Jefferson Forest boys win state cross country title

In Leesburg, Grafton posted three top-six finishes in the Class 4 state cross country championship meet Saturday at Oatlands Plantation, but it was the combination of Jefferson Forest runners that ultimately helped the Cavaliers secure the title.

Jefferson Forest posted 61 points to eke out the win by one point over Grafton. Third-place Loudoun Valley wasn't far behind, posting 65 points.

Brannon Adams finished sixth as JF's top performer on the day, crossing in 16:39, one second ahead of Grafton's Dylan Raney for a one-point difference in the team totals. Four of the Cavaliers' other five scoring runners all finished in the top 25.

Outside of Ben Madrigal (second in 16:27), Alex Murphy (third in 16:28) and Raney, Grafton's other scoring runners finished 28th and 36th.

For Jefferson Forest, Timothy Krone (16:59) was 14th, Will Schepens (17:08) was 17th, Alex Jordan (17:18) was 19th, and Jed Dudley (17:27) was 24th. Lance Jonzen (33rd with a 17:36) and Buck Arthur (46th with an 18:18) rounded out the JF contingent at the state meet.