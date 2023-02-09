FOREST — Several minutes after the final buzzer sounded, only Jefferson Forest coach Jake Whitman remained in his team’s locker room. He stood a few feet away from a smattering of red and black balloons, with streamers hanging over him.

Amid all those remnants of the Cavaliers’ Senior Night were a few slick spots — added to the mix when JF flipped the switch to celebration mode. For the first time in his 14-year coaching career, Whitman received the postgame dousing he’d been longing for, following his team’s 52-44 victory over Bedford County rival Liberty High on Thursday.

“It feels great,” said sophomore Moriah Tate, who joined her teammates to spray water bottles on their coach after finding revenge against the Lady Minutemen.

Tate overcame foul trouble —she picked up her fourth personal early in the third quarter — and recorded eight key points in the fourth quarter to help Forest avenge a Jan. 12 setback.

The Cavs (16-5, 10-3 Seminole District) were far from perfect Thursday, committing costly turnovers in the second half. But then Tate and three of her teammates all made the most of the openings the Liberty defense presented in the fourth quarter.

Liberty (15-5, 8-5 Seminole) turned an eight-point deficit into a tied game with about two minutes left in the third quarter. Shania Brown pulled down an offensive rebound and recorded the tying points on a putback. Cierra St. John scored on a layup off a JF miscue next, and then recorded two more points in similar fashion in the next frame to give LHS a 37-34 lead with 5:30 left.

That’s when JF’s offense kicked into high gear.

First it was Kennedy Hancock, who scored the last two of her team-high 20 points by hitting both of her free-throw attempts. Hancock took a pass at the elbow — where she set up often in the second half, and made LHS pay by hitting jumpers there — and was fouled to set up her seventh and eighth attempts from the charity stripe.

She hit all eight to go with her 6-of-11 shooting from the floor.

“That’s the best free-throw shooting I’ve done,” said Hancock, a junior post player who said she knew, once LHS came back, she “needed to step up — and I guess I did.”

Tate hit 3 of 5 field goal attempts in the fourth. Bella Hill (10 points), Molly Rupert and Sarah Ferrell all knocked down shots in the frame, too. Nearly all of those shots came with JF players wide open against a tired LHS squad, which featured much less depth than the Cavaliers.

“Probably stamina maybe,” St. John, who tallied a game-high 22 points for LHS, said of the difference late in the game.

JF hit 6 of 8 from the field in the fourth quarter and 10 of 16 in the second half — a stark contrast to the shooting performance it put on in the first 16 minutes.

Across the opening two frames, Forest hit just 29.6% (8 of 23) from the field. In the second, the Cavs hit 62.5% to finish the night 46.2%.

Liberty, meanwhile, couldn’t ever get going.

The Lady Minutemen went an identical 8 of 23 from the field in the first half. In the second, they hit just 8 of 27.

“I mean our shots just weren’t falling, and it was very difficult when they were up to get that lead back,” St. John said.

The sophomore guard had all three of LHS’ 3-pointers. She combined with Brown to shoot 14 of 25 from the field. The rest of the Lady Minutemen went 2 of 25 on the night.

“They got a little bit down, because shooting the way that we shot, it’s tough,” Liberty coach Justin Waldron said.

His group, though, fought back from a double-digit deficit in the second quarter to pull within four at halftime. An 8-0 run in the third quarter tied the game.

St. John was the leader of a Liberty defense that picked off passes almost at will during the stretch. Jefferson Forest committed eight turnovers in the frame, after recording six in the entire first half.

“It was a good feeling,” St. John said of the run. Including the spurt and the opening few minutes of the fourth, she tallied 10 straight points for Liberty, and helped her team take its first lead in more than 20 minutes.

Liberty led 32-30 on her transition layup, went up 35-34 on St. John's second 3-pointer of the night and then extended the lead to 37-34 on her steal and bucket.

But JF, resolved to win for its seniors, Tate said, corrected its turnover issues and raced down the court for easy points.

Rupert gave JF the lead for good with a putback that put the Cavaliers up 38-37. Liberty pulled within two points three times after that, but JF continued to hit from the field and the free-throw line to steal it.

Brown recorded her 15th double-double in 20 games with 14 points and 14 rebounds, though both of those numbers were about 10 below the totals she put up in the first meeting with JF.

“We got upset in the first one,” Hancock said of that mid-January bout, “so we really wanted this one.”

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 52, Liberty 44

LIBERTY (15-5, 8-5 Seminole)

Sigei 3, Adams 3, Cierra St. John 22, Smith 1, Shania Brown 14, T. Brown 1. Totals 16 9-19 44.

JEFFERSON FOREST (16-5, 10-3 Seminole)

Moriah Tate 12, Bella Hill 10, Rupert 4, Kennedy Hancock 20, Ferrell 4, Martin 2. Totals 18 14-17 52.

Liberty;10;12;10;12;—;44

Forest;17;9;8;18;—;52

3-point goals: Liberty 3 (St. John 3). Jefferson Forest 2 (Hill 2).

Highlights: LHS — S. Brown 14 rebounds; St. John 5 steals. JF — Tate 4 assists, 2 steals; Hill 3 assists, 3 steals; Rupert 10 rebounds; Hancock 5 rebounds; Ferrell 9 rebounds.