Jefferson Forest boys soccer beats Glass in another overtime thriller, secures state tourney berth

FOREST — In the final 20 minutes of regulation, E.C. Glass players did as their coach implored. At Sabre Stadium, they gave Jefferson Forest all it could handle.

Mac Webb knocked home a goal off an assist by Sam Yarbrough to even the score, and the Cavaliers did just enough to run out the clock and force overtime.

But then, with its season on the line and a trip to the state tournament at stake, Forest found new life. In “gut check” time, against their fiercest and most familiar rival, two seniors combined for the game-winner.

Walker Stebbings won the ball away from a defender as Jacob Gong came streaking in, delivered the pass to his wide-open teammate, and Gong made good on the chance when he sent a shot past Glass goalkeeper Jack Dawson in the 83rd minute for the 2-1 victory in the Region 4D semifinals.

“By far the biggest goal of my career. It felt great,” Gong said. “I’ve never really scored a game-winning goal against a team as good as Glass.”

Gong pointed to his team’s mental toughness as the factor perhaps most important in the triumph.

When fourth-seeded Glass (14-6) came back with the late equalizer, his team stayed locked in on their goal of getting back to the Class 4 state tourney. And in the first half, just before Stebbings scored (off an assist by Aidan Arthur) in the 39th minute to give JF a 1-0 lead, Gong and his teammates weathered a six-minute stretch in which the Hilltoppers sent two shots toward Wilson Hetrick (five saves), one of which hit the right post.

“Everything about the game was mental. All of our players were ready physically,” Gong said, “it was just more about picking our heads up and going after the ball as hard as we could.”

The night’s hero said mentality played a factor ahead of the game, too, because Glass entered with revenge in mind.

Only eight days had passed since the teams last met. That one went to overtime, too, with Jefferson Forest (18-1-1) pulling out the 3-1 victory for the Seminole District title.

In the Cavaliers’ win streak, which now sits at nine games, three wins have come against the Hilltoppers.

“That was a gut check. They’re a really good team. They battled us tougher and tougher every time. I’m proud of my guys for being able to dig a little deeper tonight and get that win. They’re gonna be tired, but it’s a well-deserved win I think,” JF coach Scott Zaring said of his team, which used its understanding of the game and an ability to anticipate Glass passes and step in front to create a litany of offensive opportunities in the first half.

The top-seeded Cavs tallied seven shots to Glass’ five in the first 40 minutes, but two of those five shots for Glass came in the closing minutes. JF tested goalkeeper Jack Dawson twice, and he made one save before giving up the late goal with just seconds before the halftime whistle blew.

In the second half, JF controlled early, getting five shots in the first 10 minutes. But then Glass upped its pressure and seized momentum.

Webb evened the score in the 73rd minute off a corner kick by Yarbrough.

“That last 20 minutes, they had all the guts and desire that any team could possibly have,” Glass coach Randy Turille said.

But the Hilltoppers’ leader noted the play of JF’s defense, led by Hetrick, prevented his team from potentially taking the lead.

Hetrick made two diving saves, and a pair of Cavs’ defenders cleared shots off the line twice to keep the score at 1-1.

“That kid just comes up big. He made some unbelievable saves,” Turille said of Hetrick. “They saved two off the line that were definitely going in. … Great defense by them. We were there.”

In the first overtime, the ’Toppers had one more chance to earn back momentum when JF was called for a handball just outside the box. Keaton Napior took the free kick, but the shot sailed over the crossbar.

“Obviously he wishes he could have that back, because he can put those on frame 90% of the time. He just mis-hit it, tired legs, I’m sure. I know he’d like to have that one back, for sure,” said Turille, who called the fourth loss of the season to JF “heartbreaking.” His group, he added, had the ability to beat one of the best teams in the state, but on every occasion this year, the Hilltoppers “just couldn’t get over the hump.”

Forest, meanwhile takes momentum into the region title game, where it will host Western Albemarle on Thursday (time to be announced), and into the state tournament.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.