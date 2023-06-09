FREDERICKSBURG — Jamestown forward Max Cooper described the early starts his team likes to get out to as "a mentality [at this school]."

A quick start was the name of the game here Friday, as the Eagles shocked Jefferson Forest by scoring twice in the first five minutes of play. Their defense then held strong in the second half as the Cavaliers peppered the goal but couldn't get a shot past keeper Kevin Swayne, and Jamestown ended JF's plan of getting back to the state championship game for the third straight year with a 2-0 victory in the Class 4 state semifinals at Spotsylvania High.

"Today we just came out with the heat," said Cooper, a sophomore who scored both goals for Jamestown. "They did well to match [our intensity] but we just got the chances early."

After those two goals — in the 2nd and 5th minute of play — rain began falling, first as a drizzle and then in sheets. It lasted the final 20 minutes of the first half and the first few minutes of the final period, and finally gave way to sunny skies. But the damage was done and JF's hopes of winning a state title after falling in the championship games in 2021 and '22 were dampened.

"They came at us like a storm," Cavaliers goalie Tyler Beck (seven saves) said. "We came out really slow, just long balls over the top. The kid up top [Cooper] was just super fast. They kept coming at us and two early goals, we dug ourselves a hole we couldn't really get out of."

Jefferson Forest (18-2) reeled off 18 straight wins this season after an opening-night loss, won Seminole District title and then celebrated the Region 4D crown after defeating tough opponents like Western Albemarle and perennial powerhouse Blacksburg.

But the goals the Cavaliers had grown accustomed to scoring — the team reeled off 80 of them across its 18 wins, for an average of 4.4 per contest — eluded them Friday afternoon.

A header in the second half bounced off the Jamestown crossbar. Shots sailed wide and high. Swayne punched a couple out of the box with his fists and corralled others, finishing with six saves.

"We did bring a little energy in the second half," JF coach Scott Zaring said. "Their keeper did make a few really good saves, they had a couple good blocks and clearances off the line. The ball just didn't fall our way today. Probably just didn't bring our 'A' game today, really."

Still, Beck shone in goal. He felt responsible for Jamestown's scores, but kept JF in the contest with numerous impressive saves.

On one sequence early in the second half, on an Eagles breakaway, he dove and smacked a ball away from the JF goal, then, with a Jamestown player running full speed to track down the errant ball, Beck got up, sprinted to his right and dove again to keep the ball from sliding in the corner of the goal.

"Tyler's a beast. I hope he gets first-team all-state. I think he deserves it," Zaring said. "Glad he's a junior. We'll have him again next year, which is crazy to think about with how good he's played all year. He's been a leader in the back all year and kept his head up. It's easy when you go down 2-0 to quit, almost. But the kid kept it 2-0, made a couple phenomenal saves in the second half, especially, and did everything he could to keep our team in the best chance to win. But like I said, just couldn't get the ball across the line."

Beck allowed seven goals in 20 games, which ranks him third in JF history for goals allowed in a single season. Zaring holds the top two spots, with six goals allowed in 24 games in 2006 and seven allowed in 21 contests in 2007.

"I felt like I was partly responsible for those [goals,]," Beck said. "I mean, it was one-on-one, but for me personally, I need to be there and I conceded two back-to-back, the same type of shot. And it was good for me to know that I kept it there [with several saves in the second half]."

Jamestown moves on to play Smithfield in the finals. Smithfield and Loudoun County played to a 0-0 tie through regulation and overtime in Friday's other semifinal, and Smithfield won on penalty kicks, 4-3.

Zaring described Forest's season as "an incredible run."

"Winning the 4D championship is a feat in and of itself," he said. "And then obviously a great state quarterfinal [win against Tuscarora]. So super successful season, but this group knows what ultimately the pinnacle is and what we've been seeking and reaching for the last three years. And just fell a little short this season."