Jefferson Forest boys win state cross country title
In Leesburg, Grafton posted three top-six finishes in the Class 4 state cross country championship meet Saturday at Oatlands Plantation, but it was the combination of Jefferson Forest runners that ultimately helped the Cavaliers secure the title. 

Jefferson Forest posted 61 points to eke out the win by one point over Grafton. Third-place Loudoun Valley wasn't far behind, posting 65 points. 

Brannon Adams finished sixth as JF's top performer on the day, crossing in 16:39, one second ahead of Grafton's Dylan Raney for a one-point difference in the team totals. Four of the Cavaliers' other five scoring runners all finished in the top 25. 

Outside of Ben Madrigal (second in 16:27), Alex Murphy (third in 16:28) and Raney, Grafton's other scoring runners finished 28th and 36th. 

For Jefferson Forest, Timothy Krone (16:59) was 14th, Will Schepens (17:08) was 17th, Alex Jordan (17:18) was 19th, and Jed Dudley (17:27) was 24th. Lance Jonzen (33rd with a 17:36) and Buck Arthur (46th with an 18:18) rounded out the JF contingent at the state meet. 

On the girls side of the meet Saturday, Jefferson Forest finished fourth as a team with 108 points. The Cavaliers were 22 points behind third-place Tuscarora. Loudoun Valley ran away with the championship, tallying 33 points to Blacksburg's 59. 

Zoie Lamanna was the Cavaliers' top performer on the day with her eighth-place 19:56. Shauna Skow (16th), Beall Roberts (31st), Maegan Knight (42nd), Lauren Vossen (48th), Molly Williamson (51st) and Janalee Hatch (58th) also competed for JF at the meet.

