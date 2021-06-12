Jefferson Forest comes back to defeat Salem in Region 4D baseball quarterfinals

With his team trailing Salem 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning Saturday, Jefferson Forest's Evan Mace delivered a two-run double off Eli Bowery that gave the Cavaliers a lead they wouldn't relinquish, and JF staved off elimination 6-5 in the Region 4D quarterfinals at Forest Middle School.

The win sets up a semifinal meeting between JF and top-seeded Amherst, which will be played at Amherst at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Lancers (10-2) won both regular-season meetings between the two schools, including Monday's regular-season finale, 6-5.

Fourth-seeded JF (9-4) fell in a 2-0 hole when the No. 5 Spartans scored twice in the first inning. The Cavs made it 2-1 in the second, scoring on a Salem error. Adam Woodall's grounder in the bottom of the fourth went for a fielder's choice that scored Alex Whitaker, and Woodall scored on a passed ball that same inning for a 3-2 JF lead.

Bowery tied the game at 3 with a double in the fifth, and his teammate, Hunter Bayne, delivered a single to right for a 4-3 lead. That's how things stood when Mace delivered his second double of the day with one out in the sixth.