Checklists for both teams were lengthy heading into Thursday’s rivalry matchup. Jefferson Forest and E.C. Glass — the Seminole District’s fiercest girls soccer foes — feature talent galore on their rosters, so the groups both knew they couldn’t cede any ground between the opening and closing whistles at Sabre Stadium.

Stopping senior forward AP Webb, the Hilltoppers’ prolific scorer, was among the keys for JF. For Glass, containing adept Cavaliers junior Izzy Wedemeyer was important. Coaching staffs game-planned around their own and their opponents’ other personnel, too, and worked during practice to shore up their players’ execution of the fundamental skills and connections on the field.

But in this matchup, which has a recent history that includes three straight one-goal games, another factor was just as crucial for these teams.

“We needed to want it more,” Forest’s Allie Castillo said, “and we did. I think that’s what won us the game.”

The Cavs derived energy from their desire, took over in the second half and held off Glass’ desperate attempts to find a late goal, securing a 1-0 victory.

“It was just a really great win, and it felt really good,” Castillo added.

For Castillo, the final result was special enough — because JF last year, after going five straight seasons without losing to the Hilltoppers, fell in all three meetings, 1-0, 2-1 and 2-1 in double overtime in the Seminole District championship. But getting to play the particular role she did in this one made it even sweeter.

Castillo, who was set up on the opposite end of the field for most of the night as a defender, provided the game-deciding goal.

In the 45th minute, after her team and Glass played to a stalemate and an even tally of shots (four apiece) through the opening half, Castillo sent a booming shot past Hilltoppers goalkeeper HG Garrett (three saves). Her free kick came from about 35 yards out from the goal, from a spot midway between the two sidelines.

JF coaches gave her the green light to go for the score, rather than serving the ball into the box.

“Let’s just let her shoot it,” coach Matt Newton said of the succinct discussion among his staff before the play went into effect. “It was the right call, because Allie can kick really far.”

On this occasion, her big boot resulted in just enough energy behind the ball and just enough air under it. The ball floated a few feet over Garrett’s outstretched arms, under the crossbar and into the back of the net.

“Initially I didn’t,” Castillo said when asked whether she thought she gave enough to the kick to see the result she’d hoped for, “but then when it was at its peak, I was like, ‘That’s either going in or it’s going over.’ And then I was like, ‘Yesss!’”

The goal was the reward for Jefferson Forest’s increased aggression after halftime. In the first 40 minutes, the Cavs (4-2, 4-0 Seminole) had a few chances to go ahead, but no one shot or run looked particularly promising. In the second half, they settled in for the battle, were determined to win possession of the ball on the ground and consistently drew fouls to set up quality opportunities missing in the opening stanza.

JF tallied seven shots to Glass’ five in the second half, but two of those for the Hilltoppers (3-1, 3-1 Seminole) came in the final five minutes, when they threw everything offensively at the Forest defense to try to draw even and avoid a loss.

One shot went wide right in the final five minutes, another resulted in a save by Marigrace McClendon (three saves).

Before that, with less than 15 minutes remaining on the clock, Glass’ Sarah Ramsey made a run and looked like she’d have an unimpeded path to the goal. But JF recovered, and the ’Toppers never got a shot off on the play.

Glass players and coaches on the sideline found legitimate hope twice more in that span, too, when the girls on the field drew a corner kick and a free kick from just outside the top left corner of the box. But the anticipation quickly fizzled when Glass failed to get off a shot, thanks to a solid back JF line that played well throughout the game.

Castillo, when she wasn’t providing the game-winner, swept up the balls that slipped through the rest of the defense to ensure McClendon wasn’t tested too often.

Fellow sophomore Kielyn Newsom played a role in the shutout, too, after being moved from forward to defender for the night.

“She stepped up,” Newton said.

Sarah Ferrell, a junior, stayed pretty well glued to her mark, Webb, the most obvious Glass scoring threat.

Ferrell made sure Webb only tallied a few shots. One of them came in the 28th minute, smacking off the crossbar of the football goalposts that sit just a few feet above the soccer goal.

Her second shot easily could be considered the highlight of the night for Glass. From the left side of the field, she moved a step to her right with a soft touch that left her defender going the other way and unleashed a rocket, but McClendon dove for her first save of the night.

Libbie Sommardahl also sent a shot over the crossbar in the first half for the Hilltoppers and tallied a shot on goal, and she battled all night in the midfield to win possession for her team.

For the Cavs, Wedemeyer controlled the middle of the field and used her superior footwork to keep the JF offense moving toward the goal. She recorded a shot on goal in near the 66th minute to require a second save in quick succession from Garrett.

Garrett kept her team in the game in the 64th minute when, after a JF corner and scrum in the box, she reached back to corral the ball that slipped through, grabbing hold while sitting on the ground just before it crossed the line.

But the Glass offense couldn’t respond, and JF, with its lone goal, found the revenge it so desperately wanted.