Jefferson Forest defeats E.C. Glass, earns regular-season sweep of rival

The pass made all the difference. That's how Walker Stebbings described his move to get the ball to Kyle Butcher in the first half of Jefferson Forest's battle against E.C. Glass on Wednesday night.

Stebbings took advantage of a loose ball that popped out of the hands of Glass goalie Jack Dawson. He gained control and flipped it over a defender's knee, where a waiting Butcher buried the easy shot into the net for a 1-0 lead.

"It was the pass, not the goal," Stebbings said with a wide smile after Forest earned the regular-season sweep over the Hilltoppers with a 2-1 victory at Lynchburg's City Stadium.

Butcher agreed with Stebbings' assessment, then took a little extra ribbing from his close friend.

"A trash can is finishing that [pass]," Stebbings joked.

That goal was one of many the two friends have combined on this season. When one scores, the other usually assists.

"The Kensington Duo got it again!" Butcher said, referencing the Forest neighborhood where both players live. "When I first saw Walker get [the ball] I was like, it's not coming to me, because I thought he was gonna hit it on the ground. But he did a really good job to get it over the defender's knee for me. I mis-hit it, but it still went in."

The win likely gives Forest (12-1-1) the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region 4D Tournament, which will be staged in two weeks' time, after the Seminole District tourney.

Forest went up 2-0 in the second half on a penalty kick goal by Chris Wiley. It occurred in the 60th minute, and suddenly the Cavaliers had a cushion. But then, as rivalries typically go, things got tight.

E.C. Glass (9-4) narrowed the margin to 2-1 in the 75th minute, when Elias Jarvie fed Felix Lopez-Valentine, whose shot sailed past JF goalie Christian Hetrick and into the back left corner of the goal.

Then it was a full-on attack in the closing minutes. The Hilltoppers had several chances, most notably two minutes after their initial goal, when Felix-Valentine found himself alone with Hetrick. He unleashed a shot that rocketed past Hetrick again, but whistles sounded just as he scored, and Lopez-Valentine was called for being offside.

"I think at the end we woke up a bit. We attacked more," Lopez-Valentine said. "I have to credit Elias [on the pass]. He made it really easy for me. I just kind of poked it."

Lopez-Valentine wasn't sure if he was actually offside. His teammates didn't think so, and neither did Glass coach Randy Turille.

"I'd like to say it wasn't, but I think it's just wasting my time thinking about that because it's not going to change anything," Lopez-Valentine said.

Glass had one more legitimate chance to tie the game, in the 77th minute when Connor Reid-Perry took a free kick. It sailed wide left.

Wiley's PK goal occurred after JF unleashed a shot that caught the arm of a Glass defender as he was turning to avoid contact with the ball. A hand ball penalty was called on Glass, and since the play occurred within the penalty area, a PK was called. It was probably the most controversial call of the night.

"We're getting so unlucky," Turille said, referencing JF's first goal and the PK call. "To me, that's not a hand ball. But it's a hard call for the ref, so I'm certainly not blaming him. ... We came back there at the end and made it interesting."

With about 10 minutes remaining, Glass moved into a 2-6-2 formation — two strikers up top, six midfielders and two defenders — in an effort to cut into the 2-0 deficit.

"We almost pulled it off," Turille added. "It worked. The guys did it the way we've been practicing for a while now, and it worked to a T. We just couldn't get that second [goal]. It's just another hard-fought game by both teams. They got a couple good breaks, and it just didn't fall our way."

JF recorded 12 shots on goal, and Glass had eight. Hetrick finished with seven saves for JF, while Dawson had nine.

Glass likely will be the No. 4 seed in the eight-team regional. If things work out that way, and JF is the No. 1 seed, the two teams would meet in the regional semifinal (provided they both win a first-round game), with a state berth on the line. The rivals also could meet in the district tourney.

Forest coach Scott Zaring was pleased with his team's tenacity in the closing minutes.

"Sheer willpower there at the end," he said. "Credit to E.C. Glass. They did everything in their power to make it as uncomfortable as they could for us. It looked a little dodgy there for a bit, but credit to my guys, too, for dealing with it and seeing it through to the end."

Wiley was calm when he stepped up for the PK in the 60th minute. This was a game he had looked forward to, because he missed the first meeting against Glass in Forest last month.

"We practice it all the time," Wiley said, "so it's just a matter of blocking everything out like I've been doing for the last 10 years plus. This is the one game all year that you don't want to miss. It's just got the feel of a big game, no matter how you're doing in the season."

Butcher had a feeling Glass would make things interesting. His teammates have a saying for Glass that goes "first 10, last 10," meaning watch out for the Hilltoppers in the game's first 10 and closing 10 minutes.

"They did well getting one [goal] back," Butcher said. "It was a good shot by Felix. But at the end of the day, we worked harder."

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 2, E.C. Glass 1

Jefferson Forest;1;1;—;2

E.C. Glass;0;1;—;1

Scoring: Kyle Butcher (JF) assisted by Walker Stebbings, 27:00; Chris Wiley (JF) off penalty kick, 60:00; Felix Lopez-Valentine (ECG) assisted by Elias Jarvie, 75:00.

Saves: Wilson Hetrick (JF) 7. Jack Dawson (ECG) 9.

Records: Jefferson Forest 12-1-1. E.C. Glass 9-4.

