Kavana in the 71st minute.

All told, JF tallied 20 shots, putting 10 of them on goal, and finished with an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks.

“I think it just proves our desire to really excel against good teams,” Wiley said, near a postgame celebration by the JF bench.

On the other side, Glass vowed to use Friday as a stepping stone toward improved play for a potential postseason run.

“Trust me, I will use every day in practice for the rest of the year, what happened tonight [as motivation],” Turille said, adding his players “begged” him to practice Saturday. “… They’re certainly not ready to throw in the towel because of tonight.”

JF — which has won 10 straight (for a 10-0 Seminole record), has posted five straight shutouts (seven overall) and now has three wins by six goals or more — has its sights on its next contest. Heritage, the winner of eight straight and owner of a 10-1 record (8-1 district mark), will play host to the Cavs on Monday.

"We're trying to go out and celebrate [the win], then focus on Monday," Wiley said, "because that's another big game."

GIRLS SOCCER

E.C. Glass 1, Jefferson Forest 1 (2 OT)

At Lynchburg City Stadium, the Hilltoppers and Cavaliers continued their long-standing rivalry and added to its thrilling history, battling for 90 minutes to finish tied on Friday night.

Jefferson Forest's Addisen Palmer gave the Cavaliers (8-2-2, 8-0-2 Seminole) a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. The lead stood until 12 minutes had elapsed. That's when Glass' Sarah Ramsey knotted the game at 1.

After 80 minutes of regulation, the teams played two five-minute overtimes.

Glass improved to 8-2-1 and 8-1-1 in the Seminole. The Hilltoppers lost to JF, 1-0, when the teams met for the first time this season, on April 6 in Forest.